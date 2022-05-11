Legendary music educators at Mount Horeb High School retiring

When the choir and band students at Mount Horeb High School were called to the school auditorium earlier this year for a special announcement, 12th-grader Ingrid Malin had a sense of dread.

“I remember leaning over to my friend and saying, ‘I swear — he’d better not retire!,’” she recalled.

Malin was referring to Will Janssen, band director at the high school since 1986. And indeed, the big announcement of the day was that both Janssen and choir director Diane Dangerfield, two beloved figures in a music department that is a source of profound pride for the school and community, would say their goodbyes at the end of the school year.

“I cry all the time these days,” Dangerfield admitted in an April interview as she dabbed away a few tears between classes in her choir room. “But I’ve always had” the plan that if Janssen goes, “I will go, too,” she said. “We’re a team.”

Nicknamed “The Troll Capital of the World,” Mount Horeb, located 35 minutes southwest of Madison, is known for its quaint shops and festivals, the headquarters for the Duluth Trading Company, its proximity to Cave of the Mounds and, of course, the series of large hand-carved trolls that dot Main Street in homage to the area's Scandinavian heritage.

But the village is also legendary for the high quality of its music programs and the community’s support for them. When Mount Horeb High School holds one of its free public concerts, get there early or you might not find a seat.

When Mount Horeb High School Principal Cody Lundquist first took his leadership job at the school three years ago, “People joked that I was going to the ‘Mount Horeb Music School,’” he said.

“At so many schools, music is not this trendy thing,” Lundquist said. But at Mount Horeb High School, more than one in three of its 769 students participates in band, choir, orchestra or all three. Participation rates were even higher pre-COVID.

A ‘beater’ trombone

Janssen, who in rehearsals sometimes wields a baton and sometimes strolls through the band room playing his trombone along with students, knew since he was a kid that he wanted to be a band director. Even as a little boy he carried around “an old beater trombone” and eventually learned to play it. By seventh grade, he knew his career path.

A graduate of UW-Madison (he also holds a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from National-Louis University), Janssen — known to many students as “J,” or simply “Janssen” — has spent almost all of his teaching career in his adopted hometown of Mount Horeb. But these days it’s harder to keep up with the typical band director schedule: 7 a.m. jazz band practices, followed by a full day of classes, evening rehearsals, marching band at late-night football games, plus festival performances on weekends.

“It wasn’t so bad 10 years ago,” said Janssen, 60, of the 60- to 70-hour work weeks. After retiring he wants to spend more time with his three grandchildren, all under age 5, he said. And starting in July, Janssen — previously the south-central region’s longtime vice president of the Wisconsin Music Educators Association — will begin a term as president-elect of the organization.

Dangerfield, known by students as “Miss D,” taught in Fennimore for nearly 20 years before coming home to teach at her alma mater in 2000. Also a UW-Madison alum and active with the Wisconsin School Music Association, Dangerfield, 62, plans to continue in her roles as choir director and organist at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mount Horeb, director of an area men’s choir and accompanist for the Mount Horeb Chorale.

For the high school’s spring choral concert next week, Dangerfield selected pieces that not only strengthen her students’ musical development but also have personal meaning. One of them, "Ev'ry Time I Feel the Spirit," she learned as a high school student herself under director Peggy Dettwiler. Another, "Beyond the Sea" as sung by Bobby Darren, was a favorite of her parents.

And there are some songs that she selected, she said, “for their messages of justice, self-worth and the lasting importance of music in our lives.”

'All are welcome'

Janssen and Dangerfield share a school office along with orchestra director John Mesoloras and have collaborated on dozens of concerts and school musicals over the years.

Janssen — who will be succeeded by band director Kellen Dorner, who currently divides his time between the Mount Horeb middle and high schools — said his secret to music education is copying the techniques of other good teachers. “I’m not a very creative person, but I’m an incredible thief,” he said with a laugh.

But students like Malin, a percussion player who was elected band president by her fellow band students this year, said Janssen encourages students to participate in a broad range of extracurricular activities, and also has a special way of making students feel valued.

“He’s really good at making you feel appreciated,” she said.

Janssen and Dangerfield “have a student-centered mindset,” explained Matthew Anderson, a 2005 Mount Horeb graduate who went on to earn a master’s degree in music and next fall will return as the school’s new choir director. “J and Miss D cultivated an environment where everyone has a common goal.”

“The culture that (Janssen and Dangerfield) foster is really one of inclusiveness. All are welcome,” agreed Blaine Bestul, a 2015 graduate who played in the Mount Horeb High School band and sang in the choir.

“That program absolutely shaped me to be who I am today,” said Bestul, who in college played in the UW Marching Band. About 30 of his fellow marching band members, he noted, were also Mount Horeb grads.

Pre-COVID, about 40 Mount Horeb grads were playing in their college bands, Janssen said. Along with former students who have gone on to careers in music education, Janssen knows of two who are now sound engineers in Madison, and another who is the sound instrument technician at UW-Madison, overseeing all the school-owned instruments at the UW School of Music.

Built around music

At Mount Horeb High School, the daily schedule is actually built around "making sure that every student can have access to all three of our music programs — choir, band, orchestra — which I think is unique,” Lundquist said.

“There are so many students who do all three, and I think that part of it is that it’s a music team,” he said. “It’s a community. It’s huge for mental health. There are times when marginalized students who need a place to go — sometimes music, choir or band, is their home.”

Administrative support is key to healthy music school programs, said Laurie Fellenz, executive director of the Wisconsin School Music Association and WMEA.

Some districts are struggling to fill music educator positions, reflective of the broader issue of staff shortages in K-12 schools across the state, she said.

But in districts like Mount Horeb, where there’s “strong administrative support” for music, “we see candidates applying. We see people wanting those positions.”

Even with periods of virtual learning during the pandemic, when some students statewide struggled to stay engaged with their music programs, Mount Horeb left its funding intact and kept the door open for students to return to music when they were ready, Fellenz said.

“You have outstanding music educators in Will and Diane, educators who are student-centered and community-centered,” she said. “I think in Mount Horeb, you see those (sold-out school concerts) because the community is so invested in making sure their kids have that well-rounded education.”

Last month Janssen conducted the band’s sold-out, 2022 Viking Band Show — modeled on the UW Band’s flashy, popular annual spring concert — and he’ll be back at the podium Thursday for two performances of the Spring Band Concert. Dangerfield will lead the school Spring Choir Concert on May 16, and the band will return for a Memorial Day concert on May 30.

Veteran band members put out a call to alumni to bring their instruments and wear a Hawaiian shirt to the annual Mount Horeb Summer Frolic festival in June, where they’ll march in the village parade in a tribute to Janssen.

Also marching will be current students like Emma Clark, a 12th grade clarinet player elected by her peers to serve as both band vice president and choir president.

For her, Janssen and Dangerfield are masters at “keeping music fun.”

“Everyone loves it. It makes our souls happy,” said Clark, who will be attending UW-Whitewater in the fall.

She plans to major in music education.

“I’ve been very inspired by my teachers,” she said. “I want to continue the work that they have done to inspire me.”

