Learn harmonica, compose tunes on a banana and more at 10th annual Make Music Madison

When you show up for Make Music Madison on Tuesday, you can sample hundreds of original music performances across the city.
And if you turn out for a DeWayne Keyes show, you might even get a free harmonica.
It’s all part of the “Make Music Day” tradition, designed to get people out into the streets listening to music and making it. Founded in France 40 years ago as “Fete de la Musique” and always held on June 21 — the summer solstice — Make Music Day is now celebrated in more than 1,000 cities around the globe.
In Madison, that means 450 performances will be happening at more than 125 venues throughout the day — all mapped out and searchable by genre at makemusicmadison.org.
At noon, Keyes, known as “The Harmonica Man,” will perform his 10th annual Make Music Madison event. His one-hour concerts are a blend of well-known songs, original tunes and a lesson for the crowd on harmonica basics. Joining him this year on the Rotary Stage, just outside the Madison Children’s Museum on Capitol Square, will be guitarist Doug Barrette and a 10-year-old student of Keyes’, Max Oliver. The first 100 people who show up will get a free harmonica donated by the harmonica maker Hohner.
This year, several other area communities are also jumping on the Make Music bandwagon, including first-timers Sun Prairie and Middleton.
Waunakee is in its second year of producing a local Make Music Day.
In Middleton, “we have a number of performances slated for four venues located throughout Downtown,” including Flowerpot Music, Bucket Drumming and “Harmonious Harmonicas” (also featuring Keyes and a batch of free harmonicas from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Rowley House, 7410 Hubbard St.), said Andrea Van Nest, president of the Downtown Middleton Business Association.
Sun Prairie’s celebration will include a ukulele jam, open mic performances, a jam session open to rock musicians, a noon performance by well-known opera singer Kyle Ketelson of Sun Prairie, and more. Details are at www.makemusicday.org/sunprairie/
Waunakee will offer events at the library, including a Bucket Drumming and Rhythm Band Jam and open mic session. Children will put on a musical parade during the Waunakee Senior Center lunch. The village’s annual summer concert series, “Live from the Park,” also kicks off that evening at Village Park, said Kylie West of Village of Waunakee. A full schedule is at www.makemusicday.org/waunakee/
‘Neo-cabaret’
In keeping with the 40th anniversary of “Fête de la Musique,” Make Music chapters around the world are encouraged to include a bit of French music. So at “Bob and Nancy Queen’s Balcony” — a venue in Madison co-hosted by the well-known concert and festival-organizer Bob Queen — Robin Pluer and MRS. FUN will perform what is billed as “a passionate melange of vintage French chansons” from 8 to 9 p.m.
For 26 years, Pluer and her French repertoire were a staple at Bastille Day in Milwaukee; MRS. FUN plays “nu-jazz,” and the combined duo’s music is described as “their own brand of neo-cabaret.”
Also following tradition, the Madison band Yid Vicious will float down the Yahara River on a boat playing klezmer tunes from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Musician Mark Adkins will be joined by artist Sandra Klingbeil, who will paint a work inspired by Adkins’ music as he performs on the Subvocal Stage at 4222 Esch Lane in the Lake View Hill neighborhood at 7:35 p.m.
And along State Street at Lisa Link Peace Park, Willie Wright will host a hip-hop showcase from 4 to 9 p.m.
Music from fruit
At Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road, software engineer Scott Fradkin will host a special performance from 12:30 to 2 p.m. — giving the audience a chance to use electronics, fruit and inanimate objects to make music.
Fradkin will demonstrate the Makey Makey, a small computer board that can be used as a midi controller to play with synths and a drum machine.
“You hook stuff up to it, and it lets you simulate pressing a key on a keyboard by touching objects, essentially,” Fradkin explained. “So you can hook up fruit, you can hook up metal things, conductive ink — a lot of things. ... For Make Music Madison, I wrote a custom software that will recognize a bunch of different key presses and will send the right messages to my synthesizers to make music.”
In his performance, Fradkin will first play some of his own music, and “the rest of the time will essentially be experimentation time for anybody who’s there,” he said, “to kind of see what you can do and have some fun with different ways to make music.”
1 of 13
Margaret Kaufman with tortoise Troilus
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
For some time, airlines have banned travel with reptile —any reptile, including turtles. So the only way to get somewhere with a pet tortoise is to drive. It is a lot easier than traveling with a dog or cat. For one thing, they don’t have to be walked, and can go a long time without eating or drinking, so you do not need to stop for that. And they don’t make any noise. However, you do have to rig up a tortoise diaper — constructed from paper towels, Saran Wrap and freezer tape. My tortoise fits easily into a carrier for a small dog, and sleeps quietly for hours on the floor of the car.
The tortoise traveler, however, runs up against the same problem confronting dog and cat travelers: Those dreaded signs at Interstate travel plazas saying “No Pets.” Ditto for hotels and motels. But my fellow human traveler and I worked out a strategy: He goes into the restaurant and scouts out a table apart from other people and near the door, then I follow and slink over to the table, carrier in hand, and stow it under the table and against the wall. No one notices the carrier especially if I drape a jacket over it. The other person orders and brings the food back to the table.
In hotels and motels it is easy to bring the carrier in along with other luggage. We carry an insulated bag with food for the tortoise — greens and vegetables — and feed him before he hunkers down in a cozy corner of the room. We stash the food in the refrigerator or minibar and are ready to go the next day.
Last year on Mother’s Day we decided to go to the Wisconsin Dells to do the Upper Dells boat tour. During the pandemic we’ve been exploring closer to home and, despite living in Madison for 20 years, beyond taking my son to the Dell’s water parks, I had never spent any time there. Part of what factored into my decision was that dogs are allowed on the boat. I wanted to spend the day with my whole family which means we had to find an activity in which our cockapoo Pippy could join in.
We arrived early for boat reservation and as we killed time walking on Broadway, we saw one of those popular “old-time” photo studios. We walked in with Pippy, selected the Victorian theme, dressed, and as we were readying to pose the photographer scooped up Pippy, clipped a necktie on her and put her in a baby carriage. We didn’t think she’d stay in there for more than a second but lured with a treat she even smiled for the photo.
Time for our boat trip. I was really moved by a short speech given by the boat company owner who thanked everyone profusely for coming back to the Dells and taking a ride. It’s certainly been a difficult time and he was so genuinely appreciative. Pippy was the only dog on board. She sat quietly at our feet but was eager to get to off and explore the exotic Witches Gulch, which true to its name has such an eerie ambiance. It was hard to believe we were in Wisconsin.
At our final stop we saw the amazing Jumping Dog of Juneau County leap from the cliff onto Stand Rock. I thought it was impressive but I’m pretty sure if Pippy could talk she would say, “Show off! I could do that, too.” Fact: she could not.
It was a memorable Mother’s Day adventure, and we loved that Pippy the cockapoo could join us.
Kris and Terry Noble of Lancaster have been traveling from Wisconsin to Maine and to Texas with golden retrievers for over 30 years. They share these hints from their experiences:
1. Bathroom breaks: Regular bathroom breaks (every two or three hours) are essential for both your pet and yourself as well. When we stopped to visit Niagara Falls everyone piled out of the car to race to the Falls leaving myself and our dog. Not a problem for the dog, since she was able to do her business in the designated pet area. However, I needed a break as well. I quickly discovered pets are generally not permitted in public buildings. Desperate, I had to ask a complete stranger to hold on to my dog so I could use the facilities. I was lucky the stranger was kind and waited for me but in the long run probably not a good idea on my part.
2. Become familiar with pet policies at hotels, National Parks, and other venues. Before booking, find out what the hotel fees are for both small and large pets. We discovered one popular hotel chain listed as “pet friendly” charged a non-refundable fee that was almost as much as the nightly room fee.
3. Avoid the Great Escape. Leaving our family cottage on the coast of Maine to sightsee one afternoon, we left our dog in the care of my brother’s family. As we turned on to the main road, we noticed our dog chasing us down the road followed by my brother chasing the dog. She had made her escape just as soon as someone opened the cabin door. We were reminded she needed to be comfortable, have something familiar left behind with her, and whoever was in charge needed to be aware of how to keep her secure. Think about hotel rooms. What if someone opened your hotel room with your pet inside. What would happen?
4. Our dog has her name and contact phone number written in easily visible letters and numbers on her collar. A veterinary chip is also a good idea. Bring along your pet’s veterinary contact information with record of vaccinations, which will be needed if your pet will be staying overnight in a kennel or in some hotels, as well as traveling to another country. Also, check flea and tick medications to make sure they’re current. While in Maine, our dog had a Seresto collar. We thought she was safe from tick infestation. After removing the third tick, we discovered a Seresto collar needs 24 hours to reactivate each time after being wet. While in Maine, our golden retriever spends almost 24/7 in the water (way too cold for me). The collar finally re-activated on the long trip home.
5. Items to bring: Both a retractable leash (for bathroom breaks) and a standard leash. Food, water, medications, favorite bedding, toys, and treats. I like to dish out the number of meals my dog will need on the trip and place each serving in a small sandwich bag. I’ll do the same thing with treats and medications. Dogs need to be especially encouraged to drink water after each pit stop. I do limit the number of toys for a trip since we generally lose them. I place a bag filled with what my dog will need for the day close to where she rides in the car.
More years ago than I can remember, I told anyone who would listen that I was going to get a dog when I retired in March 2013. I got my puppy in January 2014. Even before I had done any research on the breed, I had my heart set on a Long Coat Mi-Ki.
Bella Sparkle was already four months old when she blessed our home with her presence; but yet she was still so tiny, that we were nervous to hold her. Fast-forward to 2022 ... she will be 9 years old on Aug. 31. It’s hard to hold back the tears as I write this, because she is without a doubt the best thing that ever happened to us! She has brought us more joy than I can find words to express.
Bella started traveling right from the start, as she was flown by private courier from Pennsylvania. My husband and I love road trips, and have taken Bella all over the United States — from the East Coast to the West — and almost everywhere in between. She is an incredible traveler, and is very content in her doggie seat (a necessity, especially if you have a small dog).
We always keep a water dish and a leash with a poop bag attached in our vehicle. For longer trips, we have a travel bag and cooler just for her. I recommend keeping a list of everything you need for your dog, so as not to forget anything for road trips.
We not only look for pet-friendly accommodations when we’re traveling, but pet-friendly restaurants as well. In Door County, we even found a restaurant that will allow your pet to sit at the table! One website I highly recommend is www.bringfido.com.
We decided to take up camping for Bella. She enjoys her walks around the campgrounds and all the attention she gets, her rides in the golf cart and sitting in her camp chair around the fire. A lot of our friends like to tease us that they want to come back as Bella! Yes, we spoil her in every way we can think of but after all, isn’t that what every pet deserves? It’s my hope that all pet owners feel this way about their furry family members and include them in their travels whenever they can.
Dixie the wonder Goldidoodle: Two great road trips to National Park units in the South, and Madison to Puerto Vallarta and back. She’s 5 and has been traveling since a pup. The only trauma is when I accidentally drive over the ribbed lane edges. She thinks the bottom’s falling out.
When she is not navigating or looking out the window, she goes into a Zen-like trance until we arrive. Never complains about the obscure sights I stop at. Never a backseat driver. Great bladder control. No opinion on music choices.
We adopted Dave, a Chihuahua mix, in September of 2021. When we applied to adopt him, we wrote that he’d go almost everywhere with us, which, as a retired couple, means trips for coffee and to the store, as well as travel to visit friends and family.
For a 9-year-old dog who’d apparently lived his entire life outside prior to coming to us, he settled into indoor life quickly. Being small, he’s easy to transport. He is an excellent hotel guest, with no barking or destructive habits. We learned fairly soon that although Dave is eager to go in the car, and indeed definitely does not want to be left behind, he also doesn’t settle down while riding. He jumps from seat to seat, trying very hard to get on the lap of the driver.
After a trip to Indiana, we consulted our vet, who suggested a very low dose of a tranquilizing medication. Voila! He is much more manageable and no longer a safety hazard. Dave has now traveled to Maine and enjoyed the beach as well as the rocky shoreline, safely snuggled in a dog backpack.
Traveling with dogs was easy. According to “experts,” cats travel in crates. Simple. Enter Minnie, a year-old tiger, and Bailey, a 3-year-old Turkish van.
First trip, first lesson: My cats do not like crates as expressed by their loud and extensive vocabulary. Not a pleasant trip. Is there a meow dictionary?
Second trip, second lesson: The rear hatch was converted to a playpen, with a grill that blocked the back seat, a plank forming a shelf behind it, a litter box, food and water dishes, and a rug. An elegant area. My dogs never had it so good. Problem solved.
Nope. Minnie sat on the shelf and requested “out” with increasing pitch and volume. Irritated, friend Kathy picked up the squirt gun — a recommended cat training method. Squirt. Minnie hopped off the shelf grumbling. Not to be left out, Bailey copied Minnie by sitting on the plank and mewing. Enough! Squirt. Bailey opened his mouth, caught the water, licked his lips and waited for more. Lesson: each cat has his own idiosyncrasies.
Each cat wore a harness and leash. The leash handles were locked into the rear seat belt. (On one trip,) Bailey slipped between the front seats, claimed the passenger seat, and slept. Minnie paced the back seat, stepped on the door handles to look out. Suddenly a window slid down. Minnie stuck her nose into the moving air. I jabbed the master control to no avail. Minnie stood on the window switch. Bored, Minnie left the window to place her head between the front seats for a head scratch. I closed the window first. Lesson: Always use the child guard.
Advice: Cat companions should be flexible, strong-hearted, and good with child-safety locks.
Five-year-old Pomsky (Pomeranian/Husky Mix) Teddi Bear McFadden, who has convinced the world of her considerable charm, started her travel adventure meeting at 8 weeks old with her new human tribe (puppy momma Nathalie McFadden) in Chicago on St. Patrick’s Day, which included visit to a local bar where she scored free drinks for her new fam and an entertaining if slightly intimidating stumble up and steep curbs in downtown Chicago.
A car trip to Madison was next and then numerous journeys (only interrupted by COVID and mostly by plane) to New York City and the Hudson Valley, Washington, D.C., Portland and the Oregon Coast, St. Thomas, L.A., Palm Springs and Phoenix. In a few days, she will leave for New York City to visit with relatives and strangers, then on to State College, Pennsylvania, for the 100th birthday (garden party) of her momma’s great auntie.
Travel tips:
Talk to your vet before travel. Start with a short flight to test it out. Teddi’s first flight was from Chicago to New York and we have been able to build up from there. Make sure to make arrangements with the airline ahead of travel.
Take direct flights whenever possible. Take a long walk before flying (if it is an early-morning flight, take long walks the day before).
Bring snacks. Teddi loves Trader Joe’s smoked chicken tenders and Zuke’s peanut butter treats. They’re easy to dole out throughout the travel day. A local dog food company — Yellow Dog Deli — delivers frozen food every other week. The sampler packs are perfect for traveling. We just put a pack in an insulated lunchbox and then put them in the hotel/home fridge. And collapsible water bowls are a must!
We have fun finding dog-friendly restaurants such as Booze Hounds in Palm Springs where “dogs bring their humans.” Many hotels are dog friendly, but double-check before you book. Some brands really go above and beyond for their furry friends (such as Hyatt and the Graduate).
How do you travel cross-country with 14 show-biz cats?
For the touring spectacle known as Amazing Acro-cats, it takes a large purple bus outfitted for feline comfort. The animals will be traveling to Madison with chief executive human Samantha Martin in mid-June to perform four shows at the Bartell Theatre.
The Acro-cats show features house cats — many of them former rescues — rolling barrels, riding skateboards and jumping through hoops. A highlight is a stage full of cats performing as a rock band. They are joined by a chicken on tambourine.
“Every show’s different because the cats are completely in charge,” said Martin, whose human cast and crew have to go with the flow — even when it involves a cat who’s just not feeling it that day. But most of the time, “These cats can’t wait to work. They love the energy of the crowd,” she said.
The Amazing Acro-cats travel the country in a 45-foot luxury bus — paid for by crowd-funding on Kickstarter — where the back lounge has been converted to a cat-friendly space.
“They have more room than us,” said Martin, who also keeps foster kittens in the “kitten city” area at the front of the bus. Since 2009, Martin has found homes for 309 cats and kittens, but she gives them clicker training first.
“I teach them some parlor tricks” to make them extra-adoptable, she said. “Who’s going to turn away a cat that high-fives you when you come home?”
The Amazing Acro-cats will perform a two-hour show at 7 p.m. June 15-17 and at 3 p.m. June 18 at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $30-$55 at bartelltheatre.org. More information is at www.rockcatsrescue.org
Traveling with your pet? Here are some tips to make it easy
Earlier this spring, we asked readers to share their tips and tales of traveling with pets. We heard a lot about dogs and cats and one tortoise. Here's what they said.
1 of 13
Margaret Kaufman with tortoise Troilus
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
For some time, airlines have banned travel with reptile —any reptile, including turtles. So the only way to get somewhere with a pet tortoise is to drive. It is a lot easier than traveling with a dog or cat. For one thing, they don’t have to be walked, and can go a long time without eating or drinking, so you do not need to stop for that. And they don’t make any noise. However, you do have to rig up a tortoise diaper — constructed from paper towels, Saran Wrap and freezer tape. My tortoise fits easily into a carrier for a small dog, and sleeps quietly for hours on the floor of the car.
Troilus the tortoise in a diaper
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
The tortoise traveler, however, runs up against the same problem confronting dog and cat travelers: Those dreaded signs at Interstate travel plazas saying “No Pets.” Ditto for hotels and motels. But my fellow human traveler and I worked out a strategy: He goes into the restaurant and scouts out a table apart from other people and near the door, then I follow and slink over to the table, carrier in hand, and stow it under the table and against the wall. No one notices the carrier especially if I drape a jacket over it. The other person orders and brings the food back to the table.
In hotels and motels it is easy to bring the carrier in along with other luggage. We carry an insulated bag with food for the tortoise — greens and vegetables — and feed him before he hunkers down in a cozy corner of the room. We stash the food in the refrigerator or minibar and are ready to go the next day.
Last year on Mother’s Day we decided to go to the Wisconsin Dells to do the Upper Dells boat tour. During the pandemic we’ve been exploring closer to home and, despite living in Madison for 20 years, beyond taking my son to the Dell’s water parks, I had never spent any time there. Part of what factored into my decision was that dogs are allowed on the boat. I wanted to spend the day with my whole family which means we had to find an activity in which our cockapoo Pippy could join in.
We arrived early for boat reservation and as we killed time walking on Broadway, we saw one of those popular “old-time” photo studios. We walked in with Pippy, selected the Victorian theme, dressed, and as we were readying to pose the photographer scooped up Pippy, clipped a necktie on her and put her in a baby carriage. We didn’t think she’d stay in there for more than a second but lured with a treat she even smiled for the photo.
Time for our boat trip. I was really moved by a short speech given by the boat company owner who thanked everyone profusely for coming back to the Dells and taking a ride. It’s certainly been a difficult time and he was so genuinely appreciative. Pippy was the only dog on board. She sat quietly at our feet but was eager to get to off and explore the exotic Witches Gulch, which true to its name has such an eerie ambiance. It was hard to believe we were in Wisconsin.
At our final stop we saw the amazing Jumping Dog of Juneau County leap from the cliff onto Stand Rock. I thought it was impressive but I’m pretty sure if Pippy could talk she would say, “Show off! I could do that, too.” Fact: she could not.
It was a memorable Mother’s Day adventure, and we loved that Pippy the cockapoo could join us.
— Jennifer Angus, Madison
Dog Maddie behind the wheel
KRIS NOBLE
Kris and Terry Noble of Lancaster have been traveling from Wisconsin to Maine and to Texas with golden retrievers for over 30 years. They share these hints from their experiences:
1. Bathroom breaks: Regular bathroom breaks (every two or three hours) are essential for both your pet and yourself as well. When we stopped to visit Niagara Falls everyone piled out of the car to race to the Falls leaving myself and our dog. Not a problem for the dog, since she was able to do her business in the designated pet area. However, I needed a break as well. I quickly discovered pets are generally not permitted in public buildings. Desperate, I had to ask a complete stranger to hold on to my dog so I could use the facilities. I was lucky the stranger was kind and waited for me but in the long run probably not a good idea on my part.
2. Become familiar with pet policies at hotels, National Parks, and other venues. Before booking, find out what the hotel fees are for both small and large pets. We discovered one popular hotel chain listed as “pet friendly” charged a non-refundable fee that was almost as much as the nightly room fee.
3. Avoid the Great Escape. Leaving our family cottage on the coast of Maine to sightsee one afternoon, we left our dog in the care of my brother’s family. As we turned on to the main road, we noticed our dog chasing us down the road followed by my brother chasing the dog. She had made her escape just as soon as someone opened the cabin door. We were reminded she needed to be comfortable, have something familiar left behind with her, and whoever was in charge needed to be aware of how to keep her secure. Think about hotel rooms. What if someone opened your hotel room with your pet inside. What would happen?
4. Our dog has her name and contact phone number written in easily visible letters and numbers on her collar. A veterinary chip is also a good idea. Bring along your pet’s veterinary contact information with record of vaccinations, which will be needed if your pet will be staying overnight in a kennel or in some hotels, as well as traveling to another country. Also, check flea and tick medications to make sure they’re current. While in Maine, our dog had a Seresto collar. We thought she was safe from tick infestation. After removing the third tick, we discovered a Seresto collar needs 24 hours to reactivate each time after being wet. While in Maine, our golden retriever spends almost 24/7 in the water (way too cold for me). The collar finally re-activated on the long trip home.
5. Items to bring: Both a retractable leash (for bathroom breaks) and a standard leash. Food, water, medications, favorite bedding, toys, and treats. I like to dish out the number of meals my dog will need on the trip and place each serving in a small sandwich bag. I’ll do the same thing with treats and medications. Dogs need to be especially encouraged to drink water after each pit stop. I do limit the number of toys for a trip since we generally lose them. I place a bag filled with what my dog will need for the day close to where she rides in the car.
— Kris and Terry Noble, Lancaster
Bella in chair by Deborah Nelson
Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
More years ago than I can remember, I told anyone who would listen that I was going to get a dog when I retired in March 2013. I got my puppy in January 2014. Even before I had done any research on the breed, I had my heart set on a Long Coat Mi-Ki.
Bella Sparkle was already four months old when she blessed our home with her presence; but yet she was still so tiny, that we were nervous to hold her. Fast-forward to 2022 ... she will be 9 years old on Aug. 31. It’s hard to hold back the tears as I write this, because she is without a doubt the best thing that ever happened to us! She has brought us more joy than I can find words to express.
Bella started traveling right from the start, as she was flown by private courier from Pennsylvania. My husband and I love road trips, and have taken Bella all over the United States — from the East Coast to the West — and almost everywhere in between. She is an incredible traveler, and is very content in her doggie seat (a necessity, especially if you have a small dog).
We always keep a water dish and a leash with a poop bag attached in our vehicle. For longer trips, we have a travel bag and cooler just for her. I recommend keeping a list of everything you need for your dog, so as not to forget anything for road trips.
We not only look for pet-friendly accommodations when we’re traveling, but pet-friendly restaurants as well. In Door County, we even found a restaurant that will allow your pet to sit at the table! One website I highly recommend is www.bringfido.com.
We decided to take up camping for Bella. She enjoys her walks around the campgrounds and all the attention she gets, her rides in the golf cart and sitting in her camp chair around the fire. A lot of our friends like to tease us that they want to come back as Bella! Yes, we spoil her in every way we can think of but after all, isn’t that what every pet deserves? It’s my hope that all pet owners feel this way about their furry family members and include them in their travels whenever they can.
— Deborah Nelson, Lodi
Dixie the Goldidoodle in front seat
BILL KESSLER
Dixie the wonder Goldidoodle: Two great road trips to National Park units in the South, and Madison to Puerto Vallarta and back. She’s 5 and has been traveling since a pup. The only trauma is when I accidentally drive over the ribbed lane edges. She thinks the bottom’s falling out.
When she is not navigating or looking out the window, she goes into a Zen-like trance until we arrive. Never complains about the obscure sights I stop at. Never a backseat driver. Great bladder control. No opinion on music choices.
Low, low maintenance and great company!
— Bill Kessler, Madison
Bob Wombacher with cat in his lap
BOB WOMBACHER
Bob Wombacher sent this photo from a recent trip. "My Skeezix likes to go camping and co-pilot the camper!" he wrote.
Dave, the dog in a backpack
SUSAN FENTON
We adopted Dave, a Chihuahua mix, in September of 2021. When we applied to adopt him, we wrote that he’d go almost everywhere with us, which, as a retired couple, means trips for coffee and to the store, as well as travel to visit friends and family.
For a 9-year-old dog who’d apparently lived his entire life outside prior to coming to us, he settled into indoor life quickly. Being small, he’s easy to transport. He is an excellent hotel guest, with no barking or destructive habits. We learned fairly soon that although Dave is eager to go in the car, and indeed definitely does not want to be left behind, he also doesn’t settle down while riding. He jumps from seat to seat, trying very hard to get on the lap of the driver.
After a trip to Indiana, we consulted our vet, who suggested a very low dose of a tranquilizing medication. Voila! He is much more manageable and no longer a safety hazard. Dave has now traveled to Maine and enjoyed the beach as well as the rocky shoreline, safely snuggled in a dog backpack.
Dave is now a happy traveler, and so are we!
— Susan Fenton, Stoughton
Rollo at the beach by Linda Koepcke
LINDA KOEPCKE
Linda Koepcke took this photo of her husband and dog Rollo at Fish Haul Beach on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Anne Liesendahl's cats Minne and Bailey
ANNE LIESENDAHL
Traveling with dogs was easy. According to “experts,” cats travel in crates. Simple. Enter Minnie, a year-old tiger, and Bailey, a 3-year-old Turkish van.
First trip, first lesson: My cats do not like crates as expressed by their loud and extensive vocabulary. Not a pleasant trip. Is there a meow dictionary?
Second trip, second lesson: The rear hatch was converted to a playpen, with a grill that blocked the back seat, a plank forming a shelf behind it, a litter box, food and water dishes, and a rug. An elegant area. My dogs never had it so good. Problem solved.
Nope. Minnie sat on the shelf and requested “out” with increasing pitch and volume. Irritated, friend Kathy picked up the squirt gun — a recommended cat training method. Squirt. Minnie hopped off the shelf grumbling. Not to be left out, Bailey copied Minnie by sitting on the plank and mewing. Enough! Squirt. Bailey opened his mouth, caught the water, licked his lips and waited for more. Lesson: each cat has his own idiosyncrasies.
Each cat wore a harness and leash. The leash handles were locked into the rear seat belt. (On one trip,) Bailey slipped between the front seats, claimed the passenger seat, and slept. Minnie paced the back seat, stepped on the door handles to look out. Suddenly a window slid down. Minnie stuck her nose into the moving air. I jabbed the master control to no avail. Minnie stood on the window switch. Bored, Minnie left the window to place her head between the front seats for a head scratch. I closed the window first. Lesson: Always use the child guard.
Advice: Cat companions should be flexible, strong-hearted, and good with child-safety locks.
— Anne Liesendahl, Waunakee
Teddi Bear McFadden on paddelboard
NATHALIE MCFADDEN
Five-year-old Pomsky (Pomeranian/Husky Mix) Teddi Bear McFadden, who has convinced the world of her considerable charm, started her travel adventure meeting at 8 weeks old with her new human tribe (puppy momma Nathalie McFadden) in Chicago on St. Patrick’s Day, which included visit to a local bar where she scored free drinks for her new fam and an entertaining if slightly intimidating stumble up and steep curbs in downtown Chicago.
A car trip to Madison was next and then numerous journeys (only interrupted by COVID and mostly by plane) to New York City and the Hudson Valley, Washington, D.C., Portland and the Oregon Coast, St. Thomas, L.A., Palm Springs and Phoenix. In a few days, she will leave for New York City to visit with relatives and strangers, then on to State College, Pennsylvania, for the 100th birthday (garden party) of her momma’s great auntie.
Travel tips:
Talk to your vet before travel. Start with a short flight to test it out. Teddi’s first flight was from Chicago to New York and we have been able to build up from there. Make sure to make arrangements with the airline ahead of travel.
Take direct flights whenever possible. Take a long walk before flying (if it is an early-morning flight, take long walks the day before).
Bring snacks. Teddi loves Trader Joe’s smoked chicken tenders and Zuke’s peanut butter treats. They’re easy to dole out throughout the travel day. A local dog food company — Yellow Dog Deli — delivers frozen food every other week. The sampler packs are perfect for traveling. We just put a pack in an insulated lunchbox and then put them in the hotel/home fridge. And collapsible water bowls are a must!
We have fun finding dog-friendly restaurants such as Booze Hounds in Palm Springs where “dogs bring their humans.” Many hotels are dog friendly, but double-check before you book. Some brands really go above and beyond for their furry friends (such as Hyatt and the Graduate).
— Nathalie McFadden, Madison
Cat lounge on the Acro-cats bus
AMAZING ACRO-CATS
How do you travel cross-country with 14 show-biz cats?
For the touring spectacle known as Amazing Acro-cats, it takes a large purple bus outfitted for feline comfort. The animals will be traveling to Madison with chief executive human Samantha Martin in mid-June to perform four shows at the Bartell Theatre.
The Acro-cats show features house cats — many of them former rescues — rolling barrels, riding skateboards and jumping through hoops. A highlight is a stage full of cats performing as a rock band. They are joined by a chicken on tambourine.
“Every show’s different because the cats are completely in charge,” said Martin, whose human cast and crew have to go with the flow — even when it involves a cat who’s just not feeling it that day. But most of the time, “These cats can’t wait to work. They love the energy of the crowd,” she said.
The Amazing Acro-cats travel the country in a 45-foot luxury bus — paid for by crowd-funding on Kickstarter — where the back lounge has been converted to a cat-friendly space.
“They have more room than us,” said Martin, who also keeps foster kittens in the “kitten city” area at the front of the bus. Since 2009, Martin has found homes for 309 cats and kittens, but she gives them clicker training first.
“I teach them some parlor tricks” to make them extra-adoptable, she said. “Who’s going to turn away a cat that high-fives you when you come home?”
The Amazing Acro-cats will perform a two-hour show at 7 p.m. June 15-17 and at 3 p.m. June 18 at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $30-$55 at bartelltheatre.org. More information is at www.rockcatsrescue.org
— Gayle Worland
'The Harmonica Man'
When he teaches the Make Music Madison crowd to play a simple blues riff and songs like “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” on their new harmonicas, Keyes will tap into years of experience.
He has taught harmonica classes at Madison College since 1992, plus lessons and children's classes at the Monroe Street Arts Center since 1998.
The author of a blues of harmonica instruction book that’s been sent to 13 countries — he has a lot of customers in Australia, he says — Keyes has produced a series of instructional YouTube videos that are close to totaling 1.5 million views.
Keyes had no musical background as a youngster, but took up harmonica in college in the early 1970s when a bunch of friends wanted to start a band. Keyes, who studied history at UW-Madison, soon found that he loved practicing, and never minded bumps in the road because they always made him a better player.
Harmonica was everywhere on the radio — in songs by the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Bob Dylan and more.
“Then I got turned on to Chicago blues,” said Keyes, “and that opened the floodgates.”
Since then, Keyes has done thousands of live shows, at least 2,000 of them with guitarist Doug Barrette. Their duo act “The Harmonica Hour” is modeled after an old radio show, with a range of songs, stories and jokes, and they frequently perform at senior facilities such as senior apartments, assisted-living centers, nursing homes and memory care centers.
Over the years, Keyes estimates he has taught more than 3,000 people to play harmonica. His newest student is his 2-year-old grandson.
When he plays and teaches each year at Make Music Madison, “I’m kind of amazed what people can learn in an hour,” he said. “Nobody’s going to quite their day job, but they walk away able to play a song.”
— Gayle Worland
If you go
Make Music Day is celebrated around the world each year on the summer solstice, June 21. In parks, at businesses, in front yards and on porches, thousands of free musical performances will take place across Wisconsin all day on Tuesday.
In Madison, performances run from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The music is free — but listeners are encouraged to tip the music-makers.
DeWayne Keyes, also known as “The Harmonica Man,” plays an original tune outside the Madison Children’s Museum. He'll play — and teach the crowd to play harmonica — on the museum's outdoor Rotary Stage from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday as part of the citywide celebration Make Music Madison.
DeWayne "The Harmonica Man" Keyes will perform on the Rotary Stage outside the Madison Children's Museum at noon on Tuesday. The first 100 people attending will get free harmonicas to play along and learn a tune.
From left, musicians Ryan O'Donnell, Brady Vickerman, Frank McKearn and Christian Dyble of The Folk Circus perform at WIDE-LP's transmitter garage during Make Music Madison in 2021. Many music-lovers across the city host performances in their front yards and porches.