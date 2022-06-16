Learn harmonica, compose tunes on a banana and more at 10th annual Make Music Madison

When you show up for Make Music Madison on Tuesday, you can sample hundreds of original music performances across the city.

And if you turn out for a DeWayne Keyes show, you might even get a free harmonica.

It’s all part of the “Make Music Day” tradition, designed to get people out into the streets listening to music and making it. Founded in France 40 years ago as “Fete de la Musique” and always held on June 21 — the summer solstice — Make Music Day is now celebrated in more than 1,000 cities around the globe.

In Madison, that means 450 performances will be happening at more than 125 venues throughout the day — all mapped out and searchable by genre at makemusicmadison.org.

At noon, Keyes, known as “The Harmonica Man,” will perform his 10th annual Make Music Madison event. His one-hour concerts are a blend of well-known songs, original tunes and a lesson for the crowd on harmonica basics. Joining him this year on the Rotary Stage, just outside the Madison Children’s Museum on Capitol Square, will be guitarist Doug Barrette and a 10-year-old student of Keyes’, Max Oliver. The first 100 people who show up will get a free harmonica donated by the harmonica maker Hohner.

More join in

This year, several other area communities are also jumping on the Make Music bandwagon, including first-timers Sun Prairie and Middleton.

Waunakee is in its second year of producing a local Make Music Day.

In Middleton, “we have a number of performances slated for four venues located throughout Downtown,” including Flowerpot Music, Bucket Drumming and “Harmonious Harmonicas” (also featuring Keyes and a batch of free harmonicas from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Rowley House, 7410 Hubbard St.), said Andrea Van Nest, president of the Downtown Middleton Business Association.

The current lineup is at www.makemusicday.org/middleton, and musicians can still sign up for a spot through Monday, Van Nest said.

Sun Prairie’s celebration will include a ukulele jam, open mic performances, a jam session open to rock musicians, a noon performance by well-known opera singer Kyle Ketelson of Sun Prairie, and more. Details are at www.makemusicday.org/sunprairie/

Waunakee will offer events at the library, including a Bucket Drumming and Rhythm Band Jam and open mic session. Children will put on a musical parade during the Waunakee Senior Center lunch. The village’s annual summer concert series, “Live from the Park,” also kicks off that evening at Village Park, said Kylie West of Village of Waunakee. A full schedule is at www.makemusicday.org/waunakee/

‘Neo-cabaret’

In keeping with the 40th anniversary of “Fête de la Musique,” Make Music chapters around the world are encouraged to include a bit of French music. So at “Bob and Nancy Queen’s Balcony” — a venue in Madison co-hosted by the well-known concert and festival-organizer Bob Queen — Robin Pluer and MRS. FUN will perform what is billed as “a passionate melange of vintage French chansons” from 8 to 9 p.m.

For 26 years, Pluer and her French repertoire were a staple at Bastille Day in Milwaukee; MRS. FUN plays “nu-jazz,” and the combined duo’s music is described as “their own brand of neo-cabaret.”

Also following tradition, the Madison band Yid Vicious will float down the Yahara River on a boat playing klezmer tunes from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Musician Mark Adkins will be joined by artist Sandra Klingbeil, who will paint a work inspired by Adkins’ music as he performs on the Subvocal Stage at 4222 Esch Lane in the Lake View Hill neighborhood at 7:35 p.m.

And along State Street at Lisa Link Peace Park, Willie Wright will host a hip-hop showcase from 4 to 9 p.m.

Music from fruit

At Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road, software engineer Scott Fradkin will host a special performance from 12:30 to 2 p.m. — giving the audience a chance to use electronics, fruit and inanimate objects to make music.

Fradkin will demonstrate the Makey Makey, a small computer board that can be used as a midi controller to play with synths and a drum machine.

“You hook stuff up to it, and it lets you simulate pressing a key on a keyboard by touching objects, essentially,” Fradkin explained. “So you can hook up fruit, you can hook up metal things, conductive ink — a lot of things. ... For Make Music Madison, I wrote a custom software that will recognize a bunch of different key presses and will send the right messages to my synthesizers to make music.”

In his performance, Fradkin will first play some of his own music, and “the rest of the time will essentially be experimentation time for anybody who’s there,” he said, “to kind of see what you can do and have some fun with different ways to make music.”

