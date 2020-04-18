Know Your Madisonian: Everybody knows his name on local music scene

They were a band called Ivory Library. They were one of those Madison bands that should have made it but never did. And Jeff Jagielo, the main guy, is still around doing music. He lives up in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. He owns a supper club up there. So his main life is the supper club in the summer. And then in the winter he heats up and he’s got a great recording studio above his garage. (Pat Connaughty from Ivory Library is also in Squarewave.) Anyway, I’ve been following those guys for a long time and we’ve been friendly. And he finally just said, “Biff, do you want to come and just play a violin on a couple songs we’re doing?” I was like, “Yeah, sure!” So I played a gig or two with them and, and then it was like, “Hey, why don’t you just play with us all the time?” And so I’ve recorded a bunch of violin on this new record. It’s a lovely band. Alivia Kleinfeldt plays bass. The drummer, Brendan Manley, is in Disq. They’re a popular younger band.