Joy Oladokun sings about 'the rage of what it takes to just be awake'

Joy Oladokun has a goal of becoming the Black Bruce Springsteen.

“I say that all the time. I think I said it during my show last night,” Oladokun said by phone from Los Angeles the morning after playing a sold-out concert at the Troubadour, a 500-seat venue in West Hollywood.

It was 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, and she had already talked to her therapist, something she said is important for her mental health while on a two-month leg of her tour.

If you go What: Joy Oladokun When: 8 p.m. Tuesday Where: Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets: $16 in advance, $20 day of show Online: majesticmadison.com

Everyone has been suffering, she said.

Oladokun, 30, said she’s grateful for the success she’s had in the past two years when so many musicians couldn’t perform live concerts in front of audiences.

Her 10-track album, released in July 2020, “in defense of my own happiness (the beginnings),” became one of that year’s most acclaimed major label debuts. This past January, she appeared on PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and in August 2021 she was featured on National Public Radio Music’s “Tiny Desk Concerts.”

On Tuesday, Oladokun will come to Madison for the first time and play at the Majestic Theatre. She’ll have a four-piece band, including herself, she said.

She admires Springsteen, she said, for his longevity and the fact that he’s still making important new music into his 70s.

Her song, “Taking the Heat,” laments the fact that so many significant musicians died young, people like Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin.

“I know what it’s like to hold a weight so deep in yourself

You wonder if anybody else could ever carry

The pain of it

The rage of what it takes to just be awake.”

Oladokun was born Olubukola Oladokun with Joy as her middle name. She said she goes by Joy because it’s easier for people in the United States.

Her parents emigrated from Nigeria in 1985, and her mother, a nurse, and her father, a retired pharmacist, had aspirations for her to become a doctor, she said, but have come to accept her musical career. She has an older sister who’s a lawyer and another who works in home health care billing.

When she was young, growing up in Casa Grande, Arizona, 50 miles south of Phoenix, her parents wouldn’t let her and her sisters watch television on weeknights.

On the weekends they were allowed movies or video recordings her father made of musical performances. Oladokun said she usually chose the concerts because they were longer.

It’s how she got exposed to singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman and she was mesmerized. The next day her father got her a guitar and she taught herself to play with help from YouTube and other online sources.

She said she had never written a song before then. “My first songs were about ‘Lord of the Rings,’” she said.

At 16, she was made the worship pastor at her church. A worship pastor creates and organizes programs within the church and leads services. Her religious life and critique of religion is often reflected in her songs, particularly growing up gay in a church that wasn’t accepting of her identity.

Oladokun lives in Nashville with her partner of four years, Rachel Wein, who works in the music publishing industry.

After college in Orange County, California, she wrote and recorded songs in her Los Angeles apartment. An early song, “No Turning Back,” was used by singer Ciara and NFL football star and former Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson in a 2017 viral baby announcement, which led to Oladokun’s music showing up on TV shows, including NBC’s “This Is Us” and ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Her song “Blink Twice” was featured on the most recent episode of the Showtime series, “The L Word,” about a LGBTQ group of friends in Los Angeles.

The singer-songwriter recently collaborated with Brandi Carlile and Lucie Silvas for the song “We Don’t Know We’re Living,” and with Jason Isbell for a version of Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Last summer, she said she got a warm reception opening for Isbell.

Oladokun said she enjoyed her January appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and was charmed when the host asked her about a family he knew from her small Arizona town.

On Kimmel’s show, she sang her powerful song “I See America,” written during the protests over George Floyd’s killing. Oladokun said she never tires of playing the song that NPR included among its “100 best songs of 2020.”

“I saw God out on the block today

He was darker than the preachers say

With a teardrop tattooed on His face

And dirt in His fingers

I heard angels when He laughed the way

That people do when they have known true pain

For His sins I don’t know who’s to blame.”

Oladokun said being Black and gay in an industry that churns out thin young singers who look like models has been a challenge at times.

“It can be tough for those who look and love differently,” she said.

