Jonathan Øverby takes you around the world with 'The Road to Higher Ground'

The lineup for the radio show "The Road to Higher Ground" on a recent Saturday included a joyful tune from South Africa, a performance by a Cuban pianist and a powerful vocal by the American folk singer and civil rights activist Odetta.

And things were just getting started.

Running for four hours every Saturday evening on Wisconsin Public Radio 88.7 FM, “The Road to Higher Ground with Jonathan Øverby" features music from around the world, “with African roots and more.” Programming the music, scripting the show and sitting at the microphone is longtime host and show creator Øverby, an ethnomusicologist who lives by the philosophy that music is a way to create greater understanding among diverse groups.

“It’s a combination of scholarship and what feels right,” said Øverby, who describes putting together the global mix of songs in “Higher Ground” as something akin to playing jazz.

“It’s subjective. But it includes elements of wanting to hear new things.”

Øverby’s work earned him a prestigious spot earlier this year in the Folk Alliance International’s Folk DJ Hall of Fame. Only two or three broadcasters are selected each year for the award, which recognizes radio hosts who have spent at least two decades making “an outstanding contribution to the preservation, promotion and presentation of folk music,” said FAI interim executive director Jennifer Roe.

Øverby also produces “The Odyssey Series,” short audio vignettes exploring international music, and in 2016 was awarded the Wisconsin Idea award from UW Extension. In his role as a Smithsonian “Journeys Expert,” he gives lectures and chats about regional music with travelers on tours sponsored by the Smithsonian Institution. This year alone, he’ll make trips to Paris, Cuba, Barcelona, the Shetland Islands and Nigeria.

For some 40 Januarys, Øverby has produced and hosted the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Celebration, which brings hundreds of spectators to the Wisconsin Capitol. It’s the oldest official state King Day ceremony in the country.

“One of the things that has been really good is that people lay their swords down on that day and set aside their political jostling,” said Øverby, whose wife, Amy, is managing executive director for the event. “For the most part, it has been a day where there’s a sense of something unifying.”

"The Road to Higher Ground" has a similar mission.

Nigerian and Norwegian

Øverby composed the gospel-inspired theme song for “The Road to Higher Ground,” originally for a children’s choir. His musical roots go back to his boyhood in Milwaukee, where he grew up the only child in a Catholic family filled with educators. Both his mother and grandmother were elementary school teachers. His charismatic, gregarious father Henry owned a jazz nightclub on lower Third Street called the Club Chateau Lounge.

“It had a white baby grand (piano) and he brought in musicians from what was called the Chitlin Circuit,” Øverby recalls. His mother, Benita, who had “a touch of Angela Davis,” had played timpani in the orchestra as a student at Milwaukee’s Lincoln High.

“My dad loved jazz and my mother loved blues and early R&B,” said Øverby, who still has some of his parents’ favorite LPs as part of his vast record and CD collection.

“So all of this stuff probably began to shape my musical tastes,” he said. “They were very familiar with African American opera singers and concert artists.” As his radio show has grown, “I wish my parents could see what I do — because they shaped what I do.”

Freeway construction took his father’s nightclub, Øverby said. For the past 10 years, the radio host has written his last name with an "Ø," using “the slash,” “a distinctive symbol in the Norwegian alphabet,” he explained.

“Not so long ago I learned that I am Nigerian and Norwegian,” he said. “In celebration of all that I am, I have for roughly a decade used the Ø. Øverby is a Norwegian name and is the last name of my father.”

Fighting for spirituals

His choir director at Rufus King High School, Gene Groth, saw something in the young Øverby.

“You know, you hear about kids who succeed early on, and it’s usually due to a teacher who recognizes their gift — and Mr. Groth did,” Øverby said. He entered a statewide vocal music competition, and took second place.

“I remember saying if I did well in that, I would go on to major in music,” said Øverby, who attended San Francisco State University as an undergraduate.

“I knew nothing about music theory. I couldn’t read music. I couldn’t put five songs together for a recital. But boy did I learn, the tough way, at San Francisco State.”

Øverby also discovered something there about himself. In high school, when a counselor asked him which vocalists interested him, Øverby could only think of one: the multi-talented “Rat Pack” entertainer Sammy Davis Jr.

“There were other role models, but I hadn’t been introduced to them in high school,” he said.

“So I struggled to unpack that myself, and realized what I really wanted to do was to find someone I could emulate. And it was Paul Robeson,” the famed American bass-baritone singer, pro football player, actor and activist.

In college, Øverby, a lyric baritone, won key roles in campus opera productions. But he felt something was missing.

“I asked why all the music was from Eurocentric composers,” he said. “I wanted to do some African American spirituals, and the dean had to go to a committee, and the committee had to do a deep dive to see if this was appropriate.”

When his recital material was approved, “I thought I was on to something. Because this gave me a sense of place that I hadn’t had before,” he said. “I love all the classical composers in the canon of classical music. But I wanted to do some things that were composed by people who look like me.”

“I’ve never shared this story before,” Øverby admitted over coffee in an interview this summer in his kitchen. “I’ve never told what really inspired me to get started. But you asked.”

'Very encouraging'

Some of the cuts on “The Road to Higher Ground” get a short introduction, but for some songs, the host devotes time to exploring ties and tradition.

“If it has significant historical connection,” he said, “I think that’s important to share.”

The four-hour global music show launched in 2007 in the 7 p.m. Saturday time slot. In September 2020, after the demise of the nationally broadcast “A Prairie Home Companion,” followed by “Live from Here with Chris Thile,” Øverby’s show was invited to take over their formerly coveted 5 p.m. spot on Saturdays.

The 5 p.m. slot exposes Øverby “to a much larger audience, because radio listening tends to drop quite a bit as you get later into the evening,” said Peter Bryant, the NPR news and music network program director at WPR. “We felt strongly about the quality and value of his show, and this would give more people the opportunity to hear it.”

While specific audience numbers are not available, Bryant said, “The response from listeners has been very encouraging. I expected that to happen, so it’s good to see.”

Gospel to vaudeville

Øverby first started in radio doing play-by-play in high school.

Back in Wisconsin after college, he became the host of “The Best of Gospel” on the community radio station WORT for nearly two decades.

In 1992, Overby knocked on the door of Wisconsin Public Radio, asking to become its first African American program host with a show focused on global music.

“To be frank, I was concerned that public radio had very little representation of people of color,” he said.

Two years later, he landed a slot at 7 a.m. Sundays. His first two guests scheduled for on-air interviews did not show up.

“So I opened up the phone lines and asked listeners, ‘If you have any program ideas, (please call),’” he recalled with a laugh. The show survived, and management was impressed.

Though he had to raise half of his own WPR salary through grants, “They gave me time to cut my teeth on doing radio. So I was appreciative, and I didn’t mind raising money for the first two years,” he said.

Meanwhile, Øverby worked as an artist in residence at Edgewood College, serving as the associate choral director under choral director Vernon Sell. Through the years he also earned degrees in administrative arts and choral conducting, a master’s degree in religious studies and a doctorate in education.

When WPR “Ideas Network” radio host Jean Feraca took 10 weeks off from her daily talk show to write a book, she asked Øverby to sub for her, giving him another chance to prove himself. That led to the creation of “The Road to Higher Ground with Jonathan Øverby,” originally a sort of vaudeville program with live drama and music that ran from 1996 to 2006.

“It had a Johnny Carson/’Prairie Home Companion’ feel to it. But they’re very expensive to produce,” Øverby said. So after 10 years, he returned to his original proposal from 1992: to do a global music show for WPR.

“It’s funny how things work out like that,” he said. “I didn’t realize that, in 2006, that dream would be realized.”

Øverby collects recordings on his travels and through the mail, as artists from around the world send him CDs. Some of his favorites are from Poland and eastern Europe.

'Gamut of artistic expression'

Øverby, whose on-air delivery is measured, formal and yet warm and friendly, points out commonalities in songs that come from opposite sides of the world.

“I also find pieces that have a little bit of two particular genres fused together — like Salsa Celtica,” a group that blends Latin salsa and Celtic music, he said. “You’d think — who would ever put those two together? But it works.”

“I heard The Mills Brothers do a Latin piece back in the 1950s, and you hear them doing jazz with a Mexican underpinning,” he said. “It is mind-blowing, because Latin musicians, particularly from Mexico and Cuba, have not received recognition for how they influenced jazz artists in North America, from Dizzy Gillespie to Duke Ellington to others.”

Over the years, Øverby has seen classical music hosts also take a broader look at what is “classical.”

“I think one of the things we’ve done, unfortunately, is to categorize the Eurocentric classical music as the epitome of what can be achieved in terms of music,” he said.

“There’s no arguing with the structure of a thoroughly composed orchestra work or aria that is just unbelievable.” But “where I live, there’s a gamut of artistic expression, internationally, that we have to see as classical music ... not just assuming that Eurocentric classical music is the ‘best.'"

“It’s not even the oldest," he said. "Indian classical music is much older. And the folk music styles are older -- genres of Inuit music, or First Nations Indigenous music. This stuff is way, way older, and I think it’s important to talk about it, and the role that race plays in who decides what has value.”

Bryant of WPR called Øverby’s initiation into the Folk DJ Hall of Fame well-deserved.

“Jonathan is very sincere in what he says about the show being a way to break down barriers,” he said. This award also salutes Øverby’s “skill as a broadcaster.”

“He makes it sound easy, but it really isn’t,” Bryant said. “The depth of his experience really shows in how he presents the music. He knows just how much to say to give it context. As a result, he has a very eclectic, engaging show that moves at a very comfortable, swift pace. That’s a unique skill that’s easy to overlook.”

Øverby says with a laugh that he has “no life on the weekends,” except in the studio. But “The Road to Higher Ground” will continue its journey.

“It’s a privilege to do what I do. I try to think what I would do if I retired — but I’m having too much fun,” Øverby said. “I love getting ready for Saturday.”