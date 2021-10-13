John Prine's brother coming to Madison to celebrate singer's life in music and stories

As Billy Prine prepared to hit the road to perform the songs of his late brother, John Prine, one of the most celebrated singer-storytellers the world has known, he said he's still trying to get his "head wrapped around him not being here."

"It's been a tough one," said Billy, 68.

The brothers, raised in the Chicago suburb of Maywood, both ended up in Nashville, where John Prine founded the record label, Oh Boy, in 1981.

"He was always big on going out for meat and three here in Nashville," Billy said. "That's where you'd go to these different restaurants and they have three different kinds of meats and 20 different kinds of vegetables and potatoes and stuff like that. And he always knew where the best meatloaf was in town, at what price, and what day they were having a special on fried chicken."

Billy said John would call him an hour ahead of time, never making plans in advance. "I really miss those impromptu lunch dates with him just at the last minute. … His generosity, his love. I still feel his love is with me. He was the best brother anybody could ever wish for."