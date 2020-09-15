'Joey's Song' goes virtual to fight epilepsy in 2020

This “new normal,” Currie said, seems like it will last for quite a while — “so I’m grateful to actually sing a couple songs to an audience, ‘cause you miss that communication after a while.”

Miller, who recently performed his 100th virtual show since the pandemic solidified its presence in the U.S. in March, thinks a lot about the power — and limitations — of performing online.

As an artist, it’s a challenge — you’re playing into a camera, not knowing who (if anyone) is watching on the other side. You know there are fans who need to hear music as much as you need to play it, but you can’t see them. You can only trust that they’ll be there, that they need it as much as you do.

“It’s easy to miss that connection because it’s so ephemeral, diaphanous — almost imaginary,” Miller said.

The whole pandemic, Miller said, for him, has been a series of searching for silver linings — “and one of the silver linings is being able to do this.”

Gomoll has learned some things about silver linings over the last decade, too.