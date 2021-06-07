Jazz Fest returns for 33rd year after being canceled in 2020

Madison Jazz Festival Schedule

Events without prices are free. More information about events and ticketing, including how to stream online performances, can be found at madisonjazzfestivalwi.org.

June 11

The Capitol East neighborhood offers five hours of continuous performances at four locations along East Washington Avenue and Livingston Street. 6 p.m.

Bad Philosopher, Garver Feed Mill. $20. 8 p.m.

June 12

Isaiah Collier and The Chosen Few, Cafe Coda. $25 per show. 7 and 9 p.m.

June 13

Nate Smith + Kinfolk, Breese Stevens Field. Opening performance by Greg Warde’s Rogue Parade. $30. 6 p.m.

June 14

Performers from the Madison Circus Space and the John Christenson Trio, Warner Park. 6 p.m.

June 15

UW-Madison Professor of double bass and jazz studies Peter Dominguez leads a virtual master class via Zoom. 5 p.m.

Madison Jazz Jam hosts an educational jam session, COPA Summer Arts Incubator Lab. 6 p.m.

The New Breed Jazz Jam featuring UW-Madison’s fall 2021 Interdisciplinary artist-in-residence Arun Luthra, Robinia Courtyard. 9 p.m.

June 16

Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Penn Park. 6 p.m.

June 17

Online presentation on a jazz cultural exchange program with Madison Sister City Camaguey, Cuba. At 5 p.m.

Acoplados Latin Jazz Night, Garver Feed Mill. $20 to $30. 8 p.m.

Tandem Press hosts a virtual concert by the UW-Madison Jazz Ensembles. 6 p.m.

June 18

Madison Music Collective hosts a livestream "Dig Jazz" concert featuring jazz vocalist and composer Sarah M. Greer. 7 p.m.

June 19

The Donna Woodall Group performs in Penn Park for Madison’s 32nd annual Juneteenth celebration. 2 p.m.

Marquis Hill headlines with an opening performance by The Donna Woodall Group, Union Terrace. Opening show at 7; headliner at 9.

June 20

The Roscoe Mitchell-Douglas Ewart Ensemble, Cafe Coda. $40. 7 p.m.