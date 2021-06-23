Jazz at Five relocates from State Street to Fitchburg; move could be permanent

Jazz at Five is the latest marquee event that will leave Madison's Downtown this summer.
The five-concert series, which runs Wednesdays from Aug. 11 until Sept. 8 this year, is moving from the top of State Street to McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg.
Jazz at Five director Spencer Stanbery said he can't say if the event will ever return to State Street.
Stanbery, 23, said when planning the event months ago under COVID-19 restrictions, he and the nonprofit's five-member volunteer board of directors looked for spaces that were larger and more open.
"We wanted to make sure we could even perform the series this year," he said. "At the time that we were trying to plan this, the Dane County mandate said that outdoor events could have up to 500 people still social distancing and wearing masks."
Stanbery said they didn't think 500 people could safely fit at the State Street location.
So, they began looking at parks. He'd been in contact with the Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce in the past about some of its other events and reached out to them.
They suggested McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, where they already hold concerts the third Monday of June, July and August. It wasn't too hard to plan Jazz at Five there, since the series could follow that format, he said.
Stanbery said it would be too hard to reverse course, even though restrictions on large events and masks have been lifted since.
He said Jazz at Five, which is entering its 27th season after missing last year's due to the pandemic, won't be following the lead of the Dane County Farmers' Market, which returned to the Capitol Square Saturday.
Stanbery said he's spent four or five months planning and has applied for the necessary permits. Plus, he's also made the announcement that the event will take place in Fitchburg.
"It might just be too much to have this whole announcement that we're going to be at McKee Farms Park and then switch back to State Street," he said.
Longtime Ald. Mike Verveer, who represents the Downtown, said he's discouraged by the loss Downtown events this year, which include Jazz at Five; but also Taste of Madison and Concerts on the Square, both being held at Breese Stevens Field; and Paddle and Portage, which was held Saturday at Tenney Park instead.
"It's disappointing and frustrating to Downtown stakeholders to see these beloved events leave the core Downtown area," he said.
The paddling event used to start at James Madison Park with participants carrying their watercrafts across the isthmus, past the Capitol.
But, Verveer said he doesn't want to be overly critical of the event organizers. "I can't imagine what they've all been going through trying to figure out if their events were called off or not, and juggling all the logistics and trying to decide when and where to have their events."
Vickie O'Connor, 58, of Madison, said she's been going to Jazz at Five for 20 years or more and is unhappy about the move, even if it's only for one summer.
"It's just being downtown and the Capitol's right there. It's just a beautiful view. It's a nice area," she said, noting that she'd get something to eat from a vendor or Ian's pizza and then pick up some popcorn from the store across the street.
She worries about how the loss of events will impact Downtown businesses.
"I don't want to go to McKee Park and I don't want to go to these other places to attend the Downtown events," said O'Connor, who works as a financial specialist for a home health care company. "I want to go Downtown. These events are about being Downtown."
Ken Johnson, who runs Kegonsa Capital Partners, has been on the Jazz at Five board for 15 years and his firm, which manages Wisconsin-based venture capital funds, has been a sponsor of the series even longer.
Johnson said the board had to make its location decision back in January, not knowing how COVID-19 restrictions were going to change. At McKee, he said, they were able to comply with all the social distancing guidelines.
Also, he said, "there's a significant part of our population, I believe, that will continue to be COVID sensitive. I mean our government leaders wear masks even (with restrictions lifted). They wear them all the time on TV."
Some of the Jazz at Five sponsors will want their tables 10 feet apart, he said. "There's the mandate and what the attendees want. They're different," Johnson said.
The Jazz at Five schedule should be out in the next two weeks, Stanbery said. He said he has about 15 Wisconsin artists set to play, and is just waiting on board approval.
He said he's worked to get back some of the performers who were scheduled to play last year. He's also grateful for the return of the event's three leading sponsors who each provide $5,000 in support of the event.
The first line of the organization's mission statement mentions Madison by name, with a goal "to make Madison a better place to be and visit by providing live jazz events free to the public."
In a 2016 Wisconsin State Journal article, Jazz at Five's former producer and former board member Charlie Giese said typical attendance was 2,000 to 3,000, but Jazz at Five wanted to see it increase to about 5,000.
"First and foremost," Giese said then, the organization aimed "to provide a cultural event for Downtown Madison because we want to make that a vibrant place for business and different cultural events."
Giese has since left Madison, but said he learned about the move in Jazz at Five's email newsletter.
"The space at the top of State Street is tight and if you're trying to provide more room for people to watch, that's an option to have it in McKee Farms Park, which is much larger.
Giese said he understands the decision to leave State Street. "They're looking out for what's best for the organization."
Stanbery said the group is now seeking to broaden its range to Dane County. It has also been livestreaming performances and plans to continue doing that this year.
"The idea is that we could have a jazz group perform anywhere in the Dane County area and stream that to our audience and bring in more support for jazz," he said.
In terms of making Fitchburg the permanent home for the series, Johnson said the group looked at six to 10 parks in Madison before settling on McKee. "Change is very difficult," he said.
Johnson said when he first came on board, the series found sponsorships from State Street businesses close to the performance area, but that's no longer the case.
If the group can get sponsors in Fitchburg, it would be a reason to stay there, said Johnson, who lives in Stoughton.
Jazz at Five, Johnson said, like other arts groups, was devastated by the pandemic. As it fought for its financial survival, he said, about half of its sponsors continued their support, even without any performances in 2020.
Johnson said the group provided its 10 performers with 50% of their compensation last year. "I'm very pleased to say that four of them returned the checks and said, 'You know, keep it, and hopefully I'll see you back next year.' So there was a lot of support, both from our sponsors and from our jazz community to make sure we can make it to the another year."