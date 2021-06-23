Jazz at Five relocates from State Street to Fitchburg; move could be permanent

Stanbery said it would be too hard to reverse course, even though restrictions on large events and masks have been lifted since.

He said Jazz at Five, which is entering its 27th season after missing last year's due to the pandemic, won't be following the lead of the Dane County Farmers' Market, which returned to the Capitol Square Saturday.

Stanbery said he's spent four or five months planning and has applied for the necessary permits. Plus, he's also made the announcement that the event will take place in Fitchburg.

"It might just be too much to have this whole announcement that we're going to be at McKee Farms Park and then switch back to State Street," he said.

Longtime Ald. Mike Verveer, who represents the Downtown, said he's discouraged by the loss Downtown events this year, which include Jazz at Five; but also Taste of Madison and Concerts on the Square, both being held at Breese Stevens Field; and Paddle and Portage, which was held Saturday at Tenney Park instead.

"It's disappointing and frustrating to Downtown stakeholders to see these beloved events leave the core Downtown area," he said.

The paddling event used to start at James Madison Park with participants carrying their watercrafts across the isthmus, past the Capitol.