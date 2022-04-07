It's the perfect time for a soothing lullaby

Soothing, reassuring, empowering — who couldn’t use a lullaby for the times we’re in?

The universal comforts of a mother’s song are the centerpiece of “The Lullaby Project,” to be featured in an interactive April 30 performance as part of the free, weekly Kids in the Rotunda series at the Overture Center.

For 45 minutes, audiences can listen to and join in with both classic lullabies and songs for children written in Madison as part of a unique songwriting collaboration.

That collaboration, “The Lullaby Project,” pairs pregnant women and new parents with seasoned musicians to compose lullabies dedicated to their babies.

A national program of the Weill Music Institute of Carnegie Hall, the effort is designed to support maternal health, aid development in children ages 0-3 and strengthen the parent-child bond. The Overture Center for the Arts is one of nearly four dozen international sites administering “The Lullaby Project” on the local level.

For Destiny Washington, a senior in Madison’s Capital High School Parenting Program, participating in “The Lullaby Project” was a way to create a lasting gift for her 1-year-old daughter, Londyn.

The song Washington co-wrote is “about how much I love her, telling her she can be anything she wants,” she said. “I didn’t want to do it at first. (Then) I thought if I was far from my daughter, on a trip or something, and she wanted something to remind her of me, she could play the song.”

Hopes and dreams

The Lullaby Project reaches around the world, connecting with parents in health care settings, homeless shelters, high schools, foster care and correctional settings. In 2019 it came to Madison as a program of the Overture Center, which has partnered with Harambee Village doulas and the Madison School District’s Capital High Parenting Program, formerly known as SAPAR, bringing with it teaching artists to work with new or expectant mothers at no cost to the hosts. UnityPoint Health Meriter’s Family Baby Hour will soon start offering the Lullaby Project as well.

So far 28 Madison parents have worked with teaching artists to create a song for their baby, including nine students this year at Capital High. The collaboration at the alternative high school parenting program starts with a new mother or mother-to-be reflecting on her hopes and dreams for her child in a series of writings. Over time, those reflections become a conversation between parent and songwriter.

When they’re working on their writing prompts, “they’re actually working on certain skills sets that are added to their grades,” said Jessie Loeb, the Capital High Parenting Program’s childbirth and parenting educator. It also gives young parents a sense of completion, which can be grounding.

“With all of the added responsibilities of being a teen mom, their day is so much different than an average teenager’s,” Loeb explained. “So getting anything done is very challenging.”

With the Lullaby Project, the students become “the catalyst of this gorgeous piece,” Loeb said. “They are part of it from start to finish. And just following through with the project, knowing that they were the one who created this for their child, knowing that it’s done and they accomplished this — it’s a feeling of accomplishment that goes a long way. It’s kind of a spectacular, profound thing.”

India Cole, a senior at Capital High, teamed with songwriters Rebecca Redmann and Sam Taylor to write the tune “Mocha Bean” for her now 4-month-old daughter, Zuh’Mora.

“Mocha Bean” is her affectionate nickname for Zuh’Mora, Cole explained, “because she’s chocolate and she’s small.”

With lyrics like, “You’re making me want to be/Better and better, Stronger and stronger,” the song “Mocha Bean” grew out of her hopes and dreams for Zuh’Mora, Cole said.

“They asked me what kind of beat I’d like (and) helped me brainstorm,” she said of her co-writers. Now the recording is on Cole’s cellphone, she said, and “I play it at night for her.”

A country tune

Although she plays a lot of different kinds of recorded music for her son Malakai, Capital High senior Sinetra Wilson noticed that her son responded the most to country music. So when she teamed up with songwriter Laura Lang to work on a piece for the Lullaby Project, she asked to write a country song for her 3-month-old.

At first she felt anxious about participating, Wilson said. But when she heard other Capital High students working with Lang, “I was like, I can do it. And I started writing.”

She told Lang about her wishes for Malakai.

“That he just explore the world, making new friends, playing in the dirt — that’s what I did all the time,” Wilson said. And she wanted the song to say “that he’s loved.”

Lang, lead teaching artist for the Lullaby Project, wove together Wilson’s ideas and vision for the song now titled “Young and Free.” At a recent session the two carefully worked through the tune, tinkering with the lyrics and momentum of the chorus.

“As you learn about yourself,” a line in the song goes, “know that Mommy loves you now and forever.”

‘A dream role’

Lang started her teaching career in an alternative public high school in Chicago, and now does professional development for teachers.

“But I’ve always been a musician,” she said. “This is really a dream role for me, because it allows me to integrate my experience in professional development — which I take very seriously in supporting the teaching artists — my role as a former high school teacher, and my lifelong love of music that was always kind of pushed to the side as my other professional work took over.”

The April 30 show at Kids in the Rotunda will feature Lang, as well as fellow Lullaby Project teaching artists Henry Alloway, Angela Puerta, Eric Hester, Sam Taylor and Autumn Reed. Sofia Tanski is also a Lullaby Project teaching artist.

Alanna Medearis, Overture’s director of education and community engagement, will emcee.

“Everybody can walk away knowing maybe one or two new lullabies that they can use in their rituals with their kids,” Medearis said. “But otherwise it’s just a fun way for families to come together through music, as one of the ways they bond together.”

