Is Madison ready for live music again? Small clubs are about to find out

After going quiet for three and a half months, live music is starting to tiptoe back into Madison again.
Madison’s clubs are subject to the same coronavirus restrictions as bars and restaurants under the county’s Forward Dane plan, now in phase two. Several are experimenting this weekend with restricted, socially distanced live concerts.
At The Bur Oak, the recently renamed venue on Winnebago Street, Madison guitar player/singer Ced Ba’etch’ will take the stage on Friday night before a crowd capped at 25% of the club's capacity.
The Brink Lounge on East Washington Avenue will relaunch with Sweet Delta Duo on Saturday night. Café CODA, a jazz club on Williamson Street, will have its first show on Sunday. That outdoor, socially distanced show is called “The Next 400,” featuring Madison and Chicago musicians who will tap into the energy and ideas of the Black Lives Matters movement.
Each venue has advertised the precautions they’re taking, just as much as who will be on stage.
“We’re going to try to do two to three nights a week throughout June and see how that goes,” said Bur Oak manager/booker Toffer Christensen. “We just want to make sure people are safe and that people are feeling comfortable coming to see shows.”
In addition to capping attendance at 33 people, Bur Oak attendees can watch the show from socially distanced “seating pods” at least six feet apart, Christensen said. Only one customer will be allowed in the restroom at a time. Employees will be masked, and audience members will be encouraged (but not required) to wear masks as well.
Customers can order drinks using a phone app to avoid making physical contact with the bartenders. The venue will be heavily cleaned between each show.
If you open it, will they come?
The question remains: if clubs open, will audiences feel comfortable going inside?
Christensen thinks older music fans are probably more worried about catching coronavirus, so it wouldn’t make sense to book shows that appealed to them. Anecdotal evidence from bars and restaurants that have slowly reopened under public health guidelines suggests that younger customers aren’t as concerned.
“I think there is a market for entertainment and events right now (for people) who aren’t as concerned,” he said. “But we want to make sure that the way we’re doing it is safe.”
So far, the music venues that are part of FPC Live — High Noon Saloon, Majestic Theatre, Orpheum Theater and The Sylvee — have not announced plans to reopen. The Sylvee announced Tuesday that box office will open Friday afternoons for customers to get refunds or buy physical tickets to future shows.
One big obstacle for music clubs reopening is that most nationally touring acts have stayed off the road during the pandemic. A look at the event listings for the Barrymore Theatre or The Sylvee shows bands postponing and rescheduling shows, sometimes multiple times, as COVID-19 numbers rise and fall around the country.
A new stage
That uncertainty is one of the reasons that the Barrymore Theatre is in no hurry to reopen, owner Steve Sperling said.
“There’s a serious chance we don’t do any shows until 2021,” Sperling said.
Both The Bur Oak and the Barrymore Theatre are members of the National Independent Venue Association, a nationwide organization lobbying Washington, D.C. for aid for the “existential crisis” that venues like theirs face. According to a new survey by the group, nine in 10 independent venues could shut down in the next few months without government funding.
Sperling said the economic ripple effects of the Barrymore’s shutdown affect not just the theater but the restaurants and retailers around it that benefit from pre- and post-show traffic.
Thanks in part to funds from the federal Payroll Protection Program, the Barrymore has been able to keep all its employees on staff. That should stay true at least through the end of summer, Sperling said. Those employees have kept busy doing all the upkeep necessary to keep a historic theater from falling into disrepair.
“We have all of the work that we used to do, but no shows and no income,” Sperling said.
The big project right now is replacing the wooden stage of the theater, which dates back to the Barrymore's opening in 1929. When the venue reopens, audiences will be greeted with a gleaming black tongue-in-groove stage featuring several kinds of wood.
Under the Forward Dane plan, large venues like the Barrymore are classified as “indoor mass gathering” spaces, the same classification as movie theaters and conventions. Under phase two, which Dane County is currently in, and phase three, the Barrymore could only allow a maximum of 50 people inside. Even by phase four, the crowd would be capped at 100 people.
That’s just not worth it for the large theater with a capacity of over 800, Sperling said. Rather that put the effort into adding barriers and other social distancing requirements to put on a show that would draw a small fraction of the usual crowd, he’d rather wait and see.
“For us, at this point, it’s a wasted exercise,” he said. “When they finally get to a point when it’s reasonable, feasible and safe to do a concert, we’ll have plenty of time to figure it out. When things get started again, we’re going to be OK.”
For smaller venues like The Bur Oak, the calculus is different, Christensen said.
“We have a little bit of a leg to stand on,” he said. “We can do something to stop the bleeding financially. We can lose less that month that we would if we were shut down. Let’s get some good events, get our feet grounded and if people are coming, then we will do more.”
