Is Madison ready for live music again? Small clubs are about to find out

Sperling said the economic ripple effects of the Barrymore’s shutdown affect not just the theater but the restaurants and retailers around it that benefit from pre- and post-show traffic.

Thanks in part to funds from the federal Payroll Protection Program, the Barrymore has been able to keep all its employees on staff. That should stay true at least through the end of summer, Sperling said. Those employees have kept busy doing all the upkeep necessary to keep a historic theater from falling into disrepair.

“We have all of the work that we used to do, but no shows and no income,” Sperling said.

The big project right now is replacing the wooden stage of the theater, which dates back to the Barrymore's opening in 1929. When the venue reopens, audiences will be greeted with a gleaming black tongue-in-groove stage featuring several kinds of wood.

Under the Forward Dane plan, large venues like the Barrymore are classified as “indoor mass gathering” spaces, the same classification as movie theaters and conventions. Under phase two, which Dane County is currently in, and phase three, the Barrymore could only allow a maximum of 50 people inside. Even by phase four, the crowd would be capped at 100 people.