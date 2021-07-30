How Kelsey Miles went from chemistry to music, organically

Gillett, a nurse, said she’s been a fan of Miles since the first time she heard her play, about three years ago, at the Anchor in Edgerton.

She said she doesn’t see Miles live as often as she would like, but she follows her on Facebook and through her livestreams.

Freestyle and requests show

Miles does a livestream at 9 a.m. every Thursday supported by Patreon called “Coffee with Kelsey.” She usually freestyles some songs and takes requests from the chat.

When she moved to Wisconsin, Miles said, she was going through a tough time. She was in a doctoral program at Ohio State University, and, when her adviser didn’t get tenure, she needed to find a new adviser. She was also leaving an abusive relationship.

Moving to Wisconsin was a chance to start fresh. She didn’t know then that she was a musician. She worked in the lab close to 80 hours a week, and late at night, when she thought everyone was gone, she would sing. She called it a coping mechanism.

One night in 2014, she stopped at Karaoke Kid on University Avenue and someone offered to lend her a guitar, but she didn’t know how to play it. “And she said, ‘Well, you should learn because you’re a good singer.’”