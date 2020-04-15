He's back: Madison man who made viral coronavirus music video out with sequel

Val Menorca and Kathleen Proctor were strangers who reached out to Grimes through Facebook, where he publicly posted the song, and asked if he could help them express what they were feeling. They suggested "We Are the Champions," independently of one another. The second Queen song "seemed obvious, but fitting," Grimes said.

Monorca offered the title "You Are the Champions," and she also wrote what Grimes calls one of the most poignant lines in the song: "Each day and night you see us through, never stopping to think what it is doing to you."

Grimes asked people on Facebook to send in photographs of themselves at work to be included in the video. The images of masked frontline workers came from all over the world, but mainly the U.S. and U.K., where Grimes was born.

He said he deliberately included photos of people looking positive or upbeat. One is of a team at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison celebrating the "graduation" of their first COVID-19 patient.