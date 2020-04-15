He's back: Madison man who made viral coronavirus music video out with sequel

A Madison musician and biochemist whose COVID-19 parody music video went viral, has made a sequel that pays tribute to health care workers and others who are vital to society during the pandemic.
Adrian Grimes, 60, posted "Coronavirus Responders: You Are the Champions," three weeks after he made the "Bohemian Rhapsody" parody, "Coronavirus Rhapsody," which exploded on YouTube. The new song is another riff on a famous song by the rock band Queen.
With "Coronavirus Rhapsody," Grimes got many comments from frontline workers thanking him for pushing the message of staying safe and at home. "I think it makes them feel valued and that was the main reason I decided to focus on thanking them back, rather than doing another 'stay at home' parody," Grimes said, adding that another video with the "stay home" message is coming.
"Coronavirus Rhapsody" was Grimes' recording of a farcical song written by Dana Jay Bein, a comedian in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The new song is a tribute to hospital employees, first responders and other essential workers. Grimes got lyrical help from fans of his first video who suggested the follow-up.
Val Menorca and Kathleen Proctor were strangers who reached out to Grimes through Facebook, where he publicly posted the song, and asked if he could help them express what they were feeling. They suggested "We Are the Champions," independently of one another. The second Queen song "seemed obvious, but fitting," Grimes said.
Monorca offered the title "You Are the Champions," and she also wrote what Grimes calls one of the most poignant lines in the song: "Each day and night you see us through, never stopping to think what it is doing to you."
Grimes asked people on Facebook to send in photographs of themselves at work to be included in the video. The images of masked frontline workers came from all over the world, but mainly the U.S. and U.K., where Grimes was born.
He said he deliberately included photos of people looking positive or upbeat. One is of a team at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison celebrating the "graduation" of their first COVID-19 patient.
As of Wednesday, Grimes' "Coronavirus Rhapsody" had more than 4.7 million views on its original YouTube channel and 4.2 million more views on another YouTube channel. Dozens of other people have "freebooted" it to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, and subtitles have been added in multiple languages. Grimes said his "back-of-the-napkin estimate" puts it between 25 to 30 million views so far.
The new video he's working on, a return to the "stay at home" message, is a parody of "Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Nirvana, called "'Smells Like Disinfectant' by Coronirvana." He hopes to have it out by the end of the week.
"It's deliberately more harsh because some folks are still not getting the message," said Grimes, who got his Ph.D. at age 47 and works as a medical writer for the pharmaceutical industry.
Grimes said he's worked full-time from home for about three years, so he was well set up to handle his "day job."
The biggest change in his life due to the pandemic is having his children, ages 9 and 6, home every day, all day, and having to explain to them why they can't play with friends and have play dates.
"Homeschooling has been a real challenge," he said. "I am not a teacher, so my wife and I are in a mild state of panic that we are scarring the kids for life."
His newfound hobby of creating YouTube coronavirus videos is making up for the time and energy he’d normally be putting into his rock n' roll cover band, The Solution, which plays at places like Bowl-A-Vard Lanes and the Hody Bar & Grill in Middleton.
Grimes records the songs in the basement of his West Side home. In "You Are the Champions," which he posted Sunday, he uses a green screen to create multiple images of himself singing in a "Social Isolation Choir."
The song starts:
"You're pushing through
Time after time
Keeping us safe, healthy, provisioned; all holding the line"
It ends:
I know none of you chose this, but you don't refuse
You consider it a challenge before the whole human race and you don't want to lose
As of Wednesday, the new song had just over 4,000 views on YouTube.
