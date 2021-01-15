Hello (Who Is This?): Madison native Ted Park coming out with new music

He said he was touring with another Korean artist and staff from a Korean booking agency.

Park, who attended West High School and then Middleton High School briefly, dropped out to pursue music. Before high school, he spent two years as a teen in South Korea, where his parents are from and live now.

When Park came back to Madison with his mom for his high school years, he said his dad “was hustling hard in Korea” to support the family, while his mom tried to keep him from partying too much and skipping school.

“I almost strayed from the path that was meant for me,” he said. “My mom’s strength, heart and persistence made me want to focus on my music, to give me, her, and my family a better life some day.”

His mother had a store on State Street called Village Bag Shop when Park was young, but after they returned from Korea, she stayed home. Park’s father is a now a professor and published author, and Park said his father’s drive inspires him to “never give up.”

In 2014, Park left Madison for New York City. He recently moved 10 minutes outside the city to New Jersey. He said instead of spending time on social media these days, he’s trying to use his free time to connect with family in Korea, see friends and work on new music.