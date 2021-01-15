Hello (Who Is This?): Madison native Ted Park coming out with new music

Singer and rapper Ted Park, whose breakthrough single, “Hello (Who Is This?),” surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify in 2016, said there’s a lot of pain and emotion in his new music. He released his first single of the year, “On Fire,” and its video on Friday.
The Madison native said he’s been spending time processing “everything I’ve been through and what my people have been through.”
Some of his pain, Park said during a recent phone interview, comes from being separated from his father and other family members who were in South Korea while he was in high school, not having a lot of money growing up, and seeing his mom work hard trying to keep him in line.
Then in June, rapper Jugg Nino (real name Duy Nguyen), 21, whom Park said “was like a little brother” to him, got shot and killed in a studio in Atlanta, while Park was in the city.
“That really hurt me and a lot of people,” Park, 25, said, adding that he’s also grieving three older people he knows through music who have died from COVID-19.
Having the majority of his 2020 touring schedule canceled was less painful, he said, but still hurt because he loves performing. The last nine months, Park said, have given him time to make new music and enhance the live shows he’ll perform again when he can.
Park had a deal with Capitol Records France for “Hello,” then, in 2018, signed with H1ghr Music, an international hip hop and R&B record label based in South Korea. H1ghr Music was founded in 2017 by Korean-American musician Jay Park, no relation, and Seattle’s Cha Cha Malone.
He’s releasing his new music independently on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, Pandora and Tidal, among others. His full- length EP, “Crash Course,” will come out on Jan. 29.
While Park has a lot of Korean fans, he said most of his fan base is in the United States. “I’m hitting Europe pretty good, too.”
Park was in Los Angeles in September working with producer Mike Gao. Park said the day he landed, they recorded all six “Crash Course” songs together.
In 2017, Park performed at Taste of Madison in front of a modest crowd. By early in 2020, before the pandemic, he was on tour in the United States and Canada from Jan. 24 to Feb. 9 with stops in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Berkeley, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and New York, performing for crowds that were “a thousand plus.”
Park said that on the last leg of his tour, COVID cases were being discovered in China “and everyone was going crazy and everyone was looking at us crazy because there’s a bunch of Asian people traveling together, you know?”
He said he was touring with another Korean artist and staff from a Korean booking agency.
Park, who attended West High School and then Middleton High School briefly, dropped out to pursue music. Before high school, he spent two years as a teen in South Korea, where his parents are from and live now.
When Park came back to Madison with his mom for his high school years, he said his dad “was hustling hard in Korea” to support the family, while his mom tried to keep him from partying too much and skipping school.
“I almost strayed from the path that was meant for me,” he said. “My mom’s strength, heart and persistence made me want to focus on my music, to give me, her, and my family a better life some day.”
His mother had a store on State Street called Village Bag Shop when Park was young, but after they returned from Korea, she stayed home. Park’s father is a now a professor and published author, and Park said his father’s drive inspires him to “never give up.”
In 2014, Park left Madison for New York City. He recently moved 10 minutes outside the city to New Jersey. He said instead of spending time on social media these days, he’s trying to use his free time to connect with family in Korea, see friends and work on new music.
What he doesn’t want to do, Park said, is get “caught up in Instagram and Twitter” — fans, numbers, followers. “Because when I first started getting a fan base, I got really caught up in that. And now I’m just trying to live my life and work on my music and elevate.”
“Hello (Who Is This?)” — with its local reference to Dane County — blew up after it found its way onto Spotify’s “Fresh Finds” play list, was played on radio stations across the country, and peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard viral charts.
A more recent video from June, “Dance Like Jay Park,” featuring fellow rapper Parlay Pass, has more than 1 million views on YouTube.
Jugg Nino, Park’s friend who was killed, was in that video. “We know his energy and spirit helped push that video to a million views in a month’s time,” Park said, adding that he and Parlay Pass had made a song with Jugg Nino and had planned to shoot its video the day after he was murdered.
While a lot of people make fictional music, Park said, his friend “really rapped what he lived.” Jugg Nino wanted to change, and in the song they made together, rapped about how he was trying to please his mom, make music full time “and get out the street,” Park said.
Meanwhile, Park calls “Crash Course” a new step for him sonically. “It’s heading in the direction that I plan on taking my music this year.”
He said he took some risks on the production and describes it as “a futuristic sound mixed with a New York rap sound.”
Park said his fans don’t know that he’s also dropping a R&B EP on Valentine’s Day. In the first four months of the year, he plans to put out four projects.
He came to Madison last year, right before the pandemic, to work with his mentor, DJ Pain 1, whom he said he considers a big brother. The Madison DJ and music producer has helped guide him since he was a 14-year-old high school freshman, Park said.
DJ Pain 1, whose real name is Pascal Bayley, has produced for 50 Cent, Ludacris, Public Enemy, God-Des and She, Rick Ross, and Young Jeezy, among others.
“I met Ted when he was still a student at West High School,” Bayley said, “so seeing him go from where he was then to a fluent singer-songwriter, performer, and influencer, really makes me proud.”
Bayley said they didn’t start working together on music until 2016, when they made “Hello (Who Is This?).”
“After the success of that song, we had to keep the momentum going,” Bayley said. “We have these pretty intense sessions, where he will fly out and we will just lock ourselves in the studio for weeks.”
The last time they had a session was for three weeks beginning March 7. It was during that time when the first COVID-19 stay-at-home order was issued. They recorded 31 full songs and shot three music videos.
Bayley said he and Park “have an impossibly large catalog of unreleased music” and he’s looking forward to a lot of it coming out.