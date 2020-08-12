Harmonious Wail vocalist asking for your vote in singing contest

Maggie Delaney-Potthoff, singer for the longstanding Madison band Harmonious Wail, is one of 10 semifinalists in an AARP singing contest.

"I tossed my video in with over a thousand other contestants from across the U.S.," she said. "I am honored and excited to be entered as a semifinalist."

She's asking her Madison fans to vote for her before the AARP Superstar Singing Contest's Aug. 21 deadline, and said there will be a second round of voting if she becomes one of the five finalists.

Delaney-Potthoff is a 30-year veteran of the gypsy jazz band Harmonious Wail, and was inspired to enter the a cappella contest just 60 minutes before the deadline with the Louis Armstrong classic, "What a Wonderful World."

The contest required contestants to use up to 200 words to describe their chosen piece, and Delaney-Potthoff wrote: “Louis Armstrong’s masterpiece still holds true, even in these unprecedented times.”

She said she "is weathering the storm of closed theaters and boarded up festivals" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her band's Summerfest appearance in Milwaukee was canceled, as was its summer tour of Scotland and Ireland.