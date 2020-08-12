Harmonious Wail vocalist asking for your vote in singing contest

Maggie Delaney-Potthoff, singer for the longstanding Madison band Harmonious Wail, is one of 10 semifinalists in an AARP singing contest.
"I tossed my video in with over a thousand other contestants from across the U.S.," she said. "I am honored and excited to be entered as a semifinalist."
She's asking her Madison fans to vote for her before the AARP Superstar Singing Contest's Aug. 21 deadline, and said there will be a second round of voting if she becomes one of the five finalists.
Delaney-Potthoff is a 30-year veteran of the gypsy jazz band Harmonious Wail, and was inspired to enter the a cappella contest just 60 minutes before the deadline with the Louis Armstrong classic, "What a Wonderful World."
The contest required contestants to use up to 200 words to describe their chosen piece, and Delaney-Potthoff wrote: “Louis Armstrong’s masterpiece still holds true, even in these unprecedented times.”
She said she "is weathering the storm of closed theaters and boarded up festivals" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her band's Summerfest appearance in Milwaukee was canceled, as was its summer tour of Scotland and Ireland.
Voters can vote every day and will be entered into a sweepstakes each time with a chance to win $100 from the advocacy organization for older adults. The people’s vote will count for 40% of the judges' decision.
To vote: superstar.aarp.org.
Sims Delaney-Potthoff, Maggie's husband, who plays mandolin and sings, said the trio has been performing each Friday night since March 27 and posting the "quarantini" concerts online. After the first concert, they moved the shows outside and dubbed them "concerts under the oak."
Audiences are purely online, and Sims said they didn't want to charge fans for the shows because so many people are facing hard times. "It was altruistic," he said. "If you can pay, please do... because we have to keep the lights on. But if you can't, please enjoy the music and lift your spirits. "We believe in music being a healer. So, let the music speak."
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!