Handing down music at the Sugar Maple Music Festival

This summer marks the first time Jo Bernstein will perform at the Sugar Maple Music Festival. But the 10-year-old is already an old hand at fiddling.

The homeschooler from Mount Horeb has been a member of the youth group MadFiddle for three years — and will be on stage Saturday with close to 40 young friends helping to keep folk music alive and lively.

The music?

“It’s fun,” Jo said. “And you get to add in trills and things like that whenever you want.”

The Sugar Maple Music Festival returns next weekend with national touring acts, educational workshops and a chance to pass tradition from one generation to the next. The two-day festival of traditional music, held at William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park in Madison, even offers a place to camp, with the promise of spirited musical jam sessions by the campfire lasting long into the night.

Having that wide variety of experience “just gives people full immersion,” said festival marketing director Stephanie Ramer, using a key word for the event. What makes Sugar Maple stand out from other summer outdoor music fests, organizers say, is the emphasis on education and “immersion” — plus teaching tunes and traditions from the past so they last into the future. That’s why featuring groups like MadFiddle is important.

“It’s not just listening. It’s also participating,” said Ramer, who noted that festival-goers of all ages are welcome — and encouraged — to bring a musical instrument and join one of the beginner or advanced jam sessions, or the many impromptu jams that might crop up over the weekend.

“Our whole festival is about engagement,” agreed board member Erin Johansen. Along with a main stage for concerts — ranging from folk and bluegrass to Cajun, American roots music and “retro rock and roll” — the venue has a “Roots & Reason” stage dedicated to sharing knowledge.

“People get on stage and show their instrument and talk about the traditions behind it,” Johansen said. “Roots & Reason” sessions include both a discussion about “what to listen to in the jams” and a talk about “the Old Time-Country-Cajun connection.”

And there’s hours of music to listen to there, as well.

Why not Madison

Presented by the nonprofit Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective, the Sugar Maple Music Festival was founded 19 years ago by a group of musicians after they visited the Hiawatha Music Festival in Marquette, Michigan.

After a day of concerts and jamming at the Hiawatha festival, “They were sitting around the campfire wondering, ‘Why doesn’t Madison have something like this?,’” Ramer said.

So the group brought the concept to a picturesque Dane County park, where it has become a late-summer mainstay.

Along with two days of music on two stages and in jam tents, this year’s Sugar Maple Music Festival will offer food and beverage vendors, a climbing wall and circus arts activities for children. Admission to the festival is free for youth 17 and under with a ticketed adult — another effort to reach out to young people, Johansen said.

“We believe it’s very important to give the gift of music,” she said. It’s important to experience “what it feels like to make music with other people.”

MadFiddle on stage

One of the many professional groups scheduled for this year’s festival is the Henhouse Prowlers, a four-piece group out of Chicago that travels the globe as self-described “Ambassadors of Bluegrass.”

While in Madison, the band will work with students. Also appearing are five local youth music organizations: Music Makers, Music con Brio, the Madison Cello Ensemble, Suzuki Strings and MadFiddle. The combined groups will play a finale for MadFiddle’s set at noon Saturday.

Just wrapping up its 10th year, MadFiddle is the brainchild of musician Shauncey Ali, who teaches violin students from across the area to play folk music from around the world. Much in the same spirit as the Sugar Maple Music Festival as a whole, MadFiddle’s eclectic, intergenerational repertoire includes the blues, old-time, ragtime, bluegrass, Scottish music, swing, Scandinavian tunes and more.

Though he was trained as a classical viola player, Ali — who attended UW-Madison and in 2016 was named Teacher of the Year by the Madison Area Music Association — didn’t connect with fiddle playing until he was an adult.

“I discovered fiddle music in my mid-20s when I went to a fiddle camp,” he said, “and my whole life was changed.”

MadFiddle accepts players ages 7-18 who have at least some basic skills on the violin. They must also study with an individual teacher so they know the “nuts and bolts” of technique, Ali said. Once they’re in MadFiddle, they learn tunes only by ear.

“It’s a group experience,” said Ali, who expects around 40 students to perform at the Sugar Maple Music Festival, accompanied by the upright bass, guitar and mandolin players who make up MadFiddle’s backup band, Highway 151.

It’s not just “kids sawing away,” he said. “It’s a really articulated, produced show.”

MadFiddle, which is holding auditions for new players in August (sign up at www.shaunceyali.com/madfiddle), was designed to ignite a passion in young violin players who sometimes, it seemed, were less than engaged.

In rote weekly lessons, the music “wasn’t grabbing them at the heart,” Ali observed. “They were going through the motions, but they weren’t in love.”

‘A great challenge’

The MadFiddle approach, however, has deepened musical understanding, friendships and skill for players like Benn Stern, 13, who has played with the group for about five years.

Benn, who also plays violin with the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras, finds fiddling a unique challenge because of the difficult rhythms, the use of chords and the lessons in music theory that he absorbs, he said.

“Learning by ear without sheet music is a great challenge that increases musical muscle memory, too,” he said.

In MadFiddle concerts, the audience is also part of the experience, added Benn’s mother, Nelsie Stern. “There’s a lot of audience participation,” she said, with people encouraged to “yell and clap and whoop and holler.”

While MadFiddle and Highway 151 have performed at prestigious venues such as the Stoughton Opera House, Overture Center and High Noon Saloon, “Sugar Maple is really special,” Ali said.

“They and others have really embraced us,” he said, “and put us on the main stage.”