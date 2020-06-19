Global music fest goes virtual: Make Music Madison takes part in annual celebration

Make Music Madison typically celebrates the international Make Music Day with 300 to 400 live performances across the Madison area each year on June 21. On Sunday, the annual event will be celebrated entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The biggest challenge has been adapting and reinventing the event on a short timeline but with so much collective creativity, the show will go on,” said Natasha Stevens Sattin, managing director for Make Music Madison.

Singer-songwriter and fingerstyle guitarist Seraphina Provenzano said there have been lots of disappointments as people had to change their lifestyles to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It can be especially difficult as a musician, we thrive in front of a crowd of people, and nothing beats all of the outdoor performance opportunities that usually happen in the summer season,” she said. “I’ve been looking forward to Make Music Madison since it ended last year!”

Despite not being able to perform in front of a physical audience, Provenzano is glad that the festival is continuing.

“I am personally just so happy and grateful to see all of the hard work that has gone into still making this event happen despite everything — it is impressive,” she said. “I can’t wait to add what I can on Sunday.”