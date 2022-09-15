Gift to Milton: 83-year-old pays to bring The Four Freshmen for free public concert Saturday

Jim Shy, 83, of Milton, discovered the six-time Grammy-nominated band The Four Freshmen online two years ago and thought, "Man, those guys are really great."

So, he's bringing the vocal jazz harmony group, whose roots stretch back seven decades, to Milton High School for a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday.

He's so worried he won't fill up the auditorium's 748 seats, he paid $100 for an ad in the Wisconsin State Journal on Wednesday.

"It's sort of a gift to Milton," Shy said.

He said it wasn't hard to lure the band to Milton, 40 miles southeast of Madison. "Not if you give them money," he quipped.

Shy wouldn't say how much it cost to hire the quartet. "It's not that much," Shy said. "See, I have a lot of money in the stock market and the stock market is so crazy. Sometimes I lose more money than this whole concert cost in one day."

The Four Freshmen were founded in 1948 at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, and toured the world. They take after 1940s- and '50s-era groups such as The Four Aces, The Pied Pipers, The Mel-Tones, The Four Knights and The Modernaires.

The last original member retired in 1993, but the group continues to tour internationally. In 1999, the group played at the old Madison Civic Center, where the Overture Center is now, and tickets were $23 and $16.

The singers accompany themselves on guitar, horns, bass, drums and other instruments.

The Freshmen were signed to Capitol Records in 1950 and were with the label for 10 years, during which time the group recorded its first hit, "It's A Blue World."

Bob Ferreira, 52, the longest-serving of the current Freshmen, who has been with the group for 30 years, said many people consider the Freshmen to be one of the most influential vocal groups in history, inspiring the music of The Beach Boys, The Lettermen and The Mamas & The Papas.

"A lot of those musicians really looked up to the sound and the style of the Freshmen and kind of adapted it in subtle ways," he said.

Shy, a retired engineer who six months ago lost his wife of 57 years, has three daughters and 13 grandchildren and said some of them will be at the concert. He said he plans to have about 30 friends and family at the show.

"I'm hoping to have a really fun concert," Shy said. "It's my birthday the day after the concert."

He said he didn't want to charge for the event. "I wanted people to see some good music. I thought if I start charging money, then it'll be even less likely anybody will show up."

Ferreira said a booking like this doesn't happen often.

"I love the fact that Mr. Shy wanted to hire us to do a show because he loves The Four Freshman sound, but he wanted to share this music," Ferreira said. "It's almost a selfless way to celebrate a birthday by giving a gift to anybody who wants to come out and enjoy some live music for free."

Ferreira said when the group has done free concerts in the past, it's usually sponsored by a corporation or part of a festival.

"It's never one person who's funding it," he said. "So I just think it's pretty cool."