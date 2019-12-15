Get crackin'! Darren Sterud jazzes up 'The Nutcracker' at the Majestic

Darren Sterud likes the holiday standards just fine. But a few years ago, when thinking about playing a holiday show at the Cardinal Bar, the Madison jazz musician was not exactly looking forward to playing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” yet again.

“Everybody plays all the classics,” he said. “I didn’t really want to do that anymore. I wanted to try and do something different. We had a band at the time, and still do, of players who I consider to be some of Madison’s best players.”

Sterud instead turned to “The Nutcracker Suite,” Duke Ellington’s classic reinterpretation of the famed Tchaikovsky ballet. In 1960, with his collaborator Billy Strayhorn, Ellington turned the sweeping movements into swinging jazz tunes.

For those who only know the Tchaikovsky version, the Ellington version is a revelation.

In December 2014, 15 musicians crammed the little stage at the Cardinal to perform “The Nutcracker.” Sterud conducted. Because the stage was so small, had to sit sideways on a chair to fit in between the audiences and the packed crowd.