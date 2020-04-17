German Art Students turn EP release party into a fundraiser for service workers

Madison-based band the German Art Students had hoped to celebrate the release of their new EP “Rest Area Relief,” their first release in three years, with a show at Kiki’s House of Righteous Music. However, those and other plans to perform have screeched to halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we weren't able to do that anymore, we had a band discussion about if we should still release the music or wait,” drummer Randy Ballwahn said. “There was some discussion about, Well, is it disrespectful for us to be ‘celebrating’ the release of the music when people are having hard times and we're not sure what's going to happen in the future?

“And then there was also discussion that, well, this is kind of the time when people need music, and they're kind of searching for art and music and other things as kind of a distraction, or a way to help get them through hard times. And are we really doing anyone a service by withholding this music that we've put together?

“Because people seem to enjoy what we do, and why not put it out there? So that's what we decided to do.”

So, “Rest Area Relief” is available to stream and purchase at the band’s website.

