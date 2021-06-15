 Skip to main content
Full schedule is out for the Sessions at McPike Park in August
San Fermin

San Fermin is playing The Sessions at McPike Park on Aug 12.

 SESSIONS PHOTO

The full schedule is out for the Sessions at McPike Park on Madison's Near East Side. The festival features five free evenings of entertainment, Aug. 6-8 and Aug. 12-13.

The first, longer weekend is dubbed "The Pursuit of Happiness" with two music stages, dance and comedy.

Organizer Bob Queen is also planning "The Sessions at The Garver Mill Patio," Sept. 11-12 with day and evening segments at $10 each to help pay the bands.

"We realized early on that our stock and trade -- world music -- would not be available this year," Queen said. "Last year's U.S. talent was immediately re-booked and a couple of excellent bands were added to the mix."

Queen said rockabilly star JD McPherson from Oklahoma on Aug. 8 and Brooklyn's eclectic San Fermin on Aug. 12 will be a good fit for Sessions audiences.

Fri., Aug. 6: The Pursuit of Happiness  

Main stage

  • 5 p.m.: The Johnny Chimes Band
  • 6:30 p.m.: Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound
  • 8:30 p.m.: Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs (from New Orleans)

Chicory Stage 

  • 5:15 p.m.: The Stephen Hull Experience (Milwaukee)
  • 6:45 p.m.: Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs (on and offstage)
  • 8:15 p.m.: Paul Cebar
  • 10 to 11 p.m.: Madison Comedy Week with Mary Mack

Sat., Aug 7: The Pursuit of Happiness

Main Stage 

  • 11:30 a.m.: Grupo Balança
  • 1:15 p.m.: Grupo Rebulu
  • 2:15 p.m.: The Handphibians with Otimo Dance (offstage)
  • 3 p.m.: Fareed Haque and Goran Ivanovic
  • 5 p.m.: The Iguanas (from New Orleans)
  • 6:45 p.m.: Making Movies (from Kansas City)
  • 8:45 p.m.: Mama Digdowns Brass Band
  • Kanopy Dancers on dance floor between sets

Chicory Stage 

  • 12:45 p.m.: Caravan (formerly Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble)
  • 2:15 p.m.: The Acoustic Charlies
  • 3:45 p.m.: BingBong
  • 5:15 p.m.: Josh Harty
  • 7 p.m.: The Iguanas
  • 10 to 11 p.m.: Madison Comedy Week with John Dore

Sun., Aug. 8: The Pursuit of Happiness 

Main stage

  • 12:45 p.m.: Mr. Chair
  • 2:30 p.m.: The Periodicals
  • 4:30 p.m.: SistaStrings with Bill Camplin and Willy Porter
  • 6:30 p.m. Jazz greats Victor Goines and Herlin Riley and Friends (from New Orleans)
  • 8:30 to 10 p.m.: JD McPherson
  • Kanopy Dancers on dance floor between sets

Chicory Stage

  • Noon: The Mascot Theory
  • 1:45 p.m.: Gerri DiMaggio and World Jazz Unit
  • 3:30 p.m.: Johannes Wallmann & Precarious Towers
  • 5:30 p.m.: Cris Plata and Extra Hot
  • 7 p.m.: Madtown Mannish Boys
  • 8:30 p.m.: SistaStrings with Bill Camplin and Willy Porter
  • 10 to 11 p.m.: Madison Comedy Week 

Thurs., Aug. 12: The Eclectic Electric Session

  • 5 p.m.: Charanga Agoza
  • 6:30 p.m.: JigJam (Tullamore, Ireland)
  • 8:30 p.m.: San Fermin (Brooklyn)
  • 10 to 11 p.m.: Acoustic Jam in the tent with JigJam (Irish/bluegrass)
  • In tent: Chris Wagoner & Mary Gaines between main stage sets

Fri., Aug. 13: Kiki’s Third Righteous Session

  • 5 p.m.: The German Art Students
  • 6:30 p.m.: Bonnie Whitmore (from Austin)
  • 8:30 to 10 p.m.: Chuck Prophet + The Mission Express (from San Francisco)
  • In tent: Wendy Schneider's Howler between main stage sets
Chuck Prophet

Chuck Prophet + The Mission Express from San Francisco will play The Sessions at McPike Park on Aug. 13.
