From Muscle Shoals to Madison, the Revivalists create an eclectic sound

New Orleans-based group The Revivalists has a deep admiration for the rich American songbook and the musicians that came before them. That includes those who helped put Muscle Shoals, Alabama on the map with a sound of its own.
The band returns to Madison to play The Sylvee on Wednesday, March 11.
Recently, the band made the trek there to the FAME Recording Studio, a studio made famous by artists such as Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones, Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, and Etta James. For guitarist Zack Feinberg, it was a golden opportunity to perform in a space that had produced so much music — featuring what he calls a “classic American sound” — that influenced him.
“I remember growing up and my mom always singing 'When a Man Loves a Woman', that's her favorite song. And I enjoyed hearing it whenever that came on the radio and I believe that was recorded and sang in Muscle Shoals,” Feinberg said. “Wilson Pickett did “Land of 1000 Dances.” I'm fond of Duane Allman's guitar work with Aretha Franklin out of that studio. And most of Bobbie Gentry's stuff, which was very much a sound of the studio. It’s just a wonderful place and a wonderful studio and they made come crazy music coming out of there.”
Initially, the band intended to do live session videos of their songs, including some from their 2018 album “Take Good Care.” However, it became much more of a revelatory experience as the studio’s unique sound began seeping into the songs.
“We went in and we brought a film crew and once we got in there, we were like, ‘Well, what's the point of just doing the album the same way?’" Feinberg said. “We rearranged it and changed it up and had fun playing there and hearing the sounds through the equipment in that room and in that room itself.”
The band released the results as a mini documentary as well as a live studio EP titled “Made in Muscle Shoals.” The collection features reimagined versions of some their songs, a new song “Bitter End,” and a cover of The Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody.”
“All My Friends” got a stripped-down treatment centered around piano and vocal harmony, while “Wish I Knew You” went from an “upbeat” and “cheery” sounding song to more of a “mournful, solemn, piano based ballad.”
“Things just sounded a certain way coming through the speakers in the control room through the console,” Feinberg said. “And having the history of all the songs that were made in that room also had a psychological impact on what we were going to channel.”
Since forming in 2007, the now eight-piece ensemble has thrived thanks to their eccentric roots rock sound and commanding vocals of frontman David Shaw.
“We never really tried to limit ourselves. We're kind of all over the place with our influences,” Feinberg said. “We love rock and roll music, we love funk music, we love folk music. We all accommodate being kind of open to ideas on how to do the song and how to best serve the particular song.”
New Orleans has played a vital role in this all-inclusive sound.
“It’s the New Orleans approach to music and it's the reason many of us moved to New Orleans,” says Feinberg. “It's just a bunch of real players playing live and it's tailored for strong musicianship and crowd interaction and a fun time, which is kind of a key ingredient of our live show. Also, elements of improvisation with New Orleans being the birthplace of jazz music. Not that we have an enormous jazz strain running through us, but the spirit of is there sometimes.”