The Freakfest Music Festival is for everyone, say its organizers. But the primary demographic has typically been the college-aged crowd — after all, the one-night festival that takes over State Street every Halloween made its debut as an antidote to raucous college partying that had traditionally run rampant downtown.
That’s why FPC Live concert promoter Tag Evers said this year’s Freakfest has redoubled its focus on young, popular artists, a contrast to last year’s fest where funk legend George Clinton performed as a headliner.
“We may have missed the mark there … with the target audience,” he acknowledged.
In the past, Freakfest has attracted hitmakers like Mac Miller, Lil Yachty and Anderson.Paak. This year is a return to form, with the “queen of bounce” Big Freedia, hometown hero and YouTube rap sensation Yung Gravy, and indie pop darlings MisterWives making appearances.
Evers said that this year’s fest is also a celebration of gender and sexual diversity — he called attention to the number of women and queer artists on the lineup, and on the fest’s Capitol Stage in particular.
“Especially in the year of the woman and the #MeToo movement, you want a stage that’s inclusive — not that we’re trying to make a political statement,” said Evers.
The musical lineup may target a young demographic, but Evers stressed that he fest is open to all comers. He said that especially earlier in the evening, it’s family-friendly.
“The cute moments come when a father walks their 3-year-old daughter down State Street,” said Evers.
But for those there for the music, here’s a rundown of some of the major draws.
Big Freedia
NOLA bounce is a hip-hop subgenre emphasizing soulful, high-energy and sweaty dance beats, and in 2018, its biggest ambassador is the New Orleans rapper Big Freedia. Big Freedia matches her outspoken persona with bold, brash unrelenting beats, and bars primarily about butts and working it to the music. She’s not a household name, but she’s revered in the world of hip-hop: In recent years, she has been sampled by heavy hitters like Drake and Beyonce.
Tank and the Bangas
Speaking of beloved artists of New Orleans, Tank and the Bangas will also grace Freakfest with a vivacious flavor of hip-hop. The ensemble was a hot commodity in NOLA long before they charmed a national audience on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts video series in 2017, an appearance they earned through winning a fiercely competitive national music contest. The group revels in a sense of joy and play, with jazzy, dreamy soulful synth and sax paving a foundation for the rhymes of the titular “Tank”, AKA the slam poet Tarriona Ball.
Quinn XCII
Pronounced “Quinn 92,” Quinn XCII is the project of Mikael Temrowski, a Detroit native who strives to make upbeat and positive pop through the marriage of electronic dance music and reggae and hip-hop. It’s an aesthetic that Temrowski says takes inspiration from stars like Big Sean and Mike Posner, which tracks: His polished songs sound as though they would be right at home on the Billboard Hot 100 alongside the Chainsmokers or Halsey.
Yung Gravy
Watch the music video for Yung Gravy’s biggest hit, “Mr. Clean,” and Matthew Hauri’s connections with Madison are immediately clear: There are numerous shots of the tongue-in-cheek rapper dabbing on a jetski on Lake Mendota and dancing outside the Quick Clean Laundromat on Bassett Street. But the video’s 21 million views and counting are proof that the former UW-Madison student’s profile has transcended local popularity. Yung Gravy has attained a small degree of internet celebrity thanks to his goofy, satirical trap music.
MisterWives
Best known for its Billboard-charting hit “Reflections,” MisterWives is a New York City-based pop-rock band that specializes in disco made for airwaves in 2018 — imagine the chickenscratch guitar of Chic overlaid on top of a Coldplay or Walk the Moon song. The band is also no stranger to Freakfest, headlining the event in 2015. Like other bands at this year’s fest, Misterwives’ brand is imbued in a sense of play and abandon, and not just in terms of their danceable music: For example, they wrote their entire first album in a tree house.
Lex Allen
Lex Allen is a soul-pop singer who, as a member of the lauded hip-hop and R&B collective New Age Narcissism, has emerged as a rising Milwaukee star. On-brand with the rest of the Freakfest’s dancy and pop-centric lineup, Allen makes punchy and poppy tunes garnished with a melty croon. In Milwaukee, he’s also known for his advocacy for the LGBT community, working on outreach campaigns to support queer youth and a mentor for LGBT artists.