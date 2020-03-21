For Madison musicians dealing with COVID-19 concerns, the show must go on(line)

The Madison trio Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets had a show Friday night. Like previous shows, they advertised on social media and singer Beth Kille was on 105.5 Triple M Friday morning to promote the show.

But you couldn’t go. In fact, nobody was there except the three members of the band — Kille, Jennifer Farley and Shawndell Marks.

The show was broadcast from Farley’s basement live via Facebook Live, where fans could not only watch the show but comment and make requests. They even had an opening act, Madison hip-hop band Wolves and Sheep, play a set beforehand on their Facebook page.

Livestreaming is the new normal for working musicians these days, as concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic have prompted concert halls, bars and coffee houses to shut down — the places where musicians perform live before audiences.

Losing those venues is a blow to the musicians’ livelihood, but it also severs the connection they have with their fans. Fortunately, livestreaming and other technology have gotten easier than ever, reconnecting bands and fans — at least virtually.