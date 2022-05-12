Festival Choir performs Mozart's 'Requiem' — at last

It was on the calendar for May 2020 — when the pandemic forced the concert to be postponed, not once, but twice.

On May 21, Festival Choir of Madison will at last have the chance to present Mozart’s “Requiem.” And the group itself has returned stronger than ever.

The choir of more than 60 voices will be joined by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra in an 8 p.m. performance Saturday at the Mead Witter Concert Hall in the Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave.

Featured soloists will include Yanzel Rivera, soprano; Kitt Reuter-Foss, mezzo-soprano; José Muñiz, tenor; and Ricardo Herrera, bass. Sergei Pavlov, artistic director of Festival Choir and also director of choral activities at Edgewood College, will conduct.

The choir, seated in the balcony above the orchestra, will include members who have returned this year — or new members who joined just recently, said member Sarie Doverspike.

In March 2020, Festival Choir was just about to perform its annual spring concert, followed by the “Requiem” scheduled for later in the spring. Then COVID hit, “and everything was done,” said Doverspike, who originally joined the all-volunteer group in 1987 and is the choir’s longest-standing member.

“We began meeting virtually — or not at all,” she said. In the fall of 2021, “we were uncertain we would even have a choir. It had been so long.”

But the group announced open auditions “and the result was just unprecedented,” she said. “We had never seen anything like it. So many people wanted to sing. We had to turn away singers, in fact.”

Now in its 49th season, Festival Choir of Madison is a mixed-voice choir that performs both classic and contemporary works. It has been back to a full season this year, with three concerts from fall to winter.

A performance of Mozart’s “Requiem” would have been fitting in 2020 — and its theme of hope is even more fitting considering the pandemic, Doverspike said.

The “Requiem” begins, “Grant them eternal rest, Lord, and let perpetual light shine on them,” she said, and “perpetual light fills Mozart’s last piece.”

