Breese Stevens Field has added the well-known bands The Doobie Brothers, Weezer and Bon Iver to its summer concert lineup, the East Side venue announced Monday.

Weezer, with special guests Modest Mouse and Momma, will appear Wednesday, June 14, at the outdoor stadium at 917 E. Mifflin St. The Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary tour comes to the sports complex a week later, on Wednesday, June 21. Tickets for both concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Bon Iver is scheduled to perform Saturday, Aug. 5. Tickets for that concert also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, but at a different link.

Breese Stevens, also home to the soccer team Forward Madison FC and the Ultimate disc league Madison Radicals, as well as numerous festivals, also will host the American Family Championship Concert on June 9 with Tyler Hubbard featuring Jimmie Allen with special guest Drake White.

Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds and Garbage are scheduled to perform June 18. Jason Mraz and his Superband are on the calendar for July 28.

More information is at breesestevensfield.com