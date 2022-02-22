Daughters of Van Morrison and Harry Chapin playing double bill in Madison

Jen Chapin, daughter of the late singer-songwriter Harry Chapin, and Shana Morrison, daughter of musical legend Van Morrison, have never met, but are coming together early next month in Wisconsin for three concerts.

They're scheduled to perform in Madison March 5 at the Barrymore Theatre.

Jen Chapin has some meaningful connections to Van Morrison. A cover she did of his song, "Into The Mystic," is her top most-watched song on YouTube. She even named one of her two sons Van.

"I don't think Shana knows that yet," Chapin said about her son, who's also partially named for activist Van Jones, a cable news commentator. "We haven't had a chance to chat."

Chapin said her 2008 recording of "Into the Mystic," which has nearly 450,000 views on YouTube, got popular because it was made during a period when Van Morrison or his record company didn't allow his music on the video platform.

"I think people would look for that song and they would find me," said Chapin, whose version was also used on an episode of the Syfy TV series "Defiance."

"They just found it on YouTube and approached me and asked permission. I was like, 'Sure, great,'" she said.

Chapin, 50, speaking from the Brooklyn borough of New York City, where she lives and teaches high school global history, said she won't be performing "Into the Mystic."

"It felt a little weird," she said. "I didn't know if Shana was going to be doing that. It just felt a little encroaching unless we had sort of planned the whole thing, like 'I play your dad, you play mine.'"

Chapin said last week they hadn't coordinated yet, but should.

Morrison, 51, speaking from her home in Mill Valley, California, said she hasn't decided which of her father's songs she'll play in Madison.

"We're going to throw in a couple each night probably and probably different ones each night," she said, adding that "Moondance" is one of her favorites to perform.

"Brown Eyed Girl" is possible, too, Morrison said, noting that she'll know more once she gets together with Nashville singer-songwriter-producer Kim McLean, who'll be joining her for the brief tour.

McLean, who's written songs with Morrison for nearly 25 years, and produced 2010's "Joyride," the last of Morrison's five CDs, will accompany her on acoustic guitar and do some harmonizing.

"I'm looking forward to that," Morrison said. "It's been a couple years since we've seen each other."

Chapin will perform with her husband, Grammy-nominated acoustic bass player Stephan Crump, and guitarist Jamie Fox.

The women are being brought together by Peter Jest, a music promoter and the owner of Shank Hall in Milwaukee, in a benefit for Wisconsin Parkinson Association. The short tour is tribute to Jest's mentor, Steve Mandelman, who has Parkinson’s Disease.

The women play Thursday at Shank Hall in Milwaukee and Friday at The Grand Opera House in Oshkosh.

Chapin said she wants a balance of songs, so the band can alternately rock out and display their musicianship.

"You want to represent all your stories and your messages," she said. "And I have a lot of songs that touch on themes of social justice and I got to represent that. And I want to sing a love song. And I want to sing a song about my kids. I have a lot of songs about my kids."

Her father's best-known song, "Cat's in the Cradle," is about the parent-child relationship. Chapin said it's not a song she plays often, but she will on this occasion.

"It's sort of a way to honor how Shana and I were put together," she said. "She's also not going around (as) Van's daughter, Van's daughter, Van's daughter, but seeing as we're being kind of paired up with that subtext, it seems, and it's a song I love to do."

Morrison, who for the past few years has taught Pilates, personal training, dance conditioning, and sports rehab, said the greatest part of growing up as Van Morrison's daughter was traveling with him to music festivals in Europe during the summers.

She remembers at age 3, her father's road manager doubling as her babysitter while her dad was on stage. "So, he had the job of managing the stage and also me."

Morrison remembers being backstage and sleeping through whole concerts. "When people would come in, they'd all throw their jackets on top of me and I'd sleep under the jackets. And one by one, at the end of the night, the jackets would get taken off and then I'd know it was time to go home."

Jen lost her father when she was 10. He died in 1981 at age 38 when, on his way to a free benefit concert on Long Island, he was killed in a fiery crash with a semi-trailer. The truck driver was found at fault.

"It's definitely tough as far as the years and the memories that never were," Jen said, "but I think emotionally there's a simplicity to that age."

She said losing a parent as an adult, or as a teen, you might feel guilty because maybe the last words you spoke weren't "I love you." Maybe you had a fight, Chapin said.

"There's just all this complexity," she said. "And I think for me, I was certainly old enough to understand it, but also young enough where there was a certain innocence to the loss. It was just like straight sadness."

Her relationship with her father, she said, was a simple, loving connection. "He was a really wonderful dad, even though he was gone way too much."

Chapin not only followed in her father's footsteps in terms of her singing and songwriting, she's also active in WhyHunger, a nonprofit he founded in 1975 to end hunger and poverty.

Morrison, meanwhile, supports her father's controversial comments surrounding COVID-19 restrictions.

On his website in August 2020, Van Morrison wrote of the need to play to full-capacity crowds, and denounced the validity of the science behind social distancing and quarantining, the Irish Times reported.

"I call on my fellow singers, musicians, writers, producers, promoters and others in the industry to fight with me on this. Come forward, stand up, fight the pseudo-science and speak up," he wrote, according to the paper.

He also released several songs critical of lockdowns.

Shana Morrison makes no apology for her father's remarks. "I agree that the lockdown has had a lot of detrimental side effects -- just a lot of harmful, unhealthy things came out of lockdown. So, I think it was not handled well. But I can't really say in depth. Everybody has their own experience."

She called it "very harmful in many ways to make COVID the only focus of health and well-being."

A lot of people went deeper into addictions, or suffered worse depression, she said, adding that mental illnesses were exacerbated. "I think there was just a lot of fallout from it and I thought it could have been handled differently and better."

If you go What: Shana Morrison and Jen Chapin When: 8 p.m. Saturday (March 5) Where: Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Cost: $35 in benefit for Wisconsin Parkinson Association Note: Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test result required for entry. More info: barrymorelive.com

