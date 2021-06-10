Dane Dances back this summer with most of the acts scheduled to play last year

Cooper said Dane Dances board members weren't sure they'd be able to pull off this year's series, called "A Season of Love & Happiness," but it helped that six of the eight acts set for last year were able to be rescheduled.

Much of the legwork had been done last year to line up acts, but Cooper said there was still a lot of coordination, implementation and logistics as well as fundraisers, publicity and connecting with sponsors.

They were able to rebook the same acts for the first three nights, but for the last night, they had bands from New York and Philadelphia that became too complicated to rebook, he said. They wound up instead with two Chicago bands.

The Monona Terrace rooftop has a 3,000-person capacity, but because Dane Dances is designed as a family-friendly event, some families with young children come for the early acts and when they leave it allows others to arrive later.

Cooper said the events can attract 5,000 to 6,000 throughout the evening. Dane Dances volunteers keep track of how many people are on the rooftop at a time.