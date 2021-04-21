Concerts on the Square will return this summer — just not on the Square

They’re still being called “Concerts on the Square” — but for 2021, one of Madison’s most popular summer outings will take place a mile east of the Capitol.
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra announced Wednesday that it will bring back a five-concert season of lively outdoor concerts this year featuring its professional orchestra and guest solo headliners. However, this year’s Concerts on the Square — which typically draw crowds of up to 50,000 or more to Capitol Square — will be performed at 7 p.m. Wednesdays from July 7 to Aug. 4 at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St.
Only about 1,500 audience members will be admitted to the stadium for socially distanced seating, and will pay $5 or more each to reserve a spot. Traditionally, Concerts on the Square are free, but this year admission fees will support wages for the orchestra’s 34 musicians, who like other performing artists across the world have been hard-hit economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The admission fee “is a way to make sure we support our musicians and is another way to manage crowd control” in light of safety precautions required due to the pandemic, said Joe Loehnis, CEO of the WCO.
The concerts also will be livestreamed for free so Madisonians can watch and listen from their backyards and front porches — maybe with a picnic supper in keeping with Concerts on the Square tradition, Loehnis said.
Tickets will go on sale on the orchestra’s website, wcoconcerts.org, around Memorial Day, he said.
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, led by Maestro Andrew Sewell, also presents the Masterworks Series of concerts (online this year) and annual sell-out performances of “The Messiah.” Thanks to its outdoor summer concerts, the WCO claims that “no other arts organization in Wisconsin performs for more people each year.”
For close to four decades, Concerts on the Square were a weekly gathering on the lawns of the Capitol, with picnickers sometimes reserving a spot with blankets and lawn chairs hours before the start of the show. With streets filled with food carts and elegant restaurant-style table seating available in front of the orchestra for more formal dining, each concert took on a carefree, festive atmosphere filled with summertime fare and music.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced a sudden halt to any public gatherings and brought most live performances to a standstill in 2020, except for virtual or streamed events. After months of planning and innovation, the WCO performed two Concerts on the Square at Breese Stevens Field late last summer, with the stands empty and musicians socially distanced on the stadium’s playing field. Audiences could hear the concerts on WORT 89.9 FM or watch them streamed live at the drive-in at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond on the city’s North Side.
This summer, the orchestra will be seated in the end zone on the east side of the stadium, Loehnis said.
“It’ll be set up more like a rock concert you’d see at Breese Stevens,” he said.
The audience will be spaced into reserved “pods” in one of three seating areas: on the lawn, in the bleachers, or in the traditional dining section at tables, Loehnis said.
The WCO is also exploring “creative” partnerships, such as with a food delivery service that might deliver Concerts on the Square dinner selections to people viewing the concerts at home, he said.
The WCO is not ruling out a return to Capitol Square as soon as it’s safe for crowds to gather. But in the meantime, “We want it to be a unique experience,” Loehnis said, “whether they’re at Breese Stevens or at home.”
The lineup for the 2021 Concerts on the Square:
July 7:
- “Summon the Heroes,” the WCO’s annual Independence Day celebration with the music of John Philip Sousa, John Williams and the 1812 Overture, and featuring solo pianist Antonio Wu, winner of the 2020 WCO Young Artist Concert Competition;
July 14:
- “Bring Us Together — Put a Little Love in Your Heart,” with special guests Leotha Stanley and Friends with gospel favorites, plus other modern and classical works with emphasis on Black composers from the 1930s to today;
July 21:
- “Shakespeare in Love,” a selection of classical works inspired by the Bard, featuring award-winning double bass player Xavier Foley;
July 28:
- “Disco Inferno,” with Jeans ‘n Classics returning for their eighth Concerts on the Square for a night of disco and funk favorites;
Aug. 4: “Tchaikovsky Rocks,” showcasing the world-class young pianist Maxim Lando, performing Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1.