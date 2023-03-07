Concerts on the Square will celebrate its 40th season on the Capitol Square from June 28 to Aug. 2.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's outdoor concert series, a Madison summer tradition for many, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays with guest artists on the King Street corner of the Square.

Scheduled themes this year are "¡Viva Tiempo Libre!," June 28; "Contrastes," July 5; "A Wisconsin Celebration," July 12; "Romeo and Juliet Fantasy," July 19; "A Millennial Mixtape: That’s My Jam!," July 26; and "Journey Through Time," Aug. 2.

Concerts are free and draw tens of thousands of people, often with blankets and picnic baskets for suppers on the Capitol lawn. Food carts that ring the Square also sell food and beverages.

Since its founding in 1984 by American Girl founder Pleasant Rowland, “Concerts on the Square has brought an estimated 5 million people to downtown Madison and an estimated $100 million of economic impact to the region,” the orchestra’s CEO, Joe Loehnis, said in a statement. The series now draws an estimated 250,000 people annually.

Along with Concerts on the Square, the professional Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra also performs an indoor “Masterworks” series of concerts at the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater, including an upcoming “Spanish Guitar” concert March 24 and the popular Handel’s “Messiah” concerts and Madison Ballet’s “Nutcracker” during the winter holiday season.

Photos: Concerts on the Square returns to the Capitol