Concerts on the Square tickets reduced to $5 for remaining three shows

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra reduced the cost of all reserved seat and general admission tickets to $5 for its last three Concerts on the Square this summer.
The concerts, normally held on Capitol Square, are ticketed events this year at Breese Stevens Field. Reserved seat and general admission bleacher tickets were originally $12 and $10, respectively. The $5 entrance fee for children 12 and under will also be dropped for the three remaining performances.
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra CEO Joe Loehnis said the price reduction aims to reduce barriers and encourage more people to attend the final three shows.
About 80% of all tickets sold directly support musician wages lost during the series, Loehnis said.
“Our summer concerts have always been a way to get Madison closer to this world-class chamber orchestra’s music, and we hope that reducing ticket prices to a minimum will encourage folks to come out on Wednesday nights,” Loehnis said.
The three remaining shows will be on this Wednesday, July 28 and August 4. The concerts start at 7 p.m., although the Breese Stevens gates open at 5:30 p.m.
