 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Concerts on the Square tickets go on sale Friday, but don't break out the picnic baskets yet
0 comments
alert top story
CONCERTS ON THE SQUARE | TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY

Concerts on the Square tickets go on sale Friday, but don't break out the picnic baskets yet

  • 0
'Concerts on the Square' performed on Breese Stevens Field in 2020

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performed two livestreamed Concerts on the Square performances at Breese Stevens Field in summer 2020. Tickets for this summer's Wednesday concert series, with the orchestra in the east end zone and concert-goers on the field and in the bleachers, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. 

More tickets than expected will go on sale Friday for Concerts on the Square, a signature cultural event for Madison each summer.

Now in its 38th year, the Wednesday evening concert series traditionally brings huge crowds of music lovers and picnickers to Capitol Square. But because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the five-concert series running from July 7 to Aug. 4 will be held at Breese Stevens Field this year, and in-person listeners will pay up to $12 each to attend.

When the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra initially announced the venue change in April, it expected to seat 1,500 per concert. That number has now risen to 5,000 because of the easing of restrictions on public gatherings by Public Health Madison and Dane County.

The WCO wants to take “an intentional, step-wise approach” in getting people back to live concerts, keeping in mind that audience members will have different comfort levels with being in a crowd, orchestra CEO Joe Loehnis said.

Seating will be available in three formats: “Blanket pods,” 8-by-8 foot spaces on the field for up to six people ($50, or $200 for all five concerts); general admission bleacher seating, with no social distancing requirements ($10; $5 children under 12); and seating in a reserved barstool area with no spacing requirements ($12). Masking will be “strongly encouraged,” Loehnis said.

People sitting in blanket pods should bring their own blankets but, breaking with Concerts on the Square tradition, no carry-in food, beverage or picnic baskets will be allowed. Instead food, beverages, wine and beer will be available for purchase at each concert.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday online at wcoconcerts.org and the Breese Stevens Field website, breesestevensfield.com. Proceeds will help pay the professional musicians who make up the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Loehnis said.

Each concert also will be livestreamed for free at the orchestra’s website, wcoconcerts.org. Performances each Wednesday are at 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra hopes to be back on Capitol Square — in its traditional format — in 2022, Loehnis said. Last year the socially distanced orchestra performed just two outdoor summer concerts at Breese Stevens Field, and those were livestreamed only. Similarly, the format for 2021 is temporary.

“This is a chapter in the history of Concerts on the Square,” Loehnis said.

2021 Concerts on the Square

What: Concerts on the Square, performed by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, July 7-Aug. 4

Where: Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St.

Tickets: Purchase online starting at 10 a.m. Friday at wcoconcerts.org and breesestevensfield.com

Livestream: Watch for free online at wcoconcerts.org

July 7: “Summon the Heroes,” the WCO’s annual Independence Day celebration with the music of John Philip Sousa, John Williams and the 1812 Overture, and featuring solo pianist Antonio Wu, winner of the 2020 WCO Young Artist Concert Competition.

July 14: “Bring Us Together — Put a Little Love in Your Heart,” with special guests Leotha Stanley and Friends with gospel favorites, plus other modern and classical works with emphasis on Black composers from the 1930s to today.

July 21: “Shakespeare in Love,” a selection of classical works inspired by the Bard, featuring award-winning double bass player Xavier Foley.

July 28: “Disco Inferno,” with Jeans ’n Classics returning for their eighth Concerts on the Square for a night of disco and funk favorites.

Aug. 4: “Tchaikovsky Rocks,” showcasing the award-winning young pianist Maxim Lando, performing Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Regular season Masterworks series: The WCO will bring back its indoor Masterworks concert series in early 2022. Recently announced concert dates are Jan. 28, Feb. 25, March 25 and April 22, 2022; concerts will performed in the Capitol Theater at the Overture Center for the Arts. 

Website: wcoconcerts.org

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coachella will finally return in 2022

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Singing helps woman with rare neurological disease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics