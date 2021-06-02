Concerts on the Square tickets go on sale Friday, but don't break out the picnic baskets yet

More tickets than expected will go on sale Friday for Concerts on the Square, a signature cultural event for Madison each summer.

Now in its 38th year, the Wednesday evening concert series traditionally brings huge crowds of music lovers and picnickers to Capitol Square. But because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the five-concert series running from July 7 to Aug. 4 will be held at Breese Stevens Field this year, and in-person listeners will pay up to $12 each to attend.

When the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra initially announced the venue change in April, it expected to seat 1,500 per concert. That number has now risen to 5,000 because of the easing of restrictions on public gatherings by Public Health Madison and Dane County.

The WCO wants to take “an intentional, step-wise approach” in getting people back to live concerts, keeping in mind that audience members will have different comfort levels with being in a crowd, orchestra CEO Joe Loehnis said.