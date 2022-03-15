Concerts on the Square returning in traditional form this summer

Concerts on the Square will return in its traditional form at its traditional home this summer, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra announced Tuesday.

The free shows will be held on the Square Wednesdays at 7 p.m. starting June 29, with the last show scheduled for Aug. 3.

In 2020, WCO did very limited concerts at Breese Stevens Field with no audience that were available online.

In 2021, WCO held a socially distanced version of Concerts on the Square in Breese Stevens.

If all goes according to tradition, there will be food vendors and groups gathered on blankets on the lawn around the Square.

People can begin putting down blankets to reserve spots at 3 p.m., and the WCO will have limited reserved seating and tables.

“We needed to get back to the square. That’s home. But it’s about so much more than the music. It’s about bringing our community together for a free event they can count on throughout the summer,” WCO CEO Joe Loehnis said in a statement. “Our musicians can’t wait to play again for the tens of thousands of people who come out each week, and we promise to deliver performances no one will forget.”

Here is the 2022 line-up:

• June 29 – Motown with Spectrum

• July 6 – Summer Celebration

• July 13 – Reflections on Liberty

• July 20 – The Planets & Ho-Chunk

• July 27 – Rachmaninov’s Third

• Aug. 3 – Finale with Foley

“In 23 years of planning Concerts on the Square, this is the most exciting series of programs I’ve been lucky enough to put together,” Andrew Sewell, WCO’s music director, said in a statement. “We’re coming back to Capitol Square with tons of energy, tons of fun and tons of memorable music.”

