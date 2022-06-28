 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Madison Media Partners Inc., madison.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Stoughton Health
alert top story
ENTERTAINMENT | DOWNTOWN

Concerts on the Square return home — to the Square — on Wednesday

  • 0
Spectrum singing group

The group Spectrum is set to perform "Motown with Spectrum" with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Wednesday night as Concerts on the Square return to Capitol Square.

Set the alarm for 2:59 p.m. — and don’t forget the picnic blanket.

When the clock strikes 3 on Wednesday, you’ll have first crack at a spot on the Capitol lawn for the return of Concerts on the Square, the weekly summertime concert series that draws an estimated total of 200,000 people each year.

Wednesday’s 7 p.m. concert, titled “Motown with Spectrum,” marks the return of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and its long-running series to the Square. The WCO sells tables at the event where guests can dine on catered dishes. But the far larger crowds bring their own chairs and picnic baskets or purchase food from the vendors that line Capitol Square. Free spots on the lawn can be reserved with a blanket starting at 3 p.m. the day of the concert.

Concerts on the Square reserving spot in 2019

Emily Ferries and her son Sven, 3, arrived early to save a spot at Concerts on the Square in 2019, the last time the series was held on Capitol Square.

After two years away because of the COVID-19 pandemic — last year’s Concerts on the Square series was held in a socially distanced Breese Stevens Field — the WCO is bringing a number of changes to the free-admission event in 2022, said CEO Joe Loehnis.

People are also reading…

While much of the setup will feel familiar, new this season will be two giant video screens flanking the orchestra, set up on the King Street corner of the Capitol “so the audience can see, as well as hear, the artists,” Loehnis said.

The orchestra also is launching a “Friends of the WCO” campaign, asking for donors to commit to a gift of $5 or more per month.

“So many people at Concerts on the Square say, ‘We love this. How can we help?,’” Loehnis said of the Friends drive.

Supporters can sign up at wcoconcerts.org, or use QR codes on signs that will be posted at the concert venue, he said. There will also be donation tents on the Square for sign-ups. “Perks” for the Friends donors include a free beverage at Concerts on the Square, a tumbler and other gifts, and a chance to win a table spot at the series.

Featured performers this week are the vocal group Spectrum, singing music ranging from the Temptations to Bruno Mars. The group, which includes Milwaukee native Tyriq Johnson, has a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame and recently received the Vegas Entertainment Consumer’s Living Legends Award for Excellence in Entertainment.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebrities, politicians react to Roe v. Wade being overturned

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics