Concerts on the Square return home — to the Square — on Wednesday

Set the alarm for 2:59 p.m. — and don’t forget the picnic blanket.

When the clock strikes 3 on Wednesday, you’ll have first crack at a spot on the Capitol lawn for the return of Concerts on the Square, the weekly summertime concert series that draws an estimated total of 200,000 people each year.

Wednesday’s 7 p.m. concert, titled “Motown with Spectrum,” marks the return of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and its long-running series to the Square. The WCO sells tables at the event where guests can dine on catered dishes. But the far larger crowds bring their own chairs and picnic baskets or purchase food from the vendors that line Capitol Square. Free spots on the lawn can be reserved with a blanket starting at 3 p.m. the day of the concert.

After two years away because of the COVID-19 pandemic — last year’s Concerts on the Square series was held in a socially distanced Breese Stevens Field — the WCO is bringing a number of changes to the free-admission event in 2022, said CEO Joe Loehnis.

While much of the setup will feel familiar, new this season will be two giant video screens flanking the orchestra, set up on the King Street corner of the Capitol “so the audience can see, as well as hear, the artists,” Loehnis said.

The orchestra also is launching a “Friends of the WCO” campaign, asking for donors to commit to a gift of $5 or more per month.

“So many people at Concerts on the Square say, ‘We love this. How can we help?,’” Loehnis said of the Friends drive.

Supporters can sign up at wcoconcerts.org, or use QR codes on signs that will be posted at the concert venue, he said. There will also be donation tents on the Square for sign-ups. “Perks” for the Friends donors include a free beverage at Concerts on the Square, a tumbler and other gifts, and a chance to win a table spot at the series.

Featured performers this week are the vocal group Spectrum, singing music ranging from the Temptations to Bruno Mars. The group, which includes Milwaukee native Tyriq Johnson, has a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame and recently received the Vegas Entertainment Consumer’s Living Legends Award for Excellence in Entertainment.

Concerts on the Square Other Concerts on the Square this summer are scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesdays (rain date: Thursdays). Details are at wcoconcerts.org: June 29: Motown with Spectrum July 6: Summer Celebration July 13: Reflections on Liberty July 20: The Planets & Ho-Chunk July 27: Rachmaninov's Third Aug. 3: Finale with Foley

