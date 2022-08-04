 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concerts on the Square postponed until Thursday evening

Nylah Stanley, front right, of Heritage Tavern, carries food to concertgoers prior to the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's first show of the 2022 season of Concerts on the Square with guest performers Spectrum on June 29.

This year's final Concerts on the Square concert scheduled for Wednesday night is postponed until 7 p.m. Thursday because of a chance for rain.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's website went down Wednesday afternoon as fans were trying to check the status of the concert, said CEO Joe Loehnis.

"It's down the one time (this summer) we had to postpone the concert," Loehmis said. "We have our tech guy working on it. It should be back up very soon."

The website was functioning again by 3:40 p.m.

He said WCO staff were watching the weather closely and there's a chance for some pop-up showers, from 5:30 on, so they made the call. "We just want to make sure we get this last concert in."

Madison experienced rain for much of the day Wednesday.

