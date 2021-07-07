Concerts on the Square performance, Mallards' Negro League Tribute Night rescheduled

The first Concerts on the Square performance for the season, scheduled for Wednesday, is postponed until Thursday, due to weather conditions, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra said.

Wednesday night tickets will be good for Thursday's concert, at 7 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field.

The weather is also causing the postponement of the Negro League Tribute Night and vaccine clinic at Wednesday's Mallards game until July 22. The game itself hasn't been postponed.

Fans who purchased tickets for Wednesday's game can still attend or swap them for the July 22 game. To swap tickets, email chelsea@mallardsbaseball.com.

For the tribute night, the Mallards will suit up in specialty Milwaukee Bears uniforms to pay homage to the 1923 Negro League team. The first 1,000 fans will receive custom licensed Negro League baseball cards featuring five legends of the game. A portion of the proceeds from the game will benefit the Urban League of Greater Madison.

Meanwhile, the WCO concert Thursday will be livestreamed for free on the orchestra's website.

Tickets are still available for purchase online for general admission seating, the WCO said.