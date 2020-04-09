Concerts on the Square delayed 5 weeks to July 28 start amid COVID-19 pandemic

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The start of Concerts on the Square will be delayed by five weeks and move to Tuesday nights amid social distancing measures to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra announced Thursday morning.

The first Concerts on the Square performance now is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, and all Concerts on the Square this summer will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday rather than 7 p.m., Wednesday.

The WCO moved the series to Tuesday for scheduling needs and to avoid interrupting other local performances in late summer.

The WCO said there still would be six performances, with the last set for Sept. 1. The up-to-date schedule is at the WCO’s website.

“The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is alive and well – and there is nothing more we want than to perform for our community during these uncertain times,” Joe Loehnis, CEO of the WCO, said in a statement. “At the same time, we want to be responsible and mindful of community safety. In that light, we believe the best thing to do is to push the start of Concerts on the Square into late July.”

