Concerts on the Square celebrates everyday heroes in Independence Day-themed performance

Concerts on the Square kicked off the first performance of their five-concert summer series on Thursday with “Summon the Heroes,” an Independence Day-themed celebration of the armed forces and the everyday heroes that made considerable sacrifices to aid others during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s iteration of the perennial concert series occurred not on the lawns of the Capitol building, but on Breese Stevens Field, a change made to comply to COVID-19 safety regulations by the city. The concert was postponed from its original Wednesday night slot due to rain.

Folks sat on socially-distanced “blanket pods” on the field, at tables situated near the orchestra, and in the sprawling bleachers. Concerts on the Square usually draws in crowds of around 50,000 people, but attendance is limited to around 5,000 for this year’s season.

The performance was also livestreamed on the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s website, allowing folks who couldn’t attend in-person to enjoy the concert from the comfort of their homes.