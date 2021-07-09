Concerts on the Square celebrates everyday heroes in Independence Day-themed performance

Concerts on the Square kicked off the first performance of their five-concert summer series on Thursday with “Summon the Heroes,” an Independence Day-themed celebration of the armed forces and the everyday heroes that made considerable sacrifices to aid others during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s iteration of the perennial concert series occurred not on the lawns of the Capitol building, but on Breese Stevens Field, a change made to comply to COVID-19 safety regulations by the city. The concert was postponed from its original Wednesday night slot due to rain.
Folks sat on socially-distanced “blanket pods” on the field, at tables situated near the orchestra, and in the sprawling bleachers. Concerts on the Square usually draws in crowds of around 50,000 people, but attendance is limited to around 5,000 for this year’s season.
The performance was also livestreamed on the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s website, allowing folks who couldn’t attend in-person to enjoy the concert from the comfort of their homes.
“We would of course like to be on the square but with all the permitting and everything else it just seemed to be the safest and the best decision based on what we know will keep everyone safe and happy,” said Maestro Andrew Sewell, Music Director for the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.
“We’re just thrilled that this is happening again and we’re getting music back in the bloodstream of Madison,” Chief Executive Officer Joe Loehnis said.
The performance included pieces from George Gershwin’s “Girl Crazy Overture” to John Williams’ “Summon the Heroes,” the theme music for Atlanta’s 1996 Olympic Games, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
“Summon the Heroes” also featured guest soloist Antonio Wu, the winner of 2020’s Young Artist Concerto Competition. Wu performed Mendelssohn’s “Cappriccio Brillant” on piano alongside the orchestra. The night ended with Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” a piece that’s traditionally performed every year by the chamber orchestra.
Madisonian Sarah Stuckey has been coming to Concerts on the Square for over 18 years. Though looking forward to the “1812 Overture,” she said, “I think more than that, just the opportunity to be together in community around music — it’s just wonderful.”
“It feels odd,” said Nora Stuckey, 18. “We were in a weird state of the world for a long time but it feels good at the same time to get back to some kind of normalcy.”
Returning to outdoor events seemed to be a common thread amongst the concert’s attendees, who have no doubt abstained from large gatherings due to safety concerns.
“This is our first time being out in over a year and a half,” said attendee Renee Robinson, who brought her family from South Carolina with her to the concert.
Robinson will be performing alongside local composer, arranger, and singer-songwriter Leotha Stanley and Friends gospel choir in next week’s Concerts on the Square performance, titled “Bringing us Together.”
Next week’s program on July 14 will celebrate the works of Black, women, and contemporary composers, as well as another guest soloist, Marianna Malinkine, the Young Artist Concerto Competition 2021 winner.
