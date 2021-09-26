Concert review: Madison Symphony returns to Overture Hall with stellar 'String Spirit'

The MSO filled the hall at the very start with the fortissimo opening chord of Elgar’s "Introduction and Allegro" as if to say, “We’re back, and we’re ready to play.” The work features a soli string quartet center stage, performed Friday by the Rhapsodie Quartet, which is comprised of MSO members. Though each player in the quartet performed beautifully, violist Chris Dozoryst gave an especially uplifting performance in his brief solo near the beginning of the work.

With only strings players on stage, all musical sounds and their sources were easy to match up, so during the spirited fugue in the middle of the "Allegro," it was as visually entertaining as it was aurally to trace the fugue’s theme from violins to violas to cellos. As the theme was chased around, the MSO built up to the "Allegro’s" resounding end.

It is always a treat to hear Overture Hall’s organ, especially when played by Greg Zelek, a Madison favorite, who featured in Poulenc’s "Concerto for Organ, Strings, and Timpani." Beyond his speed and dexterity at the keys and foot pedals, Zelek is finely adept at curating the tone and dynamics of Overture’s organ to blend perfectly with the MSO.