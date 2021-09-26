Concert review: Madison Symphony returns to Overture Hall with stellar 'String Spirit'

The Madison Symphony Orchestra’s “String Spirit,” its first concert in Overture Hall in 18 months, may have been absent of winds and brass, but it was no soft opening.
The original concert planned for this weekend had become unworkable due to pandemic restrictions, but as maestro John DeMain explained to the audience on Friday night, “We needed to play!” — and play they did. The string players rose to the occasion and delivered a powerful concert that whets the appetite for a fantastic season on the horizon.
Walking into Overture Hall Friday night felt simultaneously familiar and new. It recalled a pre-pandemic era while at the same time pointed to a hopeful future for live music. Once in the hall, the audience boiled over with eagerness, so much so that the stage manager who placed DeMain’s score on his stand received a resounding applause. Scanning the crowd, I found that I was one of many who, out of pure excitement and joy, couldn’t wipe the smizes (eye smiles) off of my face.
It seemed appropriate that the pieces of the MSO’s return concert all dealt in some manner with reminiscence; the melody of Elgar’s "Allegro" was one the composer remembered overhearing during his travels in Wales; the figures of Poulenc’s "Concerto" drew inspiration from Baroque organ fantasies; and the form of Tchaikovsky’s "Serenade" is of classical design.
The MSO filled the hall at the very start with the fortissimo opening chord of Elgar’s "Introduction and Allegro" as if to say, “We’re back, and we’re ready to play.” The work features a soli string quartet center stage, performed Friday by the Rhapsodie Quartet, which is comprised of MSO members. Though each player in the quartet performed beautifully, violist Chris Dozoryst gave an especially uplifting performance in his brief solo near the beginning of the work.
With only strings players on stage, all musical sounds and their sources were easy to match up, so during the spirited fugue in the middle of the "Allegro," it was as visually entertaining as it was aurally to trace the fugue’s theme from violins to violas to cellos. As the theme was chased around, the MSO built up to the "Allegro’s" resounding end.
It is always a treat to hear Overture Hall’s organ, especially when played by Greg Zelek, a Madison favorite, who featured in Poulenc’s "Concerto for Organ, Strings, and Timpani." Beyond his speed and dexterity at the keys and foot pedals, Zelek is finely adept at curating the tone and dynamics of Overture’s organ to blend perfectly with the MSO.
Performing this concerto, the MSO displayed a wide palette of sounds, some of which are too rarely heard in concert. When the organ sounded in unison with the strings, the melody took on a bright and beautiful hue; and when coupled with the timpani, the low register of the organ gained depth and profundity.
To celebrate the stellar performance, Zelek and DeMain shared a hands-free elbow bump before Zelek delighted the crowd with an encore.
The MSO closed the evening with a fan favorite, Tchaikovsky’s "Serenade for Strings," an appropriate choice to show off the full breadth of the MSO strings’ abilities. From the work’s mellifluous melodies to its lush harmonies, the MSO strings made the Serenade feel like a warm musical hug from an old friend.
The opening melody is penetrating and songful, inviting introspection. Tchaikovsky said the piece “came from an inward impulse,” and the opening melody seems proof of concept. As if it were possible to forget, the melody returns at the end of the final movement, assuring that listeners will leave with a proper earworm.