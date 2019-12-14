Concert organist creates intimate experience in grand space during holiday sing-along

Cracking jokes and sharing tidbits about himself between songs didn't hurt. At one point, Zelek, 28, described a text message exchange with his mother in which she suggested removing an article of clothing, perhaps his vest, to rile up the crowd.

"I didn't respond to the message," he said, "but it was like, 'You've been to an organ concert, right?'"

With the organ pipes cast in a soft purple light and horn-wielding angels strung from the ceiling, the space was packed with older adults wearing Santa hats and families with young children babbling between hymns.

Similar to when a rock singer lets the crowd take over for a few bars, the massive community chorus sounded pretty much on point, particularly during slow, stately carols like "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" and "In the Bleak Midwinter." Individual voices ranged from sweet and delicate to deep and bass-heavy, the vocal chord equivalent of a tuba.

Zelek was physically animated throughout the performance. His hands flew across three levels of keyboards while his feet worked the pedalboard like somebody playing Dance Dance Revolution in an arcade.

"It's a more physical instrument than most people realize," he said after the show.