Coming Attractions
JIM JONES w/ El Hitta: Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 and up through barrymorelive.com.
LUCY SPRAGGAN: Wednesday, June 26, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.
PATTON OSWALT: Wednesday, July 10, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $37 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
CRACKER & CAMPER VAN BEETHOVEN: Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com and go on sale Friday.
3TEETH w/ Author and Punisher and Gost, Tuesday, July 23, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Blvd. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
LOST DOG STRING BAND: Friday, Aug. 16, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
BERT KREISCHER: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
TOTO: Sunday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets go on sale Friday through madisonorpheum.com.
LIZZO: Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.
JOE BONAMASSA: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $79 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
BIG WILD: Thursday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $20 and up through thesylvee.com.
TROLLS LIVE! Tuesday, Jan. 14 and Wednesday, Jan. 15, Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets go on sale Friday through overture.org.
Upcoming shows
HUNTER HAYES: Thursday, May 2, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
DANE COOK: Friday, May 3, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
LANY: Friday, May 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) through thesylvee.com.
THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH: Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $35-$50 through overture.org.
PREACHER LAWSON: Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 through barrymorelive.com.
SHOVELS & ROPE + FRANK TURNER: Sunday, May 5, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $27.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
JULIA MICHAELS: Monday, May 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
BUCKETHEAD: Tuesday, May 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 through majesticmadison.com.
SHEN YUN 2019: Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $84-$154 through overture.org.
LUCIUS w/ Pure Bathing Culture: Wednesday, May 8, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $22.50-$32.50 through barrymorelive.com.
CHICAGO: Sunday, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $80-$127.50 through overture.org.
I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME w/ Superet: Friday, May 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 in advance ($23 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
THE ROUSERS: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
FRED ARMISEN: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.
VIOLENT FEMMES: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $27 and up through thesylvee.com.
AMANDA SEALES: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $35-$75 through overture.org.
THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS: Sunday, May 19, 7 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $50-$80 through overture.org.
SHINEDOWN: Tuesday, May 21, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.
AVATAR w/ Devin Townsend, Dance with the Dead, ’68: Thursday, May 23, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 ($28 at the door) and up through thesylvee.com.
SNARKY PUPPY: Wednesday, May 24, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $34.50 through madisonorpheum.com.
JOHN PRINE: Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $73.50 and up through overture.org.
TASH SULTANA: Wednesday, May 29, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39 and up through thesylvee.com.
REIGNWOLF: Friday, May 31, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.
HOZIER: Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.
SLEEP: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.
JELLY ROLL: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.
GRETA VAN FLEET: Tuesday, June 4, 7 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $54.50 and up through breesestevens.com.
PAUL MCCARTNEY: Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $273 and up through ticketmaster.com.
THE PUMP AND DUMP SHOW: Friday, June 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.
ALL THAT REMAINS w/ Unearth, Big Story and The 9th Planet Out: Friday, June 7, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($25 and the door) and up through majesticmadison.com.
ROB THOMAS w/ Abby Anderson: Friday, June 7, 6 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $45 and up through breesestevensfield.com and go on sale Friday.
A DAY TO REMEMBER w/ Knocked Loose & Boston Manor: Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.
ALICE COOPER: Wednesday, June 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 through thesylvee.com.
VAMPIRE WEEKEND: Tuesday, June 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.
CHEAP TRICK: Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 and up through thesylvee.com.
KILL TONY: Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
TOBY KEITH w/ .38 SPECIAL: Friday, June 21, 6:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $49 and up through breesestevensfield.com.
ONE NATION UNDER A GROOVE w/ George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Fishbone and more: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 and up through thesylvee.com.
BUCKCHERRY w/ Joyous Wolf: Saturday, June 22, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($32 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC: Saturday, June 23, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $60-$100 through overture.org.
JANE FONDA: Sunday, July 7, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$250 through overture.org.
ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO: Friday, July 5, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through high-noon.com.
NEW YEARS DAY: Friday, July 12, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
TRAVIS TRITT: Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 and up through thesylvee.com.
DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES w/ G. Love and Special Sauce: Sunday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 915 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $35 and up through breesestevensfield.com.
THE HIGH KINGS: Thursday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $20 and up through barrymorelive.com.
NICK OFFERMAN: Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. (second late show added), Orpheum Theatre, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
THE HEAD AND THE HEART: Sunday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.
LORE PODCAST: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $48 and up through barrymorelive.com.
SIGRID: Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatres, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 in advance) through majesticmadison.com.
SHANE KOYCZAN: Thursday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.
MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER & SHAWN COLVIN: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.
NOAH KAHAN: Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY: Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and up through thesylvee.com.
BIG THIEF: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $23 and up through thesylvee.com.
AJR: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.
JOSHUA RADIN & THE WEEPIES: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $23-$43 through barrymorelive.com.
THE CHAINSMOKERS w/ 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella: Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are $40 to $100 through ticketmaster.com.
GEORGE WINSTON: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., The Playhouse at Overture Center, 201 State St. The Wednesday show is sold out, but tickets for the just-announced Tuesday show are $51.50 through overture.org.