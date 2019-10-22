Don't Miss:
TORI KELLY
Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St.
Tickets: $35 and up through thesylvee.com.
New/Updated Shows
KID QUILL: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $13 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com. This show was rescheduled from the original Oct. 16 date.
DOUBLE DARE LIVE!: Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
MEN ARE FROM MARS, WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS: Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., Overture Center Playhouse, 201 State St. Tickets are $60 through overture.org.
BLACK PUMAS: Thursday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets go on sale Friday through majesticmadison.com.
BRIAN REGAN: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $42.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
ANDREW SANTINO: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets go on sale Friday through barrymorelive.com.
TORI KELLY: Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com.
FOREIGNER: Sunday, March 15, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $65 and up through thesylvee.com.
LITTLE PEOPLE w/ Frameworks and Yppah: Saturday, March 21, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
STEVEN WRIGHT: Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 and up through barrymorelive.com.
KEVIN MORBY: Tuesday, April 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
Upcoming shows
AJR: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.
JOSHUA RADIN & THE WEEPIES: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $23-$43 through barrymorelive.com.
SAMIN NOSRAT: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $36-$51 through overture.org.
PHANTOMS: Thursday, Oct. 24, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.
CHRIS STAPLETON w/ Brothers Osborne and Kendall Marvell: Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., Dane County Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. Tickets are $84 and up through ticketmaster.com.
CHERUB: Thursday, Oct. 24, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
TINY MOVING PARTS w/ Fredo Disco: Friday, Oct. 25, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
CHARLIE PARR: Friday, Oct. 25, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
ROY ORBISON & BUDDY HOLLY (HOLOGRAMS): Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $20 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
FREAKFEST 2019 w/ Lil Yachty, Gin Blossoms and more: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., State Street. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door) through ticketmaster.com.
KISHI BASHI: Sunday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
24HRS: Monday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
RYAN BINGHAM w/ Jamestown Revival: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.
MENZINGERS w/ Tigers Jaw and Culture Abuse: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($27 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
ROBERT EARL KEEN: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.
SASHA VELOUR’S SMOKE AND MIRRORS: Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $33.50 and up through overture.org
ZZ TOP: Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $62.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
ALESSIA CARA: Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.
JIM BREUER: Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 through barrymorelive.com.
FUNK OUT CANCER: Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $27 through madisonorpheum.com.
RACHAEL & VILRAY w/ Akie Bermiss: Saturday, Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
GANJA WHITE NIGHT: Sunday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.
IYA TERRA: Sunday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
OPEN MIKE EAGLE w/ Elucid: Monday, Nov. 4, 10 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
DREAM THEATER: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $63 and up through overture.org.
KATIE TOUPIN: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.
JIMMY EAT WORLD w/ Pronoun: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.
JOE BONAMASSA: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $79 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
OF KING & COUNTRY: Thursday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $20 and up through ticketmaster.com.
MIDLAND: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
CRUMB w/ Divino Nino and Shormey: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
COUNTESS LUANN AND FRIENDS: Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
NEW FOUND GLORY w/ Hawthorne Heights and Jetty Bones: Friday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $26 and up through majesticmadison.com.
RIPE w/ Castlecomer: Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.
HIGHLY SUSPECT: Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.
THE CHAINSMOKERS w/ 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella: Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are $40 to $100 through ticketmaster.com.
(SANDY) ALEX G w/ Tomberlin: Saturday, Nov. 9, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $18 ($22 at the door) through high-noon.com.
ARLO GUTHRIE w/ Sarah Lee Guthrie: Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 and up through barrymorelive.com.
PIGEONS PLAYING PING PONG: Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com.
ILLENIUM: Sunday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $37.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
LANA DEL REY: Monday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $60 and up through thesylvee.com.
JAY OWENHOUSE: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $56-$90 through overture.org.
INCUBUS: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 N. Livingston St. Tickets are $70 and up through thesylvee.com.
ANGEL OLSEN: Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
TRIGGER HIPPY: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($23 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
BIG WILD: Thursday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $20 and up through thesylvee.com.
KRIS KRISTOFFERSON AND THE STRANGERS: Thursday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $46.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.
THE WOOD BROTHERS: Friday, Nov, 15, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $24 and up through barrymorelive.com.
LOGIC w/ J.I.D. and YBN Cordae: Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.
MISTERWIVES: Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $32.50 and up through majesticmadison.com.
THE AVETT BROTHERS: Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Both shows are sold out.
BLUES TRAVELER: Sunday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
AQUAEOUS: Sunday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.
MARC COHN: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m. Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $32 and up through barrymorelive.com.
CHASE RICE w/ Case Dodds: Thursday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.
BILLY STRINGS: Thursday, Nov. 21, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.
JACK HARLOW: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 and up through majesticmadison.com.
MARCUS KING BAND: Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($28 at the door) through majesticmadison.com and go on sale Friday.
CIRQUE DU SYLVEE: Saturday, Nov. 23, 6 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $20 and up through thesylvee.com.
ELVIS COSTELLO & THE ATTRACTIONS: Sunday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
CRISTELA ALONZO: Sunday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $17 and up through ticketmaster.com.
JOHN K SAMSON w/ Christine Fellows: Monday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
EARTHGANG: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
HELLYEAH: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 6 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.
FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL: Friday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $14 ($17 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
CHURCH OF CASH: Saturday, Nov. 30, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE!: Saturday, Nov. 30, 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 115 King St. Tickets are $34 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
FALLING IN REVERSE w/ Crown the Empire and Tom McDonald: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
JEFF DUNHAM: Thursday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Monday, October 7 through ticketmaster.com.
LOUIS THE CHILD: Thursday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 through thesylvee.com.
BEACH BUNNY: Thursday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $13 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
SAMANTHA FISH: Thursday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
SLOW PULP w/ DISQ and INTERLAY: Friday, Dec. 6, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.
BLUEGRASS BALL w/ KITCHEN DWELLERS and the Last Revel: Friday, Dec. 6, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
JOEY’S SONG: Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 through barrymorelive.com.
WINTERSONG, Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through barrymorelive.com and go on sale Monday, Sept. 16.
THE CRYSTAL METHOD: Saturday, Dec. 7, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
THE MOTET w/ Exmag: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
JUDAH FRIEDLANDER: Sunday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
STEEL PANTHER: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $27 and up through thesylvee.com.
GOO GOO DOLLS w/ Beach Slang: Sunday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH w/ Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire from the Wolves: Wednesday, Dec. 11, Dane County Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. Tickets are $34 and up through ticketmaster.com.
ANDREW MCMAHON: Thursday, Dec. 12 and Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. The Friday show is sold out, but Thursday tickets are available for $35 through majesticmadison.com.
TRILOGY: Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.
9TH ANNUAL MAD MEN HOLIDAY SOIREE: Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
WICCAN PHASE SPRINGS ETERNAL, Sunday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.
GEORGE WINSTON: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., The Playhouse at Overture Center, 201 State St. The Wednesday show is sold out, but tickets for the just-announced Tuesday show are $51.50 through overture.org.
BROTHER ALI: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
GGOOLLDD w/ Seasaw: Thursday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
ROD TUFFCURLS AND THE BENCH PRESS w/ Don’t Mess With Cupid: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
G. LOVE AND SPECIAL SAUCE w/ Shamarr Allen: Thursday, Jan. 9, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
DWIGHT YOAKAM: Thursday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $44-$113 through overture.org.
NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALL-STAR: Friday, Jan. 17, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
CHRISTOPHER TITUS: Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $28 and up through barrymorelive.com.
MIKE GORDON: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27.50 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
TRAMPLED BY TURTLES w/ Them Coulee Boys: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com.
CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: Thursday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $49 and up through overture.org.
HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN LIVE WITH THE MADISON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: Friday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $55-$95 through overture.org.
MAT KEARNEY: Monday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $34.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.
SHEN YUN 2020: Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Wednesday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $96 and up through overture.org.
TOO MANY ZOOZ w/ Birocratic: Thursday, Feb. 6, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
THE OFFICE: A MUSICAL PARODY: Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $37 and up through barrymorelive.com.
TIM AND ERIC: Sunday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $37 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS w/ King XL: Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.
MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE: Sunday, March 1, 7 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $28 and up through overture.org.
THEO KATZMAN w/ Rett Madison: Sunday, March 8, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
JASON ALDEAN: Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $36 and up through alliantenergycenter.com.
DERMOT KENNEDY: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32 and up through thesylvee.com.
POLICE w/ Wilsen: Thursday, March 19, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 through high-noon.com.
STEELDRIVERS: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.
SOFI TUKKER: Sunday, April 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $21 ($26 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
KANSAS: Friday, April 17, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.