ROD TUFFCURLS & THE BENCH PRESS: Friday, Jan. 25, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.

THE WAILERS w/ TROPICAL RIDDIM SOUND SYSTEM: Wednesday, Jan. 30, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

TWIDDLE: Thursday, Feb. 7, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 through majesticmadison.com.

BAS: Sunday, Feb. 9, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

WISCONSIN FUNK FEST w/ Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Nooky Jones and more: Friday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 through majesticmadison.com.

SUBLIME WITH ROME w/ Tropadelic: Saturday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

RANDY BACHMAN: Sunday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $50 and up through barrymorelive.com.

REZA: Sunday, Jan. 20, 3 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $22-$74 through overture.org.

CHRIS D’ELIA: Thursday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

ERIC JOHNSON: Thursday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. This show has been rescheduled from its original Nov. 1 date due to a family illness. Tickets are $32.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.

RUSSELL DICKERSON & CARLY PEARCE: Friday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

GRATEFUL BALL w/ The Traveling McCourys and Jeff Austin Band: Friday, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 through barrymorelive.com.

NONAME: Saturday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25-$45 through thesylvee.com.

MORGAN WALLEN: Saturday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.

GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV: Sunday, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $27.50-$42.50 through overture.org.

KACEY MUSGRAVES w/ Liza Anne: Friday, Feb. 1, The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. This show is sold out.

TESLA: Saturday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $41.50 through thesylvee.com.

DEMETRI MARTIN: Thursday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 through barrymorelive.com.

TREVOR NOAH: Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40-$85 through ticketmaster.com.

RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE w/ Mt. Joy: Monday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 through thesylvee.com.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Ticket are $32-$52 through overture.org.

POP EVIL: Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

ZHU: Saturday, Feb. 16, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show has been cancelled.

JOE RUSSO’S ALMOST DEAD: Sunday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

PBS KIDS LIVE!: Friday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State Street. Tickets are $19.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

DR. DOG: Friday, Feb. 22, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

YOUNG THE GIANT w/ Sure Sure; Saturday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

DROPKICK MURPHYS: Sunday, Feb. 24, 6:45 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 through thesylvee.com.

SPACE JESUS w/ Buku: Sunday, Feb. 24, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

NEEDTOBREATHE: Sunday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

THE STEELDRIVERS: Friday, March 1, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 ($35 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

WALKER HAYES w/ Filmore: Friday, March 1, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

BEN RECTOR: Saturday, March 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 through thesylvee.com.

LOVETT OR LEAVE IT: Saturday, March 2, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

WE BANJO 3: Tuesday, March 5, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

MATT NATHANSON: Wednesday, March 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.

THE REVIVALISTS: Friday, March 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

UNDER THE STREETLAMP: Friday, March 8, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

DIRT MONKEY: Saturday, March 9, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $14-$20 through majesticmadison.com.

GAELIC STORM: Sunday, March 10, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

ROSANNE CASH: Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$75 through overture.org.

TAB BENOIT: Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26 ($31 at the door) and up through barrymorelive.com.

EXPERIENCE HENDRIX: Wednesday, March 20, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $60-$125 through overture.org.

PJ MASKS LIVE: Wednesday, March 20, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $27 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

THE PUNCH BROTHERS w/ Gabriel Kahane, Thursday, March 21, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $30 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

AARON LEWIS: Thursday, March 21, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $37.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.

RON WHITE: Saturday, March 23, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $47 to $67 through madisonorpheum.com.

BREAKING BENJAMIN w/ Underoath and Skillet: Monday, March 25, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $60 and up through thesylvee.com.

JENNY LEWIS: Wednesday, March 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $26.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

OLD DOMINION: Thursday, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Friday through ticketmaster.com.

ELIZABETH GILBERT: Friday, March 29, Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

DAN + SHAY w/ Chris Lane: Friday, March 29, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. General admission tickets are sold out, but platinum reserved seats are still available through thesylvee.com.

MUMFORD & SONS: Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $45 and up through ticketmaster.com.

WEEZER and THE PIXIES: Sunday, March 31, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $25 to $125 through ticketmaster.com.

MITSKI w/ Jay Som: Wednesday, April 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show was moved from the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are $22.50 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

LAURA JANE GRACE AND THE DEVOURING MOTHERS: Saturday, April 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

TOM SEGURA: Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. (late show added), Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $37 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

CARRIE NEWCOMER & OVER THE RHINE: Saturday, April 12, 2019, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

KOE WETZEL: Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door).

NEKO CASE w/ Shannon Shaw: Tuesday, April 30, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

DANE COOK: Friday, May 3, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

LANY: Friday, May 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH: Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $35-$50 through overture.org.

SHEN YUN 2019: Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $84-$154 through overture.org.

CHICAGO: Sunday, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $80-$127.50 through overture.org.

THE ROUSERS: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS: Sunday, May 19, 7 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $50-$80 through overture.org.

SHINEDOWN: Tuesday, May 21, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $59.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

SNARKY PUPPY: Wednesday, May 24, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $34.50 through madisonorpheum.com.

JOHN PRINE: Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $73.50 and up through overture.org.

GRETA VAN FLEET: Tuesday, June 4, 7 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $54.50 and up through breesestevens.com.

PAUL MCCARTNEY: Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $273 and up through ticketmaster.com.

THE PUMP AND DUMP SHOW: Friday, June 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.

TOBY KEITH: Friday, June 21, 5:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $49 and up through breesestevensfield.com.

“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC: Saturday, June 23, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $60-$100 through overture.org.

