The New Pornographers return to Live on King Street on Aug. 18.

Don't Miss

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS

Friday, Sept. 27, 8:30 p.m.

Majestic Theatre, 115 King St.

Tickets: $35 and up through majesticmadison.com.

Coming Attractions

DESSA w/ Monakr: Friday, Sept. 6, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

TYCHO w/ Poolside: Friday, Sept. 14, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com.

GODSMACK w/ Halestorm: Saturday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $36.50 and up through ticketmaster.com.

STRFKR: Sunday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22.50 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

KNOCKED LOOSE w/ Rotting Out & Candy: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

BOWLING FOR SOUP and LESS THAN JAKE: Sunday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $29.50 ($32 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

OBITUARY and ABBATH: Sunday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

BILLY STRINGS: Thursday, Nov. 21, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

THE MOTET w/ Exmag: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

Upcoming shows

ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO: Friday, July 5, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through high-noon.com.

JANE FONDA: Sunday, July 7, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$250 through overture.org.

PATTON OSWALT: Wednesday, July 10, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $37 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

NEW YEARS DAY: Friday, July 12, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

CRACKER & CAMPER VAN BEETHOVEN: Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

DUSTBOWL REVIVAL: Sunday, July 14, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through high-noon.com.

HERE COME THE MUMMIES w/ The People Brothers Band (Live on King Street #3): Friday, July 19, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.

ABORTION AF: THE TOUR: Saturday, July 20, 5:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington St. Tickets are $15 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

3TEETH w/ Author and Punisher and Gost, Tuesday, July 23, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Blvd. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

NEW DUNCAN IMPERIALS: Wednesday, July 24, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.

TONY BENNETT: Friday, July 26, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $80 and up through overture.org.

TRAVIS TRITT: Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 and up through thesylvee.com.

JOSIE DUNNE: Sunday, July 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.

DEAD SOUTH w/ Armchair Boogie and Them Coulee Boys (Live on King Street #4): Friday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.

ROD TUFFCURLS & THE BENCH PRESS (Live on King Street #5): Friday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.

LOST DOG STRING BAND: Friday, Aug. 16, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

THE .1K RESISTANCE RUN w/ Pork Tornadoes: Sunday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Registration is $35 through thesylvee.com.

FLYING LOTUS IN 3D: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

LOOK FORWARD: MADISON’S CATWALK FOR CHARITY: Friday, Aug. 23, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.

TRIPLE M BLOCK PARTY w/ Michael Franti, Flora Cash, Delancey and more: Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com.

DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES w/ G. Love and Special Sauce: Sunday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 915 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $35 and up through breesestevensfield.com.

PHANTOGRAM w/ Bob Moses: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

NAHKO AND MEDICINE FOR THE PEOPLE w/ Nattali Rize: Friday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

RESPECT: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN IN MUSIC w/ The Big Payback: Saturday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

THE HIGH KINGS: Thursday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $20 and up through barrymorelive.com.

TITUS ANDRONICUS: Sunday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.

FREE THROW w/ Chris Farren & Youth Fountain: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

RUSSIAN CIRCLES: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

PINEGROVE w/ Stephen Steinbrink: Thursday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($24 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

NICK OFFERMAN: Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. (second late show added), Orpheum Theatre, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

PROF (Live on King Street #6): Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.

THE HEAD AND THE HEART: Sunday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 16 (second show added), The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

LORE PODCAST: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $48 and up through barrymorelive.com.

BERT KREISCHER: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

THE BUDOS BAND: Friday, Sept. 20, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theater, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

DREW HOLCOMB & THE NEIGHBORS: Saturday, Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theater, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

CHRIS PUREKA w/ The Parmaleighs: Monday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.

THE BAND CAMINO: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($18 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

BLACKBERRY SMOKE w/ The Record Company: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com.

CRASH TEST DUMMIES w/ Port City: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 and up through barrymorelive.com.

WILDER WOODS: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theater, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

JUDAH AND THE LION: Thursday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $27.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

BEN HARPER & THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS: Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

SAVAGE LOVE LIVE: Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 ($40 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

SIGRID: Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatres, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 in advance) through majesticmadison.com.

TOTO: Sunday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

SHANE KOYCZAN: Thursday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

MAGIC HIPPIES: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17.50 and up through majesticmadison.com.

LIZZO: Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

MICHIGANDER: Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $8 ($10 at the door) through high-noon.com.

LUCY DACUS: Friday, Oct. 11, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

ZEDD w/ Jax Jones & NOTD: Friday, Oct. 11, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.

THEO VON: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $20 and up through barrymorelive.com.

MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER & SHAWN COLVIN: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.

CIGARETTES AFTER SEX: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

TIGER ARMY w/ Sadgirl and Kate Clover: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

NOAH KAHAN: Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JAY SOM w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts: Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $13 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

THE DOLLOP: Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.

EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY: Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and up through thesylvee.com.

BIG THIEF: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $23 and up through thesylvee.com.

JOHN HIATT: Sunday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 and up through barrymorelive.com.

COIL w/ Arkells: Sunday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

AJR: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.

JOSHUA RADIN & THE WEEPIES: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $23-$43 through barrymorelive.com.

SAMIN NOSRAT: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $36-$51 through overture.org.

CHARLIE PARR: Friday, Oct. 25, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

ROY ORBISON & BUDDY HOLLY (HOLOGRAMS): Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $20 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

KISHI BASHI: Sunday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

RYAN BINGHAM w/ Jamestown Revival: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

ZZ TOP: Friday, Nov. 1 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $62.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

FUNK OUT CANCER: Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $27 through madisonorpheum.com.

IYA TERRA: Sunday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

JOE BONAMASSA: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $79 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

MIDLAND: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

CRUMB w/ Divino Nino and Shormey: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

COUNTESS LUANN AND FRIENDS: Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

RIPE w/ Castlecomer: Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.

THE CHAINSMOKERS w/ 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella: Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are $40 to $100 through ticketmaster.com.

ARLO GUTHRIE w/ Sarah Lee Guthrie: Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 and up through barrymorelive.com.

PIGEONS PLAYING PING PONG: Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

ILLENIUM: Sunday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $37.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

INCUBUS: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 N. Livingston St. Tickets are $70 and up through thesylvee.com.

ANGEL OLSEN: Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

BIG WILD: Thursday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $20 and up through thesylvee.com.

THE WOOD BROTHERS: Friday, Nov, 15, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $24 and up through barrymorelive.com.

LOGIC w/ J.I.D. and YBN Cordae: Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.

CHASE RICE w/ Case Dodds: Thursday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE ATTRACTIONS: Sunday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

THE CRYSTAL METHOD: Saturday, Dec. 7, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

TRILOGY: Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

GEORGE WINSTON: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., The Playhouse at Overture Center, 201 State St. The Wednesday show is sold out, but tickets for the just-announced Tuesday show are $51.50 through overture.org.

Tags

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

