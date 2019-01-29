New/Updated Shows
CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR!: Thursday, March 7, 7:30 p.m., Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton. Tickets are $25 ($15 for students) at stoughtonoperahouse.com.
HORSESHOES & HAND GRENADES and YONDER MOUNTAIN STRING BAND: Saturday, March 9, 7 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.
PLAID HAWAII & LWKY: Saturday, March 30, 10:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 through majesticmadison.com.
SHALLOU & SLOW MAGIC: Friday, April 5, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
SON VOLT: Friday, April 26, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 through majesticmadison.com.
HIPPO CAMPUS w/ Samia: Friday, April 26, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.
TASH SULTANA: Wednesday, May 29, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39 and up through thesylvee.com.
Upcoming shows
THE WAILERS w/ TROPICAL RIDDIM SOUND SYSTEM: Wednesday, Jan. 30, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
KACEY MUSGRAVES w/ Liza Anne: Friday, Feb. 1, The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. This show is sold out.
TESLA: Saturday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $41.50 through thesylvee.com.
DEMETRI MARTIN: Thursday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 through barrymorelive.com.
TWIDDLE: Thursday, Feb. 7, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 through majesticmadison.com.
TREVOR NOAH: Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40-$85 through ticketmaster.com.
BAS: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE w/ Mt. Joy: Monday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 through thesylvee.com.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Ticket are $32-$52 through overture.org.
MANDOLIN ORANGE: Thursday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.
POP EVIL: Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
ZHU: Saturday, Feb. 16, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show has been cancelled.
JOE RUSSO’S ALMOST DEAD: Sunday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.
WHITEY MORGAN: Thursday, Feb. 21, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre. Tickets are $25 ($28 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
DR. DOG: Friday, Feb. 22, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.
PBS KIDS LIVE!: Friday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State Street. Tickets are $19.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
YOUNG THE GIANT w/ Sure Sure; Saturday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.
DROPKICK MURPHYS: Sunday, Feb. 24, 6:45 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 through thesylvee.com.
SPACE JESUS w/ Buku: Sunday, Feb. 24, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
NEEDTOBREATHE: Sunday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
THE STEELDRIVERS: Friday, March 1, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 ($35 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
WALKER HAYES w/ Filmore: Friday, March 1, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
BEN RECTOR: Saturday, March 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 through thesylvee.com.
LOVETT OR LEAVE IT: Saturday, March 2, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
MADISON CARNAVAL 2019: Saturday, March 2, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
JACOB BANKS: Sunday, March 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
TEENAGE FANCLUB w/ The Love Language: Tuesday, March 5, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
WE BANJO 3: Tuesday, March 5, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.
MATT NATHANSON: Wednesday, March 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.
THE REVIVALISTS: Friday, March 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.
UNDER THE STREETLAMP: Friday, March 8, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
DIRT MONKEY: Saturday, March 9, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $14-$20 through majesticmadison.com.
GAELIC STORM: Sunday, March 10, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.
ROSANNE CASH: Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$75 through overture.org.
TAB BENOIT: Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26 ($31 at the door) and up through barrymorelive.com.
EXPERIENCE HENDRIX: Wednesday, March 20, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $60-$125 through overture.org.
PJ MASKS LIVE: Wednesday, March 20, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $27 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
THE PUNCH BROTHERS w/ Gabriel Kahane, Thursday, March 21, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $30 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
AARON LEWIS: Thursday, March 21, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $37.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.
RON WHITE: Saturday, March 23, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $47 to $67 through madisonorpheum.com.
BREAKING BENJAMIN w/ Underoath and Skillet: Monday, March 25, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $60 and up through thesylvee.com.
JENNY LEWIS: Wednesday, March 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $26.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
SMINO w/ Earthgang and Phoelix: Wednesday, March 27, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
OLD DOMINION: Thursday, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Friday through ticketmaster.com.
DAN + SHAY w/ Chris Lane: Friday, March 29, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. General admission tickets are sold out, but platinum reserved seats are still available through thesylvee.com.
ELIZABETH GILBERT: Friday, March 29, Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. This show has been cancelled.
SKYLAR STECKER: Saturday, March 30, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
MUMFORD & SONS: Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $45 and up through ticketmaster.com.
WEEZER and THE PIXIES: Sunday, March 31, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $25 to $125 through ticketmaster.com.
MITSKI w/ Jay Som: Wednesday, April 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show was moved from the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are $22.50 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com.
CAAMP: Thursday, April 4, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
LAURA JANE GRACE AND THE DEVOURING MOTHERS: Saturday, April 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
CODY KO & NOEL MILLER: Tuesday, April 9, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $24.50-$34.50 through ticketmaster.com.
TOM SEGURA: Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. (late show added), Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $37 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
CARRIE NEWCOMER & OVER THE RHINE: Saturday, April 12, 2019, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
KOE WETZEL: Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door).
NEKO CASE w/ Shannon Shaw: Tuesday, April 30, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.
DANE COOK: Friday, May 3, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
LANY: Friday, May 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) through thesylvee.com.
THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH: Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $35-$50 through overture.org.
JULIA MICHAELS: Monday, May 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
SHEN YUN 2019: Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $84-$154 through overture.org.
CHICAGO: Sunday, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $80-$127.50 through overture.org.
THE ROUSERS: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS: Sunday, May 19, 7 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $50-$80 through overture.org.
SHINEDOWN: Tuesday, May 21, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $59.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
SNARKY PUPPY: Wednesday, May 24, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $34.50 through madisonorpheum.com.
JOHN PRINE: Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $73.50 and up through overture.org.
GRETA VAN FLEET: Tuesday, June 4, 7 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $54.50 and up through breesestevens.com.
PAUL MCCARTNEY: Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $273 and up through ticketmaster.com.
THE PUMP AND DUMP SHOW: Friday, June 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.
TOBY KEITH: Friday, June 21, 5:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $49 and up through breesestevensfield.com.
“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC: Saturday, June 23, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $60-$100 through overture.org.
JANE FONDA: Sunday, July 7, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$250 through overture.org.