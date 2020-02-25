Coming Attractions: Steve Martin & Martin Short, Neil Gaiman, Pert Near Sandstone

New/Updated Shows
RUFUS DE SOL: Thursday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.
PERT NEAR SANDSTONE: Friday, May 8, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
KATIE TOUPIN: Sunday, May 17, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.
STILL WOOZY: Monday, June 1, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.
STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT w/ Paul Shaffer and Alison Brown & Fair Weather Friends: Sunday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $99-$350 through overture.org.
AN EVENING WITH NEIL GAIMAN: Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
Upcoming shows
MOTEL BREAKFAST: Thursday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $7 ($10 at the door) through high-noon.com.
BOOMBOX: Friday, Feb. 28, p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17.50 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
DAVID L. HARRIS: Saturday, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m., Stoughton Opera House, 381 W. Main St. Tickets are $22.50-$30 through stoughtonoperahouse.com.
FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS w/ King XL: Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.
MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE: Sunday, March 1, 7 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $28 and up through overture.org.
KOCH-MARSHALL TRIO w/ Dan Joseph & American Soul: Sunday, March 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.
WE BANJO 3: Wednesday, March 11, 7:30 p.m., Mineral Point Opera House, 139 High St. Tickets are $25-$35 through mineralpointoperahouse.org.
KENDALL STREET COMPANY: Wednesday, March 4, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.
RAILROAD EARTH: Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
JOE RUSSO’S ALMOST DEAD: Friday, March 6, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
BAD BAD HATS: Friday, March 6, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
ROBERT DUBAC’S IDIOCRACY: Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7, Overture Center Playhouse, 201 State St. Tickets are $30 through overture.org.
THE FLOOZIES w/ Sunsquabi: Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
THEO KATZMAN w/ Rett Madison: Sunday, March 8, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
SUMMER SALT w/ Breakup Shoes: Sunday, March 8, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.
WILCO, Monday, March 9, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $52.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
YONDER MOUNTAIN STRING BAND w/ Chris Castino: Monday, March 9, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
OF MONTREAL: Tuesday, March 10, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
THE REVIVALISTS: Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.
CHRISTIAN FRENCH: Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
JASON ALDEAN: Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $36 and up through alliantenergycenter.com.
WARD DAVIS: Thursday, March 12, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($21 in advance) through high-noon.com.
COLONY HOUSE: Friday, March 13, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
ZZ WARD: Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $22 and up through barrymorelive.com.
FOREIGNER: Sunday, March 15, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $65 and up through thesylvee.com.
NATE BARGATZE: Monday, March 16, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
DERMOT KENNEDY: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32 and up through thesylvee.com.
ASGEIR: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 in advance through majesticmadison.com.
ROBERT CRAY BAND: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 and up through barrymorelive.com.
POLICA w/ Wilsen: Thursday, March 19, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 through high-noon.com.
BOOGIE T & BOOGIE T.RIO: Thursday, March 19, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($35 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
REVEREND PAYTON’S BIG DAMN BAND w/ Kelsey Miles Band: Friday, March 20, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 in advance) through high-noon.com.
LITTLE PEOPLE w/ Frameworks and Yppah: Saturday, March 21, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
ASHLEY MCBRYDE: Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.
THIRD EYE BLIND: Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
STEPHANIE MILLER’S SEXY LIBERAL TOUR: Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $50 through barrymorelive.com.
SILVERSUN PICKUPS: Sunday, March 22, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
NIGHT MOVES: Thursday, March 26, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.
TUSK (FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE): Friday, March 27, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.
ADELITA’S WAY w/ Blacklite District, Another Day Dawns & Taking Dawns: Friday, March 27, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
DALE WATSON: Friday, March 27 and Saturday March 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $18 for each night ($36 for both) through high-noon.com.
STEVEN WRIGHT: Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 and up through barrymorelive.com.
THE NIELSEN TRUST w/ Dan Hubbard: Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
DILLON FRANCIS X YUNG GRAVY: Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.
TROPIDELIC: Sunday, March 29, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL: Sunday, March 29, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27.50 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
THE MURDER CAPITAL: Monday, March 30, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($13 at the door) through high-noon.com.
OTHERWISE: Wednesday, April 1, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.
BASIA BULAT: Wednesday, April 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
STEPHEN MARLEY: Wednesday, April 2, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $32.50 through majesticmadison.com.
SCOOBY-DOO! AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD: Thursday, April 2, 6 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 201 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through overture.org.
MDOU MOCTAR w/ Gunn-Truschinski Duo: Thursday, April 2, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
SCOTT BRADLEE’S POSTMODERN JUKEBOX: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
STEELDRIVERS: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.
THE LONE BELLOW w/ Early James: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
BIG GIGANTIC: Friday, April 3, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
DAN DEACON: Saturday, April 4, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
GROUPLOVE: Saturday, April 4, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.
THE EXPENDABLES: Sunday, April 5, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($23 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
PEPPA PIG LIVE!: Sunday, April 5, 3 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
U.S. GIRLS: Monday, April 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
CHER w/ Nile Rodgers & CHIC: Thursday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.
TODD SNIDER: Thursday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 through barrymorelive.com.
STURGILL SIMPSON w/ Tyler Childers: Friday, April 10, 8 p.m., Dane County Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 through ticketmaster.com.
THE HIP ABDUCTION: Thursday, April 10, 9:30 p.m. High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $13 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
CAAMP: Friday, April 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
LIQUID STRANGER: Friday, April 10, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($32 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
THAT1GUY: Saturday, April 11, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
SOFI TUKKER: Sunday, April 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $21 ($26 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
PORCHES w/ Sassy 009: Wednesday, April 15, High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
JUSTIN WILLMAN: Thursday, April 16, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $32 and up through barrymorelive.com.
MINNESOTA w/ Thelem: Thursday, April 16, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
WATCH WHAT CRAPPENS PODCAST: Friday, April 17, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27 ($29 at the door) and up through majesticmadison.com.
KANSAS: Friday, April 17, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
SOCCER MOMMY: Saturday, April 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 through majesticmadison.com.
TOMMY EMMANUEL: Saturday, April 18, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25-$55 through barrymorelive.com.
HOT CHELLE RAE: Monday, April 20, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
JOJO SIWA: Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.
KEVIN MORBY: Tuesday, April 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
WATSKY: Wednesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 23, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 and up ($35 for both shows) through majesticmadison.com.
THE GLITCH MOB w/ Ivy Lab: Wednesday, April 22, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 ($20 for early bird tickets) through thesylvee.com.
POST ANIMAL: Friday, April 24, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.
LYNYRD SKYNYRD w/ Travis Tritt: Friday, April 24, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $41.50 and up through ticketmaster.com.
HORSESHOE & HAND GRENADES w/ Keller Williams: Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
AMANDA SHIRES w/ L.A. Edwards: Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD: Sunday, April 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $31 and up through thesylvee.com.
MARGARET GLASPY: Saturday, April 26, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
DAVID SEDARIS: Monday, April 27, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $51-$74 through overture.org.
SEBADOH w/ Versus: Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through high-noon.com.
MAYDAY PARADE w/ Grayscale: Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
TOGETHER w/ Cameron Esposito, Luvvie Ajayi, Ayodele Casal and more, Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.
THE WEIGHT BAND: Wednesday, April 30, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through high-noon.com.
DISQ: Friday, May 1, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 through high-noon.com.
JIM JEFFERIES: Friday, May 1, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $41.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
LILY HIATT: Friday, May 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
M WARD: Saturday, May 2, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $21 through majesticmadison.com.
DAVID BROMBERG QUINTET: Sunday, May 3, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.
TOKIMONSTA: Friday, May 8, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.
SHALLOU: Saturday, May 9, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
STARSET: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
BRANDY CLARK: Monday, May 11, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23.75 ($29 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
MIZ CRACKER: Saturday, May 16, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $31.50 through majesticmadison.com.
JOYWAVE: Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 and up through majesticmadison.com.
ALISON KRAUSS: Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $69.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
HOUNDMOUTH: Tuesday, May 21, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27.50 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
WAXAHATCHEE w/ Ohmme: Friday, May 22, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
THE BROOK & THE BLUFF: Tuesday, May 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
DREW LYNCH: Saturday, May 30, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.
LITTLE BIG TOWN: Friday, June 5, 5:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are on sale through breesestevensfield.com.
MEAT PUPPETS: Friday, June 5, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
AJJ w/ Xiu Xiu and Emperor X: Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
DIRTNAP RECORDS 20 YEAR BLOWOUT: Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13, 7 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $30 for Friday. Saturday is sold out.
STEEL BLOSSOMS: Friday, June 19, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
LENNON STELLA w/ Kevin Garnett: Wednesday, July 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.
HAPPY TOGETHER: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
COHEED & CAMBRIA: Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
CODY KO & NOEL MILLER: Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. This is a rescheduled date from March 27. Tickets are $33 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
SMALL TOWN MURDER: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.
KIDZ BOP LIVE 2020: Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $20 and up through madisonorpheum.com.