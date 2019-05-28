Ryan Bingham

Ryan Bingham performs at the Barrymore Theatre on Oct. 29.

 FPC PRESENTS

Coming Attractions

TONY BENNETT: Friday, July 26, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $80 and up through overture.org.

RUSSIAN CIRCLES: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

THE HEAD AND THE HEART: Sunday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 16 (second show added), The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

CHRIS PUREKA w/ The Parmaleighs: Monday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.

SAVAGE LOVE LIVE: Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 ($40 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

RYAN BINGHAM w/ Jamestown Revival: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com and go on sale Friday.

LUCY DACUS: Friday, Oct. 11, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) and go on sale Friday through majesticmadison.com.

FUNK OUT CANCER: Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $27 through madisonorpheum.com.

TRILOGY: Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

Upcoming shows

TASH SULTANA: Wednesday, May 29, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39 and up through thesylvee.com.

REIGNWOLF: Friday, May 31, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.

HOZIER: Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

SLEEP: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

JELLY ROLL: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 through majesticmadison.com.

GRETA VAN FLEET: Tuesday, June 4, 7 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $54.50 and up through breesestevens.com.

PAUL MCCARTNEY: Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $273 and up through ticketmaster.com.

THE PUMP AND DUMP SHOW: Friday, June 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.

ALL THAT REMAINS w/ Unearth, Big Story and The 9th Planet Out: Friday, June 7, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($25 and the door) and up through majesticmadison.com.

ROB THOMAS w/ Abby Anderson: Friday, June 7, 6 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $45 and up through breesestevensfield.com and go on sale Friday.

A DAY TO REMEMBER w/ Knocked Loose & Boston Manor: Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.

MOVE OUT LOUD 2019: Sunday, June 9, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $12 and up through thesylvee.com.

ALICE COOPER: Monday, June 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 through thesylvee.com.

VAMPIRE WEEKEND: Tuesday, June 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

CHEAP TRICK: Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 and up through thesylvee.com.

WHISKEY MYERS w/ Bones Owens and Kelsey Miles Band (Live on King Street #1), Friday, June 14, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.

JIM JONES w/ El Hitta: Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 and up through barrymorelive.com.

KILL TONY: Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

TOBY KEITH w/ .38 SPECIAL: Friday, June 21, 6:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $49 and up through breesestevensfield.com.

ONE NATION UNDER A GROOVE w/ George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Fishbone and more: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 and up through thesylvee.com.

BUCKCHERRY w/ Joyous Wolf: Saturday, June 22, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($32 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC: Saturday, June 23, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $60-$100 through overture.org.

LUCY SPRAGGAN: Wednesday, June 26, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.

BUILT TO SPILL w/ Orua and Clarke and the Himselfs (Live on King Street #2), Friday, June 28, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.

LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 70: Friday, June 28, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com.

BAD RELIGION w/ Dave Hause & the Mermaids: Monday, July 1, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO: Friday, July 5, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through high-noon.com.

JANE FONDA: Sunday, July 7, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$250 through overture.org.

PATTON OSWALT: Wednesday, July 10, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $37 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

NEW YEARS DAY: Friday, July 12, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

CRACKER & CAMPER VAN BEETHOVEN: Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

DUSTBOWL REVIVAL: Sunday, July 14, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through high-noon.com.

HERE COME THE MUMMIES w/ The People Brothers Band (Live on King Street #3): Friday, July 19, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.

3TEETH w/ Author and Punisher and Gost, Tuesday, July 23, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Blvd. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

TRAVIS TRITT: Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $45 and up through thesylvee.com.

JOSIE DUNNE: Sunday, July 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.

DEAD SOUTH w/ Armchair Boogie and Them Coulee Boys (Live on King Street #4): Friday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.

ROD TUFFCURLS & THE BENCH PRESS (Live on King Street #5): Friday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.

LOST DOG STRING BAND: Friday, Aug. 16, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

FLYING LOTUS IN 3D: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES w/ G. Love and Special Sauce: Sunday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 915 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $35 and up through breesestevensfield.com.

PHANTOGRAM w/ Bob Moses: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

NAHKO AND MEDICINE FOR THE PEOPLE w/ Nattali Rize: Friday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

THE HIGH KINGS: Thursday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $20 and up through barrymorelive.com.

NICK OFFERMAN: Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. (second late show added), Orpheum Theatre, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

PROF (Live on King Street #6): Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., 100 block of King Street. This show is free.

LORE PODCAST: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $48 and up through barrymorelive.com.

BERT KREISCHER: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

DREW HOLCOMB & THE NEIGHBORS: Saturday, Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theater, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

THE BAND CAMINO: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($18 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

BEN HARPER & THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS: Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

SIGRID: Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatres, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 in advance) through majesticmadison.com.

TOTO: Sunday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

SHANE KOYCZAN: Thursday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

LIZZO: Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

ZEDD w/ Jax Jones & NOTD: Friday, Oct. 11, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.

THEO VON: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $20 and up through barrymorelive.com.

MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER & SHAWN COLVIN: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.

NOAH KAHAN: Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

THE DOLLOP: Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.

EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY: Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and up through thesylvee.com.

BIG THIEF: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $23 and up through thesylvee.com.

JOHN HIATT: Sunday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 and up through barrymorelive.com.

AJR: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.

JOSHUA RADIN & THE WEEPIES: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $23-$43 through barrymorelive.com.

JOE BONAMASSA: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $79 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

THE CHAINSMOKERS w/ 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella: Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are $40 to $100 through ticketmaster.com.

ARLO GUTHRIE w/ Sarah Lee Guthrie: Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 and up through barrymorelive.com.

INCUBUS: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 N. Livingston St. Tickets are $70 and up through thesylvee.com.

ANGEL OLSEN: Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

BIG WILD: Thursday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $20 and up through thesylvee.com.

LOGIC w/ J.I.D. and YBN Cordae: Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.

GEORGE WINSTON: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., The Playhouse at Overture Center, 201 State St. The Wednesday show is sold out, but tickets for the just-announced Tuesday show are $51.50 through overture.org.

Tags

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

Movies email signup

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Food & Drink email signup

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.