Rosanne Cash

Rosanne Cash will perform at the Capitol Theater in March. 

 PUBLICITY PHOTO

New/Updated Shows

BOB WOODWARD: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. This event has been cancelled.

A CELEBRATION OF TOM PETTY: Friday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $12 through majesticmadison.com.

MORGAN WALLEN: Saturday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com and go on sale Friday.

DEMETRI MARTIN: Thursday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 through barrymorelive.com and go on sale Friday.

RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE w/ Mt. Joy: Monday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.

YOUNG THE GIANT w/ Sure Sure; Saturday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.

ROSANNE CASH: Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$75 through overture.org and go on sale Friday.

ELIZABETH GILBERT: Friday, March 29, Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com and go on sale Friday.

DAN + SHAY w/ Chris Lane: Friday, March 29, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH: Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $35-$50 and go on sale Friday through overture.org.

Upcoming shows

TYLER CHILDERS: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show has been moved from the Majestic Theater. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

RODNEY ATKINS: Thursday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.

THE ENGLISH BEAT: Thursday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $21 ($23 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

TUNE-YARDS w/ U.S. Girls: Sunday, Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE! LIVE 2018, Friday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$100 through overture.org and go on sale Friday.

ANNE LAMOTT: Friday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45-$65 through madisonorpheum.com.

GWAR and HATEBREED: Friday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.

BROTHERS OSBORNE, Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. General admission tickets are sold out, but platinum reserved seats are still available.

FREAKFEST 2018 w/ Misterwives, Tank and the Bangas, Quinn XCII and more: Saturday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., State Street (several locations). Tickets are $10 through madfreakfest.com.

EDIE BRICKELL & NEW BOHEMIANS: Monday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $32.50 ($35 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

CRAIG FERGUSON: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $49-$64 through barrymorelive.com.

SHANNON & THE CLAMS: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.

SUICIDE GIRLS: BLACKHEART BURLESQUE: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 and up through majesticmadison.com.

LAKE STREET DIVE: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $26.50 through thesylvee.com.

BIG GIGANTIC w/ Flamingosis: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $28 through thesylvee.com.

SAINTS OF VALORY: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

ERIC JOHNSON: Thursday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $32.50-$52.50 through barrymorelive.com.

JOYWAVE and SIR SLY: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($26 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

RANDY RAINBOW: Thursday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$50 through overture.org.

KAMASI WASHINGTON: Friday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 through thesylvee.com.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Friday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $30-$50 through overture.org.

FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL: Friday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $14 ($17 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

PAPADOSIO w/ Evanoff: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

STEPHEN MARLEY: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27-$46 through barrymorelive.com.

TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND: Monday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $43 to $80 through overture.org.

NNAMDI OGBONNAYA w/ Sen Morimoto: Thursday, Nov. 8, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.

GUCCI MANE X CARNAGE: Thursday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $49 and up through thesylvee.com.

COHEED & CAMBRIA: Friday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $31 and up through thesylvee.com.

3RD ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL LADY LAUGHS FESTIVAL: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7 and 10 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

KITCHEN DWELLERS and Feed the Dog: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9:30 p.m., 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.

DISNEY JUNIOR DANCE PARTY ON TOUR: Saturday, Nov. 10, 5 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39-$59 through madisonorpheum.com.

A PERFECT CIRCLE: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. Tickets are $36.50 to $56.50 through ticketmaster.com.

DELTA RAE: Sunday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

GUSTER: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $31 through thesylvee.com.

THE MUSIC OF CREAM: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $18.75 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

ATMOSPHERE: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25-$45 through thesylvee.com.

KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND w/ The Peterson Brothers: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 ($79 for VIP) through barrymorelive.com.

TOWER OF POWER: Thursday, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $50-$75 through overture.org.

AL CHEZ & THE BROTHERS OF FUNK: Friday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $24-$51 through overture.org.

CURSIVE w/ Meat Wave and Campdogzz: Friday, Nov. 16, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.

DWEEZIL ZAPPA: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $37.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.

CANNIBAL CORPSE w/ Guests Hate Eternal and Harms Way: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $26.50 through majesticmadison.com.

JOHN CLEESE: Sunday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $74 to $124 ($329 for VIP seating) through overture.org.

DAVID CROSBY & FRIENDS: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $50-$75 through overture.org.

CELESTE BARBER: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25-$65 through barrymorelive.com.

SMASHING PUMPKINS: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston Street. Tickets are $60 and up through thesylvee.com.

PHOSPHORESCENT w/ Liz Cooper and Stampede: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 through majesticmadison.com.

LEWIS BLACK: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 to $65 through overture.org.

DISPATCH: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $40-$55 through thesylvee.com.

KELLER WILLIAMS: Friday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JEWEL’S HANDMADE HOLIDAY TOUR: Friday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

THROWING SHADE PODCAST: Saturday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through high-noon.com.

COLTER WALL: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

NOTHING MORE: Sunday, Dec, 2, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27.50 through majesticmadison.com.

MAC MILLER w/ Thundercat and J.J.D., Sunday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. This show has been cancelled.

STARS: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

LINDSEY STIRLING: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40-$80 through alliantenergycenter.com and go on sale Friday, Sept. 14.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA & THE FRONT BOTTOMS: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $32.50 ($37 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

INGRID MICHAELSON TRIO: Thursday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

STEEL PANTHER: Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 800 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $26-$45 through thesylvee.com.

HOT TUNA: Sunday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 through barrymorelive.com.

JASON MRAZ AND TOCA RIVERA w/ Gregory Page: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $36 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

RILEY GREEN: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

RICHARD THOMPSON ELECTRIC TRIO: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 and up through barrymorelive.com.

KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS w/ Jessica Pratt: Thursday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $26 through thesylvee.com.

BODEANS: Thursday, Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $36.50 ($39.50 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE: Thursday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 115 King St. Tickets are $24.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

RANDY BACHMAN: Sunday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $50 and up through barrymorelive.com.

NONAME: Saturday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25-$45 through thesylvee.com.

KACEY MUSGRAVES w/ Liza Anne: Friday, Feb. 1, The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $40 through thesylvee.com.

TREVOR NOAH: Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40-$85 through ticketmaster.com.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Ticket are $32-$52 through overture.org.

POP EVIL: Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

PBS KIDS LIVE!: Friday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State Street. Tickets are $19.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

DR. DOG: Friday, Feb. 22, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

THE STEELDRIVERS: Friday, March 1, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 ($35 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

WE BANJO 3: Tuesday, March 5, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

MATT NATHANSON: Wednesday, March 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $39.50 through majesticmadison.com.

THE REVIVALISTS: Friday, March 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

GAELIC STORM: Sunday, March 10, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

EXPERIENCE HENDRIX: Wednesday, March 20, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $60-$125 through overture.org.

RON WHITE: Saturday, March 23, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $47 to $67 through madisonorpheum.com.

OLD DOMINION: Thursday, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Friday through ticketmaster.com.

MUMFORD & SONS: Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $45 and up through ticketmaster.com.

WEEZER and THE PIXIES: Sunday, March 31, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $25 to $125 through ticketmaster.com.

TOM SEGURA: Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $37 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

CARRIE NEWCOMER & OVER THE RHINE: Saturday, April 12, 2019, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

MIRACULOUS LIVE: TALES OF LADYBUG AND CAT NOIR: Friday, April 19, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $29 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

SHEN YUN 2019: Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $84-$154 through overture.org.

GRETA VAN FLEET: Tuesday, June 4, 7 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $54.50 and up through breesestevens.com.

PAUL MCCARTNEY: Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $273 and up through ticketmaster.com.

THE PUMP AND DUMP SHOW: Friday, June 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.

Tags

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.