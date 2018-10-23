New/Updated Shows
BOB WOODWARD: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. This event has been cancelled.
A CELEBRATION OF TOM PETTY: Friday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $12 through majesticmadison.com.
MORGAN WALLEN: Saturday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com and go on sale Friday.
DEMETRI MARTIN: Thursday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 through barrymorelive.com and go on sale Friday.
RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE w/ Mt. Joy: Monday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.
YOUNG THE GIANT w/ Sure Sure; Saturday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.
ROSANNE CASH: Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$75 through overture.org and go on sale Friday.
ELIZABETH GILBERT: Friday, March 29, Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com and go on sale Friday.
DAN + SHAY w/ Chris Lane: Friday, March 29, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.
THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH: Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $35-$50 and go on sale Friday through overture.org.
Upcoming shows
TYLER CHILDERS: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show has been moved from the Majestic Theater. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com.
RODNEY ATKINS: Thursday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.
THE ENGLISH BEAT: Thursday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $21 ($23 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
TUNE-YARDS w/ U.S. Girls: Sunday, Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE! LIVE 2018, Friday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$100 through overture.org and go on sale Friday.
ANNE LAMOTT: Friday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45-$65 through madisonorpheum.com.
GWAR and HATEBREED: Friday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 through thesylvee.com.
BROTHERS OSBORNE, Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. General admission tickets are sold out, but platinum reserved seats are still available.
FREAKFEST 2018 w/ Misterwives, Tank and the Bangas, Quinn XCII and more: Saturday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., State Street (several locations). Tickets are $10 through madfreakfest.com.
EDIE BRICKELL & NEW BOHEMIANS: Monday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $32.50 ($35 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
CRAIG FERGUSON: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $49-$64 through barrymorelive.com.
SHANNON & THE CLAMS: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.
SUICIDE GIRLS: BLACKHEART BURLESQUE: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 and up through majesticmadison.com.
LAKE STREET DIVE: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $26.50 through thesylvee.com.
BIG GIGANTIC w/ Flamingosis: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $28 through thesylvee.com.
SAINTS OF VALORY: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
ERIC JOHNSON: Thursday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $32.50-$52.50 through barrymorelive.com.
JOYWAVE and SIR SLY: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($26 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
RANDY RAINBOW: Thursday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $40-$50 through overture.org.
KAMASI WASHINGTON: Friday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 through thesylvee.com.
PAULA POUNDSTONE: Friday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $30-$50 through overture.org.
FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL: Friday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $14 ($17 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
PAPADOSIO w/ Evanoff: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
STEPHEN MARLEY: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27-$46 through barrymorelive.com.
TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND: Monday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $43 to $80 through overture.org.
NNAMDI OGBONNAYA w/ Sen Morimoto: Thursday, Nov. 8, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.
GUCCI MANE X CARNAGE: Thursday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $49 and up through thesylvee.com.
COHEED & CAMBRIA: Friday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $31 and up through thesylvee.com.
3RD ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL LADY LAUGHS FESTIVAL: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7 and 10 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.
KITCHEN DWELLERS and Feed the Dog: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9:30 p.m., 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.
DISNEY JUNIOR DANCE PARTY ON TOUR: Saturday, Nov. 10, 5 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39-$59 through madisonorpheum.com.
A PERFECT CIRCLE: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. Tickets are $36.50 to $56.50 through ticketmaster.com.
DELTA RAE: Sunday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
GUSTER: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $31 through thesylvee.com.
THE MUSIC OF CREAM: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $18.75 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
ATMOSPHERE: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25-$45 through thesylvee.com.
KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND w/ The Peterson Brothers: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 ($79 for VIP) through barrymorelive.com.
TOWER OF POWER: Thursday, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $50-$75 through overture.org.
AL CHEZ & THE BROTHERS OF FUNK: Friday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $24-$51 through overture.org.
CURSIVE w/ Meat Wave and Campdogzz: Friday, Nov. 16, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.
DWEEZIL ZAPPA: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $37.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.
CANNIBAL CORPSE w/ Guests Hate Eternal and Harms Way: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $26.50 through majesticmadison.com.
JOHN CLEESE: Sunday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $74 to $124 ($329 for VIP seating) through overture.org.
DAVID CROSBY & FRIENDS: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $50-$75 through overture.org.
CELESTE BARBER: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25-$65 through barrymorelive.com.
SMASHING PUMPKINS: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston Street. Tickets are $60 and up through thesylvee.com.
PHOSPHORESCENT w/ Liz Cooper and Stampede: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 through majesticmadison.com.
LEWIS BLACK: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 to $65 through overture.org.
DISPATCH: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $40-$55 through thesylvee.com.
KELLER WILLIAMS: Friday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $23 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
JEWEL’S HANDMADE HOLIDAY TOUR: Friday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
THROWING SHADE PODCAST: Saturday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through high-noon.com.
COLTER WALL: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
NOTHING MORE: Sunday, Dec, 2, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $27.50 through majesticmadison.com.
MAC MILLER w/ Thundercat and J.J.D., Sunday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. This show has been cancelled.
STARS: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
LINDSEY STIRLING: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40-$80 through alliantenergycenter.com and go on sale Friday, Sept. 14.
MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA & THE FRONT BOTTOMS: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $32.50 ($37 at the door) through thesylvee.com.
INGRID MICHAELSON TRIO: Thursday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
STEEL PANTHER: Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 800 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $26-$45 through thesylvee.com.
HOT TUNA: Sunday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 through barrymorelive.com.
JASON MRAZ AND TOCA RIVERA w/ Gregory Page: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $36 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
RILEY GREEN: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
RICHARD THOMPSON ELECTRIC TRIO: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 and up through barrymorelive.com.
KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS w/ Jessica Pratt: Thursday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $26 through thesylvee.com.
BODEANS: Thursday, Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $36.50 ($39.50 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE: Thursday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 115 King St. Tickets are $24.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
RANDY BACHMAN: Sunday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $50 and up through barrymorelive.com.
NONAME: Saturday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25-$45 through thesylvee.com.
KACEY MUSGRAVES w/ Liza Anne: Friday, Feb. 1, The Sylvee, 830 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $40 through thesylvee.com.
TREVOR NOAH: Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40-$85 through ticketmaster.com.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Ticket are $32-$52 through overture.org.
POP EVIL: Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
PBS KIDS LIVE!: Friday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State Street. Tickets are $19.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
DR. DOG: Friday, Feb. 22, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
THE STEELDRIVERS: Friday, March 1, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 ($35 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
WE BANJO 3: Tuesday, March 5, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.
MATT NATHANSON: Wednesday, March 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $39.50 through majesticmadison.com.
THE REVIVALISTS: Friday, March 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.
GAELIC STORM: Sunday, March 10, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.
EXPERIENCE HENDRIX: Wednesday, March 20, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $60-$125 through overture.org.
RON WHITE: Saturday, March 23, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $47 to $67 through madisonorpheum.com.
OLD DOMINION: Thursday, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Friday through ticketmaster.com.
MUMFORD & SONS: Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $45 and up through ticketmaster.com.
WEEZER and THE PIXIES: Sunday, March 31, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $25 to $125 through ticketmaster.com.
TOM SEGURA: Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $37 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
CARRIE NEWCOMER & OVER THE RHINE: Saturday, April 12, 2019, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
MIRACULOUS LIVE: TALES OF LADYBUG AND CAT NOIR: Friday, April 19, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $29 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
SHEN YUN 2019: Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $84-$154 through overture.org.
GRETA VAN FLEET: Tuesday, June 4, 7 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $54.50 and up through breesestevens.com.
PAUL MCCARTNEY: Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets are $273 and up through ticketmaster.com.
THE PUMP AND DUMP SHOW: Friday, June 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.