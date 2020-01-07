Coming Attractions: Robert Dubac, Garrison Keillor, Kidz Bop Live 2020

New/Updated Shows
MIKE GORDON: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. This show is sold out.
GARRISON KEILLOR: Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 and up through barrymorelive.com.
ROBERT DUBAC’S IDIOCRACY: Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7, Overture Center Playhouse, 201 State St. Tickets are $30 through overture.org.
KIDZ BOP LIVE 2020: Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $20 and up through madisonorpheum.com and go on sale Friday.
Upcoming shows
G. LOVE AND SPECIAL SAUCE w/ Shamarr Allen: Thursday, Jan. 9, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
WISCONSIN BLUEGRASS FEST w/ Chicken Wire Empire, Fireside Collective, Barbaro and Dig Deep: Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 through majesticmadison.com.
WISCONSIN METAL FEST w/ Casket Robbery and more: Friday, January 10, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 through high-noon.com.
WISCONSIN BLUES FEST w/ Kelsey Miles and more: Saturday, January 11, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 through majesticmadison.com.
MEN ARE FROM MARS, WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS: Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., Overture Center Playhouse, 201 State St. Tickets are $60 through overture.org.
BLACK PUMAS: Thursday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
DWIGHT YOAKAM: Thursday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $44-$113 through overture.org.
NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALL-STARS: Friday, Jan. 17, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
FUTURE STARS AND GUITARS: Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 ($32 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.
WISCONSIN AMERICANA FEST w/ Field Report and more: Friday, January 17, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 through majesticmadison.com.
WISCONSIN FUNK FEST w/ Phat Phunktion and more: Saturday, January 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 through majesticmadison.com.
WISCONSIN ROCK FEST w/ Revolution-X and more: Saturday, January 18, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 through high-noon.com.
MIMOSA: Thursday, Jan. 23, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12-$15 in advance ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.
CHRISTOPHER TITUS: Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $28 and up through barrymorelive.com.
WHITNEY w/ Chai: Friday, January 24, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
TRAMPLED BY TURTLES w/ Them Coulee Boys: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.
BRIAN REGAN: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $42.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
ANDREW SANTINO: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26.50 through barrymorelive.com.
BAILEN: Tuesday, January 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
TURKUAZ w/ Neil Francis: Thursday, January 30, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: Thursday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $49 and up through overture.org.
HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN LIVE WITH THE MADISON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: Friday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $55-$95 through overture.org.
YAM HAUS: Saturday, Feb. 1, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington St. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.
MAT KEARNEY: Monday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $34.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.
YBN Cordae: Monday, Feb. 3, 9 p.m. Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
SHEN YUN 2020: Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Wednesday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $96 and up through overture.org.
TOO MANY ZOOZ w/ Birocratic: Thursday, Feb. 6, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
JORDAN DAVIS w/ Kassi Ashton: Friday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
THE BLUE STONES w/ JJ WILDE: Sunday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
MIKE DOUGHTY: Friday, Feb. 9, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
SET IT OFF w/ Capstan and MOBS: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 through majesticmadison.com.
THE OFFICE: A MUSICAL PARODY: Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $37 and up through barrymorelive.com.
DUSTIN LYNCH: Thursday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets go on sale Friday through thesylvee.com.
TORI KELLY: Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com.
JOSEPH: Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $26 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
KENDALL MARVEL: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
CARRELLEE: Sunday, Feb. 22, 3 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $7 ($10 at the door) through high-noon.com.
FALLING IN REVERSE: Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
TIM AND ERIC: Sunday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $37 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
RUFUS DE SOL: Thursday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $36.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS w/ King XL: Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.
MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE: Sunday, March 1, 7 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $28 and up through overture.org.
RAILROAD EARTH: Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
JOE RUSSO’S ALMOST DEAD: Friday, March 6, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
BAD BAD HATS: Friday, March 6, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
THE FLOOZIES w/ Sunsquabi: Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
THEO KATZMAN w/ Rett Madison: Sunday, March 8, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
SUMMER SALT w/ Breakup Shoes: Sunday, March 8, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.
WILCO, Monday, March 9, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $52.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
OF MONTREAL: Tuesday, March 10, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
THE REVIVALISTS: Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.
CHRISTIAN FRENCH: Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.
JASON ALDEAN: Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $36 and up through alliantenergycenter.com.
COLONY HOUSE: Friday, March 13, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
ZZ WARD: Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $22 and up through barrymorelive.com.
FOREIGNER: Sunday, March 15, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $65 and up through thesylvee.com.
NATE BARGATZE: Monday, March 16, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
DERMOT KENNEDY: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32 and up through thesylvee.com.
ASGEIR: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 in advance through majesticmadison.com.
ROBERT CRAY BAND: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $35 and up through barrymorelive.com.
POLICA w/ Wilsen: Thursday, March 19, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 through high-noon.com.
BOOGIE T & BOOGIE T.RIO: Thursday, March 19, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($35 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
LITTLE PEOPLE w/ Frameworks and Yppah: Saturday, March 21, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
ASHLEY MCBRYDE: Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.
THIRD EYE BLIND: Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
SILVERSUN PICKUPS: Sunday, March 22, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through thesylvee.com.
CODY KO & NOEL MILLER: Friday, March 27, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $33 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
DALE WATSON: Friday, March 27 and Saturday March 28, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $18 for each night ($36 for both) through high-noon.com.
STEVEN WRIGHT: Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 and up through barrymorelive.com.
THE MURDER CAPITAL: Monday, March 30, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($13 at the door) through high-noon.com.
BASIA BULAT: Wednesday, April 1, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
SCOOBY-DOO! AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD: Thursday, April 2, 6 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 201 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through overture.org.
MDOU MOCTAR w/ Gunn-Truschinski Duo: Thursday, April 2, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
SCOTT BRADLEE’S POSTMODERN JUKEBOX: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $25 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
STEELDRIVERS: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.
THE LONE BELLOW w/ Early James: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.
DAN DEACON: Saturday, April 4, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.
THE EXPENDABLES: Sunday, April 5, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($23 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
PEPPA PIG LIVE!: Sunday, April 5, 3 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
CHER w/ Nile Rodgers & CHIC: Thursday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.
STURGILL SIMPSON w/ Tyler Childers: Friday, April 10, 8 p.m., Dane County Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 through ticketmaster.com.
CAAMP: Friday, April 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.
LIQUID STRANGER: Friday, April 10, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $30 ($32 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
THAT1GUY: Saturday, April 11, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.
SOFI TUKKER: Sunday, April 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $21 ($26 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
JUSTIN WILLMAN: Thursday, April 16, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $32 and up through barrymorelive.com.
MINNESOTA w/ Thelem: Thursday, April 16, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.
KANSAS: Friday, April 17, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
SOCCER MOMMY: Saturday, April 18, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 through majesticmadison.com.
TOMMY EMMANUEL: Saturday, April 18, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25-$55 through barrymorelive.com.
JOJO SIWA: Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.
KEVIN MORBY: Tuesday, April 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.
WATSKY: Wednesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 23, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 and up ($35 for both shows) through majesticmadison.com.
LYNYRD SKYNYRD w/ Travis Tritt: Friday, April 24, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $41.50 and up through ticketmaster.com.
AMANDA SHIRES w/ L.A. Edwards: Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
DAVID SEDARIS: Monday, April 27, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $51-$74 through overture.org.
M WARD: Saturday, May 2, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $21 through majesticmadison.com.
RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.
SHALLOU: Saturday, May 9, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
ALISON KRAUSS: Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $69.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
DREW LYNCH: Saturday, May 30, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.
LITTLE BIG TOWN: Friday, June 5, 5:30 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are on sale through breesestevensfield.com.
AJJ w/ Xiu Xiu and Emperor X: Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.
HAPPY TOGETHER: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $35 and up through madisonorpheum.com.
SMALL TOWN MURDER: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27 and up through barrymorelive.com.