New/Updated Shows

HIGHLY SUSPECT: Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

TRIGGER HIPPY: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($23 at the door) through majesticmadison.com. (This show was moved from the Majestic Theatre.)

FALLING IN REVERSE w/ Crown the Empire and Tom McDonald: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show has been cancelled. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

WISCONSIN BLUEGRASS FEST w/ Chicken Wire Empire, Fireside Collective, Barbaro and Dig Deep: Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 through majesticmadison.com and go on sale Friday.

RAILROAD EARTH: Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

ASGEIR: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 in advance through majesticmadison.com.

DAN DEACON: Saturday, April 4, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $17 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

CHER w/ Nile Rodgers & CHIC: Thursday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.

DAVID SEDARIS: Monday, April 27, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets go on sale Friday through overture.org.

Upcoming shows

DREAM THEATER: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $63 and up through overture.org.

KATIE TOUPIN: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12 ($14 at the door) through high-noon.com.

JIMMY EAT WORLD w/ Pronoun: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.

JOE BONAMASSA: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $79 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

OF KING & COUNTRY: Thursday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $20 and up through ticketmaster.com.

MIDLAND: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32.50 and up through thesylvee.com.

CRUMB w/ Divino Nino and Shormey: Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

COUNTESS LUANN AND FRIENDS: Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

NEW FOUND GLORY w/ Hawthorne Heights and Jetty Bones: Friday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $26 and up through majesticmadison.com.

RIPE w/ Castlecomer: Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.

THE CHAINSMOKERS w/ 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella: Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are $40 to $100 through ticketmaster.com.

(SANDY) ALEX G w/ Tomberlin: Saturday, Nov. 9, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $18 ($22 at the door) through high-noon.com.

ARLO GUTHRIE w/ Sarah Lee Guthrie: Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $45 and up through barrymorelive.com.

PIGEONS PLAYING PING PONG: Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through thesylvee.com.

ILLENIUM: Sunday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. This show is sold out.

LANA DEL REY: Monday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. General admission tickets are sold out, but VIP and reserved seats are available through thesylvee.com.

JAY OWENHOUSE: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $56-$90 through overture.org.

INCUBUS: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 N. Livingston St. Tickets are $70 and up through thesylvee.com.

ANGEL OLSEN: Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

BIG WILD: Thursday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $20 and up through thesylvee.com.

KRIS KRISTOFFERSON AND THE STRANGERS: Thursday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $46.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.

THE WOOD BROTHERS: Friday, Nov, 15, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $24 and up through barrymorelive.com.

LOGIC w/ J.I.D. and YBN Cordae: Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $40 and up through ticketmaster.com.

MISTERWIVES: Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $32.50 and up through majesticmadison.com.

THE AVETT BROTHERS: Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Both shows are sold out.

BLUES TRAVELER: Sunday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

AQUAEOUS: Sunday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 ($17 at the door) through high-noon.com.

FIVE POINTS JAZZ COLLECTIVE: Sunday, November 17, 3 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. This show is free.

MARC COHN: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m. Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $32 and up through barrymorelive.com.

KID QUILL: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $13 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com. This show was rescheduled from the original Oct. 16 date.

CHASE RICE w/ Case Dodds: Thursday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

BILLY STRINGS: Thursday, Nov. 21, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. This show is sold out.

JACK HARLOW: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $15 and up through majesticmadison.com.

MARCUS KING BAND: Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($28 at the door) through majesticmadison.com and go on sale Friday.

CIRQUE DU SYLVEE: Saturday, Nov. 23, 6 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $20 and up through thesylvee.com.

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE ATTRACTIONS: Sunday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $45 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

CRISTELA ALONZO: Sunday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $17 and up through ticketmaster.com.

JOHN K SAMSON w/ Christine Fellows: Monday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

EARTHGANG: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

HELLYEAH: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 6 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com.

FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL: Friday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $14 ($17 at the door) through barrymorelive.com.

CHURCH OF CASH: Saturday, Nov. 30, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE!: Saturday, Nov. 30, 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 115 King St. Tickets are $34 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

JEFF DUNHAM: Thursday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Monday, October 7 through ticketmaster.com.

LOUIS THE CHILD: Thursday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 through thesylvee.com.

BEACH BUNNY: Thursday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $13 ($15 at the door) through high-noon.com.

SAMANTHA FISH: Thursday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

SLOW PULP w/ DISQ and INTERLAY: Friday, Dec. 6, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.

BLUEGRASS BALL w/ KITCHEN DWELLERS and the Last Revel: Friday, Dec. 6, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JOEY’S SONG: Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 through barrymorelive.com.

WINTERSONG, Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through barrymorelive.com and go on sale Monday, Sept. 16.

THE CRYSTAL METHOD: Saturday, Dec. 7, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

THE MOTET w/ Exmag: Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 through majesticmadison.com.

JUDAH FRIEDLANDER: Sunday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

STEEL PANTHER: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $27 and up through thesylvee.com.

GOO GOO DOLLS w/ Beach Slang: Sunday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $29.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH w/ Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire from the Wolves: Wednesday, Dec. 11, Dane County Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. Tickets are $34 and up through ticketmaster.com.

ANDREW MCMAHON: Thursday, Dec. 12 and Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. The Friday show is sold out, but Thursday tickets are available for $35 through majesticmadison.com.

TRILOGY: Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $25 and up through barrymorelive.com.

9TH ANNUAL MAD MEN HOLIDAY SOIREE: Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

WICCAN PHASE SPRINGS ETERNAL, Sunday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($18 at the door) through high-noon.com.

GEORGE WINSTON: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., The Playhouse at Overture Center, 201 State St. The Wednesday show is sold out, but tickets for the just-announced Tuesday show are $51.50 through overture.org.

BROTHER ALI: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

DOUBLE DARE LIVE!: Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

GGOOLLDD w/ Seasaw: Thursday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com

DERRIN STERUD’S NUTCRACKER SPECTACULAR: Friday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

ROD TUFFCURLS AND THE BENCH PRESS w/ Don’t Mess With Cupid: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $25 and up through thesylvee.com.

G. LOVE AND SPECIAL SAUCE w/ Shamarr Allen: Thursday, Jan. 9, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

MEN ARE FROM MARS, WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS: Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., Overture Center Playhouse, 201 State St. Tickets are $60 through overture.org.

BLACK PUMAS: Thursday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($22 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

DWIGHT YOAKAM: Thursday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $44-$113 through overture.org.

NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALL-STAR: Friday, Jan. 17, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $22 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

CHRISTOPHER TITUS: Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $28 and up through barrymorelive.com.

MIKE GORDON: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $27.50 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

TRAMPLED BY TURTLES w/ Them Coulee Boys: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com.

BRIAN REGAN: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $42.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

ANDREW SANTINO: Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $26.50 through barrymorelive.com.

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: Thursday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets are $49 and up through overture.org.

HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN LIVE WITH THE MADISON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: Friday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $55-$95 through overture.org.

YAM HAUS: Saturday, Feb. 1, 8:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington St. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door) through high-noon.com.

MAT KEARNEY: Monday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $34.50 and up through barrymorelive.com.

SHEN YUN 2020: Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Wednesday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $96 and up through overture.org.

TOO MANY ZOOZ w/ Birocratic: Thursday, Feb. 6, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

JORDAN DAVIS w/ Kassi Ashton: Friday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

THE OFFICE: A MUSICAL PARODY: Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $37 and up through barrymorelive.com.

TORI KELLY: Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $35 and up through thesylvee.com.

JOSEPH: Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $26 ($30 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

TIM AND ERIC: Sunday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $37 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS w/ King XL: Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $30 and up through thesylvee.com and go on sale Friday.

MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE: Sunday, March 1, 7 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $28 and up through overture.org.

THEO KATZMAN w/ Rett Madison: Sunday, March 8, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

THE REVIVALISTS: Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $40 and up through thesylvee.com.

JASON ALDEAN: Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Coliseum. Tickets are $36 and up through alliantenergycenter.com.

COLONY HOUSE: Friday, March 13, 9:30 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $16 ($20 at the door) through high-noon.com.

FOREIGNER: Sunday, March 15, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $65 and up through thesylvee.com.

DERMOT KENNEDY: Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m., The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $32 and up through thesylvee.com.

POLICE w/ Wilsen: Thursday, March 19, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $25 through high-noon.com.

LITTLE PEOPLE w/ Frameworks and Yppah: Saturday, March 21, 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $15 through high-noon.com.

STEVEN WRIGHT: Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $40 and up through barrymorelive.com.

STEELDRIVERS: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $30 and up through barrymorelive.com.

THE LONE BELLOW w/ Early James: Friday, April 3, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $25 through majesticmadison.com.

STURGILL SIMPSON w/ Tyler Childers: Friday, April 10, 8 p.m., Dane County Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 through ticketmaster.com.

SOFI TUKKER: Sunday, April 12, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Tickets are $21 ($26 at the door) through majesticmadison.com.

KANSAS: Friday, April 17, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. Tickets are $39.50 and up through madisonorpheum.com.

KEVIN MORBY: Tuesday, April 21, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $20 through high-noon.com.

RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES: Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m., Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets are $40 and up through overture.org.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic.

